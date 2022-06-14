Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Release Date Leaked

Now that Call of Duty Warfare 2 is official, fans have been wondering about a beta release date for the game. It seems like eCommerce giant Amazon has leaked the early access open beta date for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

It looks like Amazon has hinted that the #ModernWarfare2 BETA will start around August 15th. pic.twitter.com/ghqWb6kZ9D — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) June 14, 2022

We aren’t sure whether this open beta would be for PlayStation platforms only or the date is for every platform. Interestingly enough, the listed Call of Duty Modern Warfare game on Amazon that slipped the supposed early access to the open beta is for Xbox Platforms.

Since the reveal of Modern Warfare 2, fans have been wondering if the upcoming Call of Duty game will also be coming to Xbox Game pass as Activision Blizzard is being acquired by Microsoft. For now, there is no official confirmation by Microsoft or Activision about bringing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to Game Pass. And chances of it happening are almost none.

There are two reasons for that. One, Activision Blizzard is still in process of being acquired by Microsoft and there are only 5 months left since the release of Modern Warfare 2. So this makes the appearance of Call of Duty 2022 on Game Pass not feasible. Secondly, Sony Interactive Entertainment has a marketing deal in place with Activision regarding Call of Duty and Microsoft would be bound to uphold that deal even after acquisition and that is what Microsoft has announced too.

So this marketing deal could also be a reason behind Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 not appearing on the Game Pass. Call of Duty games could eventually arrive on Game Pass in future.

While we are still a few months away from the release of Modern Warfare 2, we can expect to hear more about the game through official and non-official sources. Call of Duty franchise has been on the decline for a while and Activision really needs a big game in the series to bounce back. We are hoping that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be the one.

As for the open beta, We are expecting Activision to announce the beta release dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 soon. So stay tuned for that as well.