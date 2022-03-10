More Details Surface About Bungie’s Unannounced Character-Focused Shooter

Bungie is hailed for creating some of the best first-person shooters out there, but the Halo-Destiny developer will now be changing perspectives for its next project.

According to new job listings (via VGC) from earlier today, Bungie seeks a creative director “to define the vision and features for a new third-person action game.”

The game in question is likely a new character-focused online shooter for which Bungie was seeking a gameplay/combat designer last year. Prior job listings have also confirmed the game to be focusing competitive multiplayer aspects with a live service model to keep a steady supply of online content and changes.

Bungie has always excelled at creating a good multiplayer experience, but did fall short with the player-versus-player (PvP) components of Destiny 2. There was a lot of criticism about how the PvP experience was highly unbalanced, something which the developer tried to address but only ended up making it worse.

Destiny 2 players are still coming around with PvP complaints to date. Whether those complaints deal with overpowered classes or the maps, lessons learned from Destiny 2 will presumably be used by Bungie to perfect the multiplayer of its in-development online shooter.

Sony Interactive Entertainment moved in to acquire Bungie earlier in the year in a deal worth $3.6 billion. The Destiny creator noted then that all of its existing and future games will not be exclusive to PlayStation consoles in light of the acquisition. That being said, there stands a chance that Sony has confirmed the game for itself in order to boost its PlayStation 5 multiplayer library.

Elsewhere, Bungie got done with The Witcher Queen expansion for Destiny 2 last month, which is “on track to becoming the most pre-ordered expansion in Destiny 2 history” with over 1 million pre-orders. Destiny 2 now has two more expansions waiting to be released next.