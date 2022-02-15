In this Monster Hunter Rise Shrine Ruins Relic Record Locations guide, we will let you know the locations of all the Relic Records and will make things easier for you as far as Relic Records are concerned. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Monster Hunter Rise Shrine Ruins Relic Record Locations

Relic Records are scattered throughout all the maps. There are ten in every region of Monster Hunter Rise, hidden from sight in places that are often hard to find. The Shrine Ruins area is divided into 12 zones and also has 10 Relic Records that you can find in MH Rise.

For each relic you find, you will get 1000 points. Upon collecting 5 Relic Records, you will get a Wooden Arzuros, and if you manage to collect all 10 Relic Records, you will get a Wooden Magnamalo as a reward.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #1

You can find this Relic Record on top of the mountain in Zone 5.

This Shrine Ruin relic record is on top of a mountain cliff. You will need Wirebugs to climb up the mountain. The relic record will be in a shed at the top of the cliff.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #2

You can find this Relic Record on the mountain on the right side of the stream. This area is in between Zone 6 and 8.

There will be a flat area in the middle of the mountain where you can find this Relic Record. You will need Wirebugs to reach there.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #3

This relic record can be found on the edge of the mountain in the South of Zone 12.

It will be right in front of the shrine on a steep rocky surface, and you will need Wirebugs to reach the shrine.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #4

This relic record can be found in Zone 11 under the Archway that is above the Wyvern Nest. You will need Wirebugs to reach there.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #5

There will be a bridge nearby between two mountains in Zone 13, and on one side of that bridge will be a wooden structure.

Underneath that structure will be your 5th Relic Record, and you will need Wirebugs to reach there.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #6

There will be an archway between Zone 7 and 8, and its left will be a flat surface in the middle of the mountain.

That’s where you will find your 6th Relic Record, and you will need Wirebugs to reach there.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #7

There will be a crooked tree above Zone 2. Climb that tree from Zone 1 and on the first branch on the right side, and you will find your 7th Relic Record.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #8

In Zone 6, there will be a small cave in the middle of the mountain.

To reach that cave, you have to make your way through the mountain in Zone 5 with the help of Wirebugs. That’s where you will find your 8th Relic Record.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #9

In Zone 7, there will be a gate, and to the left of the gate, there will be a fence. If you go past the fence, there will be Sending Sprigs nearby, and your 9th Relic Record will be hidden in those Sending Sprigs.

Shrine Ruins Relic Record #10

Between Zone 2 and 6, there will be a flat surface on the mountain near the waterfall separating Zone 2 and 6. That is where you will find your 10th and the last Relic Record. You will need Wirebug to reach there.