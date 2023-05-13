Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gorgoroth Walkthrough – To Gorgoroth, Carnan’s Bane

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gorgoroth Walkthrough will help you with the missions in this region during the act 2 of the game and will also guide you on how to defeat Zog the Eternal and Tar Goroth.

Shadow of War is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Shadow of Mordor and the game not only takes the best parts of its predecessor but also improves them and adds another level of complexity of the game’s Nemesis system.

In this Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gorgoroth Walkthrough Guide, we have provided a to-the-point walkthrough of all the quests that you can complete in Gorgoroth during Act-2.

As the mission start, get to the first waypoint. Players need to save Baranor and a group of Gondorians and all of them are being guarded by Orcs. it is up to you how you want to approach them.

As you go to save Baranor, two Orc captains will arrive. You can either kill them or dominate them. Once they are done, rescue Baranor.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Carnan’s Bane Walkthrough Guide

As the mission starts, players need to kill 10 acolytes along with the Orc Captain “Zog the Eternal”. Also, take the stealth approach to kill the acolytes as Zog the Eternal has the ability to raise the dead which gives him a pretty good supply of backup soldiers.

That is not all, he also has the vault breaker which will not let you leap over him and he can also curse Talion with slow health regeneration. These are his strengths but, he also has a weakness which is fire. Wipe out all the enemies along with the Orc captain and jump into the pit.

In the Pit, you will have to fight Tar Goroth. As the fight begins, shoot him on his back. However, you have an advantage as he won’t be directly fighting you and will be focusing on Spirit of Carnán but, be careful of the falling debris.

As he struggles with the Spirit, you can move behind and attack him. After 4-5 times, you can mount the Spirit of Carnán and climb the top of the area as Tar Goroth escapes the area. Fight Tar Goroth while being mounted and when his health gets down you will be prompted to shoot in the chest. Take the shot when prompted and he will be done.

That is all for our Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gorgoroth Walkthrough with tips on how to defeat Tar Goroth in the Act 2 of the game. If there is anything else that you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!