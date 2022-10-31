Modern Warfare 2 Best 556 Icarus Loadout, Class Setup, Attachments

The 556 Icarus in MW2 falls under the category of a Light Machine Gun and is very effective for shooting while sitting behind covers. As one of the earliest LMGs available in Modern Warfare 2, 556 Icarus might not be the hardest-hitting gun but with the right loadout, it can be a deadly force.

If 556 Icarus is your preferred LMG, allow us to present you with some great loadout and class setup combinations to use in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2022)

How to unlock 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Progression system has changed a lot. So 556 Icarus cannot be unlocked directly just by leveling it up. That being said, it is very easy to unlock and is available fairly early on.

To unlock 556 Icarus LMG in MWII, you simply have to play with and level up the M4 platform to level 18. This will unlock the 556 Icarus receiver allowing you to create a class with that LMG.

556 Icarus support class setup

556 Icarus is categorized as a Light Machine Gun also capable of head-to-head fights and a lightweight squad-support counterpart of the M4. Having more ammo capacity among all the LMGs in CoD MW2, 556 Icarus provides good results in range, firing rate, and recoil control.

Like all other weapons, 556 Icarus also has some demerits in it with its mobility being at the top of the list. Below are some setup suggestions you must follow to build a perfect 556 Icarus.

Attachments

Rear Grip: XTen Grip

XTen Grip Barrel: FTAC Coldforge 16″

FTAC Coldforge 16″ Stock: Ravage 8

Ravage 8 Muzzle: FTAC Castle Comp

FTAC Castle Comp Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Loadout

Secondary: X-13 Auto

X-13 Auto Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks