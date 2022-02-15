In this Monster Hunter Rise Flooded Forest Relic Record Locations guide, we will list down the Relic Records that can be found in the Flooded Forest region of MHR.

Monster Hunter Rise Flooded Forest Relic Record Locations

In Monster Hunter Rise, there are several different types of collectible items that can be found. One of such collectibles is the Relic Records. Relic Records are old messages, and each area has many of them that can be found.

Below we have listed the locations of all Flooded Forest Relic Record Locations in MH Rise.

Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #1

This relic is located in the south most part of the Flooded Forest area. The relic will be on the cliff left to the river.





Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #2

This relic is located in the central part of the map. At the location, there will be a tall structure. The relic will be found on the branch of the tree on the left of the structure.





Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #3

This relic is present inside the giant pyramid structure, which is located far south east in Flooded Forest. Climb the pyramid and find a way to the top most level to collect the relic record.





Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #4

This relic can be found a bit north-west from the center of the Flooded Forest area. This relic is present between some bushes.





Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #5

This relic is located inside a cave. Head to the marked location on the map image above to collect this relic.





Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #6

This relic is located far north in the Flooded Forest region. This relic is present on a cliff in the area.





Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #7

This relic is also located on the cliff of a mountain that is located in the northern part of the map.





Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #8

This relic is located south of the Flooded Forest, at the pyramid. In order to get to this relic, you will have to blow up the portion of the wall of the pyramid to get to it.





Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #9

This relic is located in the south part of the island, where you found the first relic. You will have to go through the cave-y part of the map to get to the relic.







Flooded Forest Relic Record Location #10

To find this relic, head to the northern area of the Flooded forest where the waterfall is. The relic is on a cliff to the right of the waterfall.



