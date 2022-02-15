Monster Hunter Rise Buddies Guide

Buddies are the faithful furry companions in Monster Hunter Rise, which players can take on their hunts and expeditions into the world. There are two different types of buddies to choose from, and we will tell you all about them in our Monster Hunter Buddies guide below.

Monster Hunter Rise Buddies

As we said, there are two different kinds of buddies available, the Palicoes and the newly added Palamutes.

Palamutes

These are your doggy buddies that can be mounted. These are good for covering vast terrain quickly and easily. While mounted players can still use their items and recover health. Your stamina bar will not deplete while you ride a Palamute, so explore and roam to your heart’s content. They also synchronize with your attacks.

Remember these controls for when you are riding a Palamute:

Use the LS to move around.

Hold R to dash forward.

ZR to jump.

Zl and use the Ls to drift while dashing.

X to attack.

B to dismount.

Pressing B can also be used to perform a jumping dismount while dashing.

Palicoes

These are cat-like buddies that are a lot of help in the wild as they help you in gathering up items in the wild as harvesting helpers. They have both offensive and defensive abilities to help you in combat, along with restorative support abilities. Furthermore, they can call on cats in the wild to help hunters set traps.

There are a number of items and spells like you have the Feline Bulb, which is an item that can buff your Palico. This item will automatically be added to your items list once you take the Palico out on a quest.

Monster Hunter Rise Buddy Plaza

In Buddy Plaza, you can interact with buddies and manage them. You can also do the same thing over at Argosy docks in Buddy Plaza.

Buddy plaza has the following features:

Interaction Zone for Buddy

Meowcenaries can be stationed here.

Can trade with Argosy here.

Buddies are trained at the Buddy Dojo.

Buddies can be hired as well as dismissed here.

Monster Hunter Rise Buddy Skills

Here is a list of all the buddy skills in MH Rise:

Attack Up (S)

Health Up (S)

Defense Up

Negate Paralysis

Negate Poison

Knockout King

Negate Sleep

Negate Tremor

Omniresistance

Webproof

Health Up (L)

Negate Stun

Artful Dodger

Earplugs

Negate Wind Pressure

Deflagration Relief

Element Attack Up

Critical Up (L)

Attack Up (L)

Ranged Attack Up

Status Attack Up

Medic’s Touch

Best Buddy builds

This section of the MHR buddy guide shortlists the best buddy builds for both Palico and Palamute.

Palico Build

Use Felyne Valstrax with Palico as The Felyne Valstrax set provides Palicos with the best defense in the game. It is more effective against enemies who attack with Dragon Type attacks. However, the majority of the components have negative resistances in this group. Getting 155 defense in trade for negative elemental resistance is though decent.

Another weapon you can use with the Palicoes is F Reddnaught. The F Reddnaught Sword is one of the most suited weapons for Palicoes in the game, having one of the highest attacks (20 Dragon elemental) and a reasonable affinity (10%).

Palamute Build

Consider using C Crimson Sword with Palamute. As of Update 3.0, this is the strongest weapon for Palamutes. It delivers the most attack points and a 10% affinity bonus and a dragon elemental attack of 20.

Cayne Valstrax is also a very reliable option with Palamute. Although the Canyne Valstrax set is negative in most elemental resistances, it now gives the perfect defense for your Palamute. It also has excellent dragon elemental resistance, making it a well-rounded piece of armor for your Palamute.

Buddy Commands

You can give commands to your buddies, like wait, which will make it stop in the place it was in when you issued the command and will stay there until you tell it otherwise.

Another command, which can be used on a Palamute is the ‘Let me ride!’ command that lets you ride a Palamute, which can also be achieved by holding down ‘A’ while near the Palamute. While in wait mode, there are many activities and ways in which you can interact with your buddies, look for the button prompts to have a little fun.