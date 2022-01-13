Now that Monster Hunter Rise is out on PC as well, the best way to experience it is in Coop with your friends. In this guide, we will tell you how to join Friends in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Join Friends in Monster Hunter Rise

With the release of the PC version, fans are super excited to try MH Rise and play with their friends in Coop mode. The process is fairly simple this time around and won’t require much effort.

There is no Crossplay in MH Rise so, PC and Switch players cannot play together. If switch players decide to play on PC, they will have to start from zero and do everything again.

The difficulty for each hunt will increase as more players join your lobby so, going on hunts with friends makes them both challenging and fun at the same time.

How to Create Co-op Lobbies in Monster Hunter Rise

The Coop mode in MH Rise revolves around creating or joining multiplayer lobbies. To do that, you need to do the following steps:

Go to the Kamura Village. (Found near the Village Elder and Quest vendor Hinoa)

Speak to Senri the Mailman

Select Play Online

Create a Lobby

After you’ve created a lobby, you can then invite your friends or they can search for the lobby by clicking on your name and pressing “View Lobby Info”

Note that you can also set up passwords for your lobbies to make them private otherwise any random can join.

How to Join Friend’s Quest in MH Rise

You can also join your friend’s lobby and quest by talking to Senri and looking up their name to join any created lobbies.

To join a quest, interact with the Gathering Hub Quest Counter and then you can view all the listings there and join them. Village Quests are included in this as they can only be completed, Solo.