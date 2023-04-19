Where To Find All Mounts in Minecraft Legends

In the unimaginably vast world of Minecraft, the biggest issue, other than finding limitations, is getting around the land. With so much area to cover and nightfall bringing out monsters, players need some mounts in Minecraft Legends. Different animals can be ridden in Minecraft Legends, allowing you to move around much faster and with some bonuses.

This guide will cover the different mounts found in Minecraft Legends and help you find them.

All mounts in Minecraft Legends

There are four different mounts that you can get in Minecraft Legends. Each mount has its own benefits so for different types of scenarios, it is best to have as many mounts available in your collection as possible.

We will look at how you get each of these and what benefits each mount presents.

Horse

The default mount of the game is a Horse; you don’t have to go out of your way to find a horse to ride. Being the standard mount, the horse mount offers no additional bonuses other than the infinite spirit allowing you to run across the map much faster and easier.

The mount has basic health and will fall quite easily in a battle, so best to dismount when entering a fight; otherwise, you might lose your mount.

Big Beak

The Big Beak mount is in the Jagged Peaks in Minecraft Legends. Big Beak mount is a bird with colorful beaks.

Big Beak isn’t a particularly fast mount and is considerably slower than the other mounts in the game. For the Big Beak mount, you take reduced fall damage when riding the mount. You can freely jump from high places without the fear of dying.

Additionally, the Big Beak mount has higher jumps than all other mounts. This allows much better mobility in rough, uneven terrains where falling into a random pit or lava might be a big concern. After a jump or when falling, you can also glide short distances using the Big Beak mount, allowing you to move better in mountainous regions.

You must find a Big Beak mount roaming in the wild on Jagged Peak in Minecraft Legends. Seeing the bird, get close to them, and you will see the “Swap Mount” option pop up. Select this option, and you will unlock the Big Beak as your new mount.

Brilliant Beetle

You must enter the Jungle area to find the Brilliant Beetle mount. Brilliant Beetles are non-brilliant black-colored bugs crawling on six legs.

Brilliant Beetles allow you to explore vertical areas easily. These beetles can climb vertical walls freely. These bugs mount allow you to climb any wall in Minecraft Legends. Moreover, you can easily access some tricky areas, especially when mining for diamonds in places with lava.

To get a Brilliant Beetle, search the jungle biome. You will find these beetles roaming around on grassy rocks. After you spot a Brilliant Beetle, get close to it, and you will see the “Swap Mount” option. Select this option, and you will unlock the Brilliant Beetle as your new mount.

Regal Tiger

The Regal Tiger mount is in the Savanna biome of Minecraft Legends. It is a purple saber-tooth tiger and is generally found around trees.

The Regal Tiger mount is the fastest in the entire game. It can run faster than all other mounts in the game and that with infinite stamina. On flat terrains, you can run across extremely fast. However, you might have issues running across mountainous regions. The best use for Regal Tiger mount is for scouting new uncharted territories.

To get the Regal Tiger mount, you must head to the Savanna Biome and search for the tiger around the trees. Once you spot the Regal Tiger, get close to it, and you will see the “Swap Mount” option in Minecraft Legends. Select this option, and you will unlock the Regal Tiger as your new mount.