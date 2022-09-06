Middle-earth: Shadow of War Shelob Memories Locations Guide

In Middle-Earth Shadow of War, Shelob Memories (also called Web of Fate) is among the three different types of collectibles available in the game. Obtaining every collectible in the region will earn the player’s skill points for every collectible type while the special skill Cluster of Spiders is up for grabs should every collectible in the game be acquired.

Each region houses 3 Shelob Memory collectibles, that can be tracked down using the Haedir Towers, which will make their positions easily accessible on the minimap.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Shelob Memories locations

The following guide will help you obtain all Shelob Memories in Middle-Earth Shadow of War by taking you to their exact locations.

Minas Ithil Shelob Memories

The prerequisite to start collecting Shelob’s Memories is the completion of The Eyes of Sauron Gondor quest.

Darkness Calls

To find this location head to the northern region of the map. The route to the exact location can be tracked down by using Haedir, indicate the location on your minimap for setting up a waypoint.

As you make your way following the waypoint, you’ll encounter a spider dropping down through a cluster of shards, rearrange these shards to the point that the bottom of the spider’s front legs is visible.

Once that is done so you’ll notice the Shelob’s Memory image there, continue rearranging until the collectible is fully in sight.

The Web

To obtain the second one, first, purify the north Haedir Tower, and mark the location of the Web of Fate on your minimap to set up a waypoint. Once you do so head to the Colosseum.

The easy access to the Colosseum is to leap from the tower onto the exterior wall of the Colosseum. Now use your minimap and follow the waypoint to the indicated location.

You’ll find yourself on top of the indicated point, at this point drop down from the wall and into the tunnels.

Like the previous one, the Shelob’s Memory image can be seen once you enter the light and rearrange the cluster of shards surrounding the spider.

Fair Form

The third location in this region is by the southwestern Haedir tower, as get there, indicate the location on your minimap for setting up a waypoint.

Head to the cave found in the region’s beginning edge, you can find the cave by making your way across the city towards the outskirts of the region.

When near the region border the cave will be in sight, as with previous ones enter the light and rearrange the cluster of shards surrounding the spider to obtain Shelob’s Memory image.

Cirith Ungol Shelob Memories

Set up a waypoint to follow for each of the Shelob’s Memory image locations by using the 3 Haedir towers.

War Form

By traveling to the eastern Haedir Tower and searching for the Web of Fate location, a waypoint is set near a cliff.

Follow the waypoint and find the Shelob’s Memory image in sight once you enter the light and rearrange the shards to align them accordingly. you will be indicated for the correct alignment once your controller vibrates.

The cliff will also be surrounded by enemies so take note.

Witness to Power

The second location can be by traveling toward the south Haedir tower, fast travel is an option if you want to avoid the hassle. Once a waypoint is set up after the scan of the area, jump off the tower’s southern section to find the Web of Fate shining in the approachable distance.

Start the puzzle and rearrange the shards to correctly align them until your controller vibrates.

The Everlasting Shelob

The third location in the region is in the southeast. Once a waypoint is set follow It to an elevated area of wooden sections towering over a mining region.

Ascend the central beam and hop on a bridge, now use this bridge to head towards the rear wall.

The place will be surrounded by Orcs guarding the area, eliminating them without attracting attention if possible, and climbing up toward the Web of Fate.

Start the puzzle and correctly align the shards until your controller vibrates.

Nurnen Shelob Memories

Set up a waypoint to follow for each of the Shelob’s Memory image locations by using the 3 Haedir towers.

Purge All History

The first location in the region is toward its center, inside a mountain cave. Set up a waypoint to follow after scanning the area.

The cave can be accessed by entering through the waterfall. Head towards the indicated waypoint direction, the central path takes you to the Web of Fate. Taking the right-handed entrance point of the waterfall gets you to Shelob’s Memory image faster.

Start the puzzle and correctly align the shards until your controller vibrates to obtain the Shelob’s Memory Image.

Order From Chaos

The second location in the region is towards the west, found inside a shallow cave. Set up a waypoint to follow after scanning the area.

Follow the indicated waypoint direction towards the cave and enter it. The Web of Fate will be in sight almost as soon as you enter.

Start the puzzle and correctly align the shards until your controller vibrates.

Perfection

The third location is found on the northwest side of the region. This Web of Fate will also be found inside a cave here. The cave is also home to a Graug, hastily make your way through if you wish to avoid it.

Make your way through the cave to find the Shelob’s Memory image on an elevated mossy ledge.

Start the puzzle and correctly align the shards until your controller vibrates.