Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Shadows of the Past Missions Guide

In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Shadows of the Past missions are a great addition to the new Middle-earth. They are small missions that are optional, and in this guide, we will tell you how to complete them.

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Shadows of the Past Missions

You can complete them for experience, skill points, and extra equipment. This Shadows of the Past Missions Walkthrough gives you a basic overview of how to complete each of those missions in case you are stuck on a particularly challenging one.

Beninias

You need to kill Uruks without taking any hits yourself. There are groups of Uruks that are near explosive barrels and cliffs. You need to unlock the skills known as AOE Might attacks, shadow strikes, and counters that can kill.

Take out any Uruks that you see near the explosive barrels. Alternatively, you can use stealth chain attacks on enemies who are away from barrels and counters if you engage in fights with them. You do not have to remain in stealth but rather just make sure that you do not take a hit.

Tirith

You fly a drake during this mission. You must stop beast riders as they try to reach the inner keep. Players can also release three other drakes within the area who are being held captive.

Prioritize killing the beasts in the area and use the flame breath along with fireballs to stop them from flying around. Make sure to burn all enemies as they can still walk to the keep when their mounts are destroyed.

Sadras

You need to make your enemies kill each other in this mission, for this reason, you need to have the dominate skill in your arsenal. You need to dominate enemies with combat domination using your might if you are aiming for the bonus objectives.

To get the orcs to pin each other, take down an enemy and have one of your allies pin them. Make 15 enemies kill each other to pass the mission.

Hannas

You must kill five Ologs using stealth. This is easy but going for the extra objectives is not. Hide from enemies and archers in the towers. Only kill Ologs when they are alone. DO NOT USE SHADOW STRIKE as it will not kill the Olog, and you will be spotted immediately.

Curu

You must kill enemy caragors with arrows. Run forward at the start towards the arrows so you can pick them up. Now find a place where you can shoot the caragors which are chasing you and shoot them in the head to make quick work of them. Run from enemies if you are out of focus and arrows. Kill all five caragors to complete the mission.

Megras

A large group of Ghuls will be running towards you and you can stop them with your arrows if you target the explosive barrels in the hills ahead. You have to use five or lesser arrows if you are planning to get the bonus objective in the mission. Try to use your focus when you see a ghoul near an explosive barrel, and you will easily be able to kill 40 enemies within 5 arrows to get the bonus objective.

Ancient Warchief: The Champion

In this mission, you have to kill enemies with combat executions to make the champion appear and then dominate him. Climb into the fortress and start killing enemies by countering incoming attacks to get hit streaks.

Kill 3 enemies with executions to make the champion come out. Remember that the champion cannot be frozen and is arrow-proof, so you need to use explosive barrels and fire pits to damage it. Dominate it after you break it to complete the mission.

Faelas

The objective of this mission is to take out hordes of enemies in the area. The enemies greatly outnumber the drakes available so perform area attacks to take out multiple swarms of enemies at once. Snipe down barrels and fire pits with your arrows to do so.

The drakes will immediately set the enemy squads ablaze, so as soon as the battle begins snipe the front and back barrels to get a head start over the drakes.

After you’ve used up all the firepower, make use of Elven Rage to keep a steady kill rate active.

A bonus challenge can be completed y talking out a drake yourself, when at a healthy kill lead shoot your arrows toward the drakes to take them out.

The mission is completed when the timer hits zero and you’ve won the kill race.

Mabad

To start things off get yourself a ride by mounting the caragor you find as soon as the mission begins. Shoot it and use the Dominate ability to do so.

As you make your way to the camp roam around and pick more caragor allies. Once you are ready move towards the indicated point on your minimap.

Your objective here is to take out all 50 enemies with a few bonus challenges for you, that include taking out all opponents within a timeframe and getting 5 mounted kills.

This is where your allied caragors come to your aid and help take out the enemy squads. Be mindful of enemy archers as they’ll stun you or hit your mount and take it out.

Taking out every last enemy will complete the mission.

