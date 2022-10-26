Modern Warfare 2 A Crappy Way To Die: How To Kill Enemy In Porta Potty

During the mission Dark Water in CoD Modern Warfare 2 (2022), you will get the opportunity to unlock the “A Crappy Way to Die” achievement. Dark Water is the 12th campaign mission in the Story mode of Modern Warfare II and unlocking this achievement is not difficult at all.

You need to work quickly, so your team doesn’t shoot at the target to take him out. Don’t worry; we will tell you how exactly you can do that.

How to unlock A Crappy Way to Die Achievement in CoD MW2

After using the rope to get to the middle platform of the Oil Rig in Modern Warfare II, head forward and take out a couple of guards, basically protecting the stairs going up.

Now you can get to the other side, where you will see something going on and enemies climbing the stairs. You have to head to the other side and follow your team heading upstairs.

You might face some enemies there, but the system will take care of them, or you can kill them.

Once you reach a small platform after heading upstairs, if you look towards the right, you will see two Porta Potty. Now we will recommend you shoot from there on the left side Porta Potty.

The Porta Potty you must target is also shown in the picture above.

Suppose you manage to hit the enemy inside. In that case, it will just hurry outside the Porta Potty, and you will get the notification that A Crappy Way To Die achievement in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is unlocked.

You can also head up and reach the Porta Potty if you fail to hit the target from the top of the stairs. Make sure to go and shoot it before your AI allies to unlock the achievement.

If one of the other characters in your squad ends up shooting the guy in the porta-potty, you wouldn’t be able to unlock the achievement. You have to start the Dark Water mission again and try to shoot at the left Porta Potty before your teammates.