Monster Hunter Rise Lava Cavern Relic Record Locations Guide

In Monster Hunter Rise, there are different locations with Relic Records. Every map has a total of 10 Relic Records/Old Messages. Once you’re able to achieve each of them, you’ll unlock a secret reward for each map. Our guide below outlines the locations of all ten of the Lava Cavern Relic Records currently available in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Lava Cavern Relic Record Locations

In Monster Hunter Rise, Relic Records/ Old messages are the collectibles that can be collected and added to your notebook. Each of these can grant you 1000 points.

When you open the menu, press your Y key to be able to view a detailed look at your map. By doing so, you’ll be able to zoom into specific locations and fast-travel to Main Camp. You can also search for some items/materials by doing so.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #1

From the starting point at the Main Camp, run straight towards what appears to be an abandoned bridge. Just when you’re near it, climb up and then turn left and go straight. Here you’ll find a Relic Record.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #2

From your starting point at the entrance of Zone 4 from Zone 1, run straight towards the big tree. Climb up when you’re near it and turn right and head straight. Here you’ll find a Relic Record.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #3

In Zone 9, head towards your left side and then climb up to the rocky mountain. When you’re up, you’ll find Relic Record.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #4

In Zone 12 slide into the cave. Slide towards your right and jump to the rocks above the lava. There you’ll find a Relic Record.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #5

You’ll find lava falling in front of you while you are underground in Zone 14. Run to your right and climb up. On the top, you’ll a Relic Record.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #6

Inside the caverns between Zone 6 and Zone 7, you’ll see a big rock that appears like a pillar. Climb up at the top, and you’ll find a relic record.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #7

In Zone 10 you will see some vines that you need to climb to go higher. Climb up again and turn right. Besides the rocks where the branches lay, look up, and you’ll see a dim light. Climb up, and you’ll find what appears to be a small cave. You’ll find a Relic Record.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #8

In the above-ground section of Zone 6, next to the river you’ll see a big rock. Climb up and go straight. Towards the end, climb up to the rock again and go straight. Go farther, and you’ll find a Relic Record.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #9

From the top of a mountain in Zone 6 you will see a destroyed stone bridge. Use your wirebug to reach under the bridge arch where you’ll find a Relic Record.

Lava Cavern Relic Record #10

Go up the big stone stairs in Zone 1, and you’ll see what seems to appear like a cave with a rock-leaning at the entrance. With the opening, go inside and slide straight in. Towards the left corner, you’ll find a Relic Record.