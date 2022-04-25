Mortal Kombat 12 Reveal Rumored For EVO 2022

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) has always provided the perfect stage for fighting-game developers and publishers to make their announcements or updates. EVO 2022 will apparently carry on that tradition in the coming months by seeing the announcement of Mortal Kombat 12.

According to a rumor posted on 4chan (via Reddit) earlier today, developer NetherRealm Studios will finally be announcing a brand new Mortal Kombat 12 with a reveal trailer during EVO 2022.

While still a rumor and that too from a usually untrustworthy source, it should be noted that a well-known Mortal Kombat leaker has already claimed Mortal Kombat 12 to be in active development for a release somewhere in 2023.

Considering the release window, NetherRealm Studios would definitely want to take the opportunity of EVO 2022 to announce its next fighting installment. There is no other grander stage than EVO unless the developer decides to make the announcement at The Game Awards 2022 at the end of the year instead.

EVO 2022 has also been rumored to be showcasing a new Street Fighter 6 trailer that will reveal Chun-Li, Cammy, and Ken.

Capcom previously confirmed Ryu and Luke with a reveal set to take place in summer. It remains uncertain if Capcom was targeting its reveal for EVO 2022 or Summer Game Fest 2022 which takes place a month before.

The full EVO 2022 lineup was confirmed last month. Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition and Tekken 7 are returning alongside Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, The King of Fighters 15, Guilty Gear Strive, and Dragon Ball FighterZ.

There will also be Skullgirls 2nd Encore, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and Melty Blood: Type Lumina; three games that will be making their EVO debut.

EVO 2022 will take place from August 5 through to August 7, 2022, at the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas as an in-person event.