Modern Warfare 2 Best SAKIN MG38 Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the SAKIN MG38 is a light machine gun that can shoot 7.62 rounds with a high fire rate. Each weapon in Modern Warfare 2 has its own advantages and SAKIN MG38 takes lead in the big ammunition capacity and high damage.

With decent attachment for the right loadout, you can easily build a killing machine with the SAKIN MG38 which is the first LMG you can unlock in MW2.

Read this guide to learn about the best Loadouts, Attachments, and Class Setup for the SAKIN MG38 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to unlock SAKIN MG38 in Modern Warfare 2

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, almost all the weapons are linked to the progressions. SAKIN MG38 is the weapon that is linked to the LMG platform. To unlock this weapon, you don’t have to meet any level requirement.

You can unlock SAKIN MG38 by default from the start of MW2. SAKIN MG38 is one of the weapons that are unlocked from the beginning of Modern Warfare 2 such as VEL 46 , Bryson 800, EBR- 14, and M4 .

SAKIN MG38 long-range class setup

LMGs are traditionally deadly in mid-range combat. You never have to worry about running out of ammo. Pick a good position and you will be raining bullets on enemies while they scram for cover.

The long-range class setup adjusts the SAKIN MG38 to be a lethal force at all ranges. The main focus of this build is to increase your weapon handling because LMGs tend to have reduced accuracy at longer ranges.

The attachments below will improve your accuracy and precision, aim stability, and most importantly, reduce your recoil. You will, however, still have to deal with reduced mobility and long reload times.

You will need to find a good spot to bunker down and use the Trophy System field upgrade to ensure no enemies disturb you.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Muzzle: Tempus GH 50

Tempus GH 50 Ammo: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Stock: Cheetah STM Stock

Loadout

Secondary: X12

X12 Tactical: Stun Grenades

Stun Grenades Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks