Modern Warfare 2 Leak Claims DMZ Marketplace, Will Support Warzone 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has leaked more details about one of its new modes ahead of its reveal next month.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope claimed that Modern Warfare 2 will feature a mode called DMZ where players can gain access to a marketplace to purchase and sell cosmetic items such as weapon and character skins, blueprints, and more.

Furthermore, any items unlocked in DMZ will be usable in the other multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare 2 as well as Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It has also been suggested that support will be extended to recent Call of Duty games such as Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

While no release dates have been shared so far, Warzone 2 could possibly release after Modern Warfare 2. You will hence have to wait for developer Infinity Ward to integrate both games. Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard took more than a month before players could carry forward their progress into Warzone. The same is expected to be the case when the standalone Warzone successor rolls out.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be a direct sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. The upcoming sequel will accompany the all-new Warzone 2 as the second premium Call of Duty game of 2022.

Call of Duty has lost millions of players in recent months compared to the same period last year. In its 2021 annual report, publisher Activision blamed the World War 2 setting and a lack of innovation for the underwhelming sales of Vanguard. Activision also noted that Warzone has been losing player engagement, something the publisher looks to address with Warzone 2.