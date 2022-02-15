Monster Hunter Rise Frost Island Relic Record Locations Guide

There are a total of 10 Monster Hunter Rise Frost Island Relic Record Locations, all found at different spots in Frost Island. This guide covers all 10 relic record locations of Frost Island in MH Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Frost Island Relic Record Locations

Each area of Monster Hunter Rise has a number of collectibles for players to find, giving them some lore of the game and the areas they are in. Below are all the relic locations on Frost Island in Monster Hunter Rise.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #1

Head towards the “7” marked on the mini-map and climb up the bull-faced mountain right in front of it. There is an old shrine on top of the mountain. The first Relic Record is fixed onto a stick at the entrance of the shrine.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #2

Head towards the rocks between points 1 and 4. Right at the center of these points, you will see a huge tree. You can jump onto the tree if you keep your pace high enough.

So, jump onto the tree and climb as high as you can in order to reach its highest branch. You will find Frost Island’s second old message here.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #3

There is a mountain to the right of point 4 on the mini-map. It can also be described as the mountain between points 4 and 5. Get to the mountain and head further south of the map.

You will have to climb a huge mountain for it, and as you do, you will find a cave. Get inside the cave and you will find the third relic record.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #4

From the water body between points 4 and 7, there is a narrow passage going towards point 4. Go through the waters and through this narrow passage to reach another shrine.

You will find the fourth relic record here.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #5

The fifth old message can be retrieved from the northwestern mountains between points 8 and 5.

Get on top of the mountains and walk towards point 5 to find some marked stones and a snow-cat with them. Deploy a barrel to destroy the snow-cat and you will uncover the fifth relic record.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #6

You can see a marked shrine on the northeastern-most mountain above point 8. Climb up the mountain and get to the shrine first.

Next, you have to climb the cross above the shrine. So, get to the backside of the shrine and climb on top of the cross to find the sixth relic record here.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #7

Get to point 12 on the mini-map, and from there, walk towards point 9. Instead of climbing the mountain, take the narrow passage from the west side.

As you go inside through the passage, you will be in a huge cave. So, head right, towards 11, and when right in-between point 9 and 11, climb the wall to your right.

You will find the seventh relic record here.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #8

From point 5 on the mini-map, head southeast and you will see a tree by a hill that can help you get onto the eastern mountains.

Climb up the eastern-most hill and jump onto the lower cliff on the other side of the hill. You will find a shrine inside there, to the left, and the relic record is in the shrine.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #9

For the ninth old message, start right from point 9 and head towards point 12. There is a very high mountain between point 9 and 12 and a shrine on top of it.

Climb the mountain and get to the cliff just below the shrine. You will find the relic record stuck at a stick in the snow there.

Frost Island Relic Record Location #10

Once again, starting from point 9, move towards point 12. There is a narrow passage from a cave towards point 12.

Climb up the northern mountain and go through to the cave. Jump from there towards the northernmost point and you will find the last relic record.