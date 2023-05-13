Middle-earth: Shadow of War Legendary Orcs and Epic Orcs Guide – Farming Legendary Orcs, Where to Find Epic Orcs, How to Make a Powerful Army

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Legendary Orcs and Epic Orcs Guide to help you learn ways using which you can acquire Legendary and Epic Orcs for your army. In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Legendary Orcs and Epic Orcs are the strongest ones among all Orcs. Thanks to their added benefits, they make a valuable addition to your ever-growing army. However, finding them can be quite frustrating.

While you can always give up on finding these Shadow of War Legendary Orcs and buy them by spending real-world money, in this guide, we have discussed a couple of methods that you can use in order to get them without spending a dime.

How to Find Middle-earth: Shadow of War Legendary Orcs and Epic Orcs

Explore the Open-World

During the course of your journey through Mordor, you will most certainly come across Legendary Orcs as well as Epic Orcs. It goes without saying but you will rarely encounter these Orcs, which is why it is paramount that you do not stop looking for them. After you manage to find one, make sure that you do not kill it! You must dominate them if you wish to add them to your ranks.

Purchase Chests with Real Money

If you do not mind spending your hard-earned cash – even after paying $59.99 to buy the game – you can always Middle-earth: Shadow of War Chests to acquire some Legendary Orcs and Epic Orcs. You can spend 1,500 Mirian to buy a Silver War Chest that will surely provide you with an Epic Orc and a random Orc – can or cannot be Legendary.

However, if you want to get your hands on a Legendary Orc one hundred percent, you can always buy a Gold War Chest or a Mithril War Chest. A Gold War Chest will guarantee you 2 Epic Orcs and a Mithril War Chest will guarantee you 4 Legendary Orcs. As you might have guessed already, you cannot buy Gold War Chests and Mithril War Chests by using in-game Mirian.

Dying Over and Over Again

In Middle-earth: Shadow of War, any Orc that kills you gets promoted to the status of an Orc Captain. However, since an Orcs randomly roams alone, there is always this possibility of getting a wrong Orc promoted since anyone in a pack can land the killing blow. To make it a little easier, you can always reload your last save.

Once done, continue to pray to the RNG gods that the Orc that killed you gets promoted to a Legendary Orc or an Epic Orc. Let me end by saying that the method is definitely frustrating and will not always work but it is still better than paying real-world money.

This is all we have in our Middle-earth: Shadow of War Legendary Orcs Guide. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!