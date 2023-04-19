How To Build And Use Wellhouse In Minecraft Legends

Wellhouses in Minecraft Legends are craftable structures that serve as mini bases. Wellhouse serves as both respawn points and points of teleportation on the overworld map. This feature makes them extremely important as you can place these structures anywhere near Piglin encampments.

This is a complete guide on how to build and efficiently utilize a wellhouse in Minecraft Legends to gain an upper hand over your enemies

How to build Wellhouse in Minecraft Legends

Wellhouse can be crafted anywhere in the overworld by using your Songbook. The requirements to build a wellhouse are extremely steep and it requires some of the rarest resources Minecraft has to offer. To build a Wellhouse in Minecraft Legends you need

Wood 250x

Stone 250x

Prismarine 50x

Iron 75x

A few of these items can be collected from village chests in the morning but you need to farm Prismarine as this rare stone is very difficult to come by.

How to use Wellhouse

In Minecraft Legends, by default, the only way to teleport is to use central fountains in the villages. When you die in overworld or while fighting piglins at their bases, you will respawn at the nearest village. This makes taking down enemy bases and farming materials a chore. Minecraft Legend offers Wellhouses that serve as makeshift respawn and teleport points.

The best use of Wellhouse is to place them near enemy encampments you want to raid. In case you die, you won’t have to go through the trouble of traveling all over again. By teleporting to a Minecraft Legends Wellhouse, you can easily raid Piglin strongholds and farm some important Lapis or Prismarine in the process. Make sure to protect them as these are the first structures Piglins will attack at night.

We don’t recommend mindlessly placing these structures everywhere as they cost a fortune and will be destroyed in an instant if neglected. Only use them when you need to farm Lapis or Prismarine from Piglins.