Bellas

The objective of this mission is to eradicate the swarm of Ghuls using your Graug. The key consideration in this mission is managing your time while taking out the swarms upon swarms of enemies.

The most efficient strategy for this will be spamming your fire breath all over the surrounding area for a complete enemy wipe within the time limit.

Three designated areas are to be wiped out, move to each indicated area, wipe out all Ghuls in the vicinity and proceed to the next indicated area.

An elemental Attack may also be used for eliminating the enemy within the specified time limit.

Ancient Warchief: The Tricky

For this mission, you need to clear out the hostile enemy squads and strike fear in them forcing them to escape. The best strategy when going about terrorizing the enemy is to drop down from the high ground and strike down the enemy before they spot you.

To maintain stealth, ensure that you are not using the Shadow Strike ability on your enemies. You can also complete the bonus objective by taking down the warchief’s bodyguards before the designated time.

After you successfully and stealthily take down 12 enemies, the warchief will be summoned into battle. The surrounding barrels can be tossed to create space between you, the warchief, and other enemies. This will be especially helpful in evading the poison attacks from the surrounding enemies.

Eliminate the clones and shift your focus to the warchief. Damage the warchief and use the Shadow Dominate skill on him to complete the mission.

Abgen

You will be mounted on a dragon as you try to kill 35 orcs in the area. Burn the captain at the start with fire breath and then kill all of the other enemies in the area.

Try to move around constantly and spread your fire across an area to make sure you complete the mission within the required time limit for the bonus objective.

Cannas

Get to the waypoint and then get past the enemies in the area. When you get to the top of the tower, use your bird of prey ability to eliminate seven enemies and then jump down (using the aim to slow down time) so that you can kill enemies around you using your bow.

Get three headshots and kill enough enemies before the timer runs out for the bonus rewards.

Aphadad

You are mounted on a caragor in this mission, and you must eliminate 10 enemies within the area. Kill four enemies using stealth from above to achieve the bonus objective.

Move around the area and make sure that you are not being spotted and remember that stealth attacks are the way to go.

To complete the bonus objective, get to the tents atop the area and then try to use stealth to kill enemies from above. The archers in the towers can be easily eliminated using your bow.

Ancient Warchief: The Grog Hoader

Get to the top of the walls in the fort and then look for the barrels which you will shoot with arrows. Shoot three barrels and the warchief will appear.

Try to utilize the terrain around the warchief to kill the smaller enemies and then turn your focus to the warchief. You can get the bonus objective by taking out 10 enemies with one explosive barrel. Defeat the warchief to pass the mission.

Maedad

Use your shadow strike to take out all the archers within the area. Kill fourteen enemies within the time limit to get the bonus objective.

The archers are far apart from each other so try to target each enemy and use the shadow strike consecutively so that you can slow down the time while you target enemies with focus. Kill all of the enemies to complete the mission.

Aglar

There is a dazed captain whom you must brutalize. You can earn the bonus objective if you kill the captain before the timer runs out.

Avoid enemies and use the buildings as a mode of transport at the start of the mission to get to the location of your target. Run up to the captain and then brutalize him to pass the mission.

Raith

In this mission, you will face a horde of enemies and you will need to kill thirty of them. There are multiple bonus objectives for tasks such as executing ten perfect counters. Keep on fighting enemies and kill thirty of them to complete the mission.

Ancient Warchief: The Fear Eater

You have to terrorize enemies in this mission. To do this, you need to kill enemies in groups which will cause other enemies to be afraid and desert their posts.

Jump from the top of buildings to brutalize enemies easily since you will be in stealth. Do this to twelve enemies and the warchief will come out. Dominate the warchief to end the mission and kill his bodyguards before you kill the warchief if you want the bonus objective.

Ancient Warchief: The Iron Mount

Enter the fort by jumping over the walls and then free five caragors from their cages. This will make the warchief come out who will be mounting a caragor.

Use your shadow strike to release the mount from his grasp and begin the fight. You can get the bonus objective if you use ground domination to defeat the warchief or do mounted executions on other enemies. Dominate the warchief to complete the mission.