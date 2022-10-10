Messi, Neymar and Pogba Reportedly Coming to Modern Warfare 2 as Operators

We have seen some crazy crossovers in the past for video games and it seems like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is going to try the same. According to insider TheGhostOfHope, Modern Warfare 2 could receive famous footballers as operators in the game.

The Ghost Hope has been leaking a lot of Modern Warfare 2 related content recently so this could very well be true as well. Insider-Gaming on the other hand has also verified this piece of information by revealing that the game files for Modern Warfare 2 indeed have information on the mentioned footballers. The list of footballers is as following:

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Roze

Reyes

Gromsco

Some of those names are instantly recognizable like Messi, Neymar, Reyes and Pogba. Chances are if Activision is indeed planning to release these soccer players for Modern Warfare 2 as operators, they can be in reference to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 22.

Releasing these players as operators could help Activision plan a World Cup themed event or may be they could release them at a later date too. All of this is speculation for the time being as nothing has been confirmed officially so far by Activision or Infinity Ward.

Activision also release Godzilla and King King for Call of Duty Warzone this year so planning more events like that shouldn’t be a surprise. Fortnite has managed a great success with these events so same could be true for Modern Warfare 2 as well.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to release on October 28, 2022 PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.