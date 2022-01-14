One of the ores that you’ll often end up finding and needing in Monster Hunter Rise is Machalite. In this guide, we will tell you how you can farm Machalite Ore and all its uses in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Farm Machalite Ore in Monster Hunter Rise

The best place to farm Machalite Ore in MH Rise are the mining outcrops in the Lava Caverns. You can also spot them on the map by an icon of the question mark and a few small dots around it.

You can also find it in other locations like Flooded Forest and Sandy Plains, but Lava Cavern is the best place to farm them in MH Rise. These ores appear frequently in both Low and High Rank mining outcrops, but you’ll have a better time finding them in Low Rank Outcrops.

Machalite ore is also available as a quest reward in a lot of quests. Below we have also provided you with the areas you are going to find these ores in along with color variation.

Low Rank

Flooded Forest: Mining Outcrop (White, Blue)

Mining Outcrop (White, Blue) Sandy Plains: Mining Outcrop (White, Blue)

Mining Outcrop (White, Blue) Lava Caverns: Mining Outcrop (White, Blue)

High Rank

Flooded Forest: Mining Outpost (Blue)

Mining Outpost (Blue) Frost Islands: Mining Outcrop (White)

Mining Outcrop (White) Sandy Plains: Mining Outcrop (Blue)

Mining Outcrop (Blue) Lava Caverns: Mining Outcrop (Blue)

Uses of Machalite Ore in MH Rise

You can use Machalite Ore for crafting and upgrading different armors, weapons, and equipment in Monster Hunter Rise. Below we have provided you with the complete lists of the armors, weapons, and equipment you can craft and upgrade with it.

Weapon Crafting using Machalite

Here you will see the complete list of weapons that required Machalite ore for crafting along with the quantity.

Aknosom Blade I (×3)

Aknosom Gunlance I (×2)

Aknosom Lance I (×3)

Aknosom Pike I (×3)

Axenosom I (×3)

Cunning Riposte I (×2)

Desperado I (×2)

Dirty Baron I (×2)

Distention I (×2)

Frog Flute I (×3)

Khezu Syringe I (×2)

Leaping Glaive I (×3)

Ludroth Harpoon I (×2)

Plegis Needle I (×3)

Queen’s Longfire I (×2)

Reversal Shot I (×2)

Schirmscorn I (×3)

Shovedown Blade I (×2)

Sleepy Shellgun I (×2)

Sleepy Shellslice I (×2)

Sleepy Shellsword I (×2)

Striker’s Bowgun I (×10)

Wroggi Revolver I (×2)

Castello Saif I (×5)

Weapon Upgrades using Machalite

Here you will see the complete list of weapons that required Machalite ore for upgrading along with the quantity.

Arko Nulo II (×2)

Hidden Saber I (×5)

Icicle Fang I (×3)

Wind Thief Sickle II (×3)

Khezu Daggers I (×3)

Khezu Razor I (×2)

Kulu Glaive I (×3)

Wind Thief Horn II (×2)

Arzuros Axe II (×3)

Babel Spear I (×5)

Bag o’ Horrors I (×2)

Barro Barrel I (×2)

Basarios Rock I (×5)

Buster Sword I (×3)

Carom Shot I (×1)

Cyclo-Hammer I (×3)

Daidalos Axe (×2)

Dawn Ray Bow I (×3)

Delex Harpoon I (×2)

Fighter Sword (×3)

Frost Edge II (×2)

Giga Grips I (×4)

Gigant Makra I (×8)

Growling Wyvern I (×5)

Gun Hammer I (×3)

Highpriest Bowgun I (×3)

Kamura Blade III (×3)

Kamura C. Blade III (×3)

Kamura Chorus III (×3)

Kamura Cleaver III (×3)

Kamura Glaive III (×3)

Kamura Glintblades III (×3)

Kamura Gunlance III (×3)

Kamura H. Bowgun III (×3)

Kamura Hammer III (×3)

Kamura Iron Axe III (×3)

Kamura Iron Bow III (×3)

Kamura L. Bowgun III (×3)

Kamura Spear III (×3)

Kamura Sword III (×3)

Khezu Bow I (×1)

Khezu Horn I (×3)

Lotus Bowgun I (×3)

Matched Slicers II (×3)

Metal Bagpipe I (×3)

Meteor Bazooka I (×2)

Regas Hyper (×3)

Rock Eater I (×4)

Royal Launcher I (×1)

Shotgun (Viper) II (×2)

Striker’s Bowgun I (×8)

Striker’s Gunlance I (×3)

Twin Chainsaws I (×3)

Unbearable Hammer II (×3)

War Hammer I (×4)

Wroggi Hammer I (×2)

Barroth Loader I (×2)

Poisonous Veil I (×1)

Shattershot I (×3)

Armor Crafting using Machalite

Here you will see the complete list of Armors and Equipment that required Machalite ore for crafting along with the quantity.