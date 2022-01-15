How to Farm Dragonhusk Shards in Monster Hunter Rise

Dragonhusk Shards are one of the crafting materials in Monster Hunter Rise that can help you in upgrading your equipment. In this guide, we will be covering where and how to get and farm Dragonhusk Shards in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Rise Dragonhusk Shards

Dragonhusk Shard is one of the Materials in MH Rise that is obtained from looting the environment and completing various quests. These materials are primarily used for Crafting and upgrading your equipment.

Monster Hunter Rise Dragonhusk Shards Locations

There are various quests and locations that can get you Dragonhusk Shard. One thing to keep in mind is that Dragonhusk Shards are only available at a High Rank. You can unlock this rank by completing Gathering Hub Quests. After taking on these quests, travel to Frost Islands.

After reaching Frost Island, search through the Bonepiles marked on the map. Press X and open the select icon list and then choose Bonepiles.

By searching some specific areas such as areas 1,8, and 9, you’ll find Bonepiles and Dragon Husk Shards.

You will also find Dragonhusk Shards at the Flooded Forest and Lava Caverns.

How to Get Dragonhusk Shards from Quests in MH Rise

Below we have mentioned the various Quests that will reward you with Dragonhusk Shards in MH Rise.

Village Quests

Grizzly Glutton

Plump and Juicy

A Frosty Paradise

Out Cold

Rabid Rabbit

Hmm, Not So Tasty…

Can’t Stomach the Thought

A Song of Red and Fire

Monkey Wrench in Your Plans

Third Wheel

The Hottest Around

Hub Quests

Jumped in the Frost Islands

No Cure for the Common Baggi

A Snowball’s Chance…

A Grizzly Encounter

Hot Topic Hooligans

I Want Off This Ride

Reinventing the Wheel

Dead Ringer

Bouncing Brawlers

Flooded Forest Fiasco

Special License Quests