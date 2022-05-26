Miyazaki Reveals His Favorite Elden Ring boss

Elden Ring has over a hundred bosses to take down, ranging from lumbering minnows to towering behemoths; all having a unique backstory and all beautifully designed to test players at some level of difficulty.

Speaking with Xbox Wire in a recent interview, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed that his personal favorite boss in Elden Ring is none other than Starscourge Radahn, one of the most powerful demigods players may want to encounter to unlock one of the endings of the game.

“[Starscourge Radahn] is attractive as a single character, and I like the situation of the Radan Festival,” said Miyazaki according to a rough translation. “I wonder if there is a feeling of loneliness that is unique to us, as well as a literally festive and uplifting feeling.”

Starscourge Radahn has also been hailed by players as one of the best bosses in Elden Ring. The Radahn Festival stands for more than just the defeat of a boss. The festival is a moment of celebration of defeating the once might demigod and finally putting him out of his eternal suffering.

Strangely enough, Miyazaki had to convince his FromSoftware colleagues about the idea of hosting a Radahn Festival for Starscourge Radahn.

“When I first talked about the idea of ​​Radhan Festival…I miss the time when no one on the team took it seriously,” recalled Miyazaki.

In Elden Ring lore, Radahn led his armies against the other demigods in a war to become the new ruler of the Lands Between. In the end, only Radahn and his half-sister Malenia were left standing. During their fight, Malenia unleashed her Scarlet Rot to consume and curse Radahn to roam the sandy dunes of Caelid forever.

Seeing their general as a mindless beast, his men organized the Radahn Festival to gather the mightiest warriors to free Radhan from his tortured existence.

Miyazaki also added that after Starscourge Radahn, his most favorite bosses in Elden Ring have to be Godrick, the Grafted, and Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy.