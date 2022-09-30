Modern Warfare 2 Story Focuses on Alliances and Teamwork

The second entry in the rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trilogy is now less than a month away. Developer Infinity Ward sat down with the magazine Play Australia to talk about how they’ve revamped the Modern Warfare 2 story to provide a more three-dimensional and meaningful narrative to the players.

Rebooting the universe gave us an opportunity, but also a really interesting conundrum that we’ve had some fun with, which is to think about how to repurpose certain names, certain factions, certain characters, how to confound expectation on who they might be if you see them, but also deliver to a certain extent on expectations.

The characters aren’t the only way that Modern Warfare 2 will be changing, either. While the original Modern Warfare 2 centered around a war between Russia and the United States, it doesn’t seem like such a thing is happening in this game. Instead, the Modern Warfare 2 story, according to the developers, takes us to Mexico, which gives us another character, Mexican Special Forces operator Alejandro Vargas.

We created this fictional place called Las Almas, the City of Souls, and when Soap and Ghost arrive in Mexico, Soap says ‘I’ve never been to Mexico.’ He tells Alejandro and Alejandro goes out of his way to tell him ‘This isn’t Mexico, this is Las Almas.’ So he becomes our kind of reliable narrator on this journey to a new place that has its own set of rules and its own set of problems and its own challenges.

Vargas’s presence is also indicative of another aspect of the Modern Warfare 2 story, which runs on the theme of teamwork. Player character Ghost is often a lone wolf, but the story will include him learning that doesn’t always work. Various factions of terrorists and villains around the world are also teaming up, requiring Task Force 141 to ally with other counter-terrorist organizations around the world to stop it, according to the developers.

In the same way our enemies may get together to try and defeat us, our allies get together. So in the way that 141 is working with Alejandro and the Mexican special forces, some of our antagonists in this story are plussing up in order to win.

Since this is a full reboot of the Modern Warfare trilogy, there’s no telling what way the story will go in this new entry until we actually play it. Modern Warfare 2 comes out on October 28 of this year for the Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5.