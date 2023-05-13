Our Middle-earth: Shadow of War Act 1 Minas Ithil Walkthrough will take you through all the missions in this region in Act 1 so you can progress through the story with minimal trouble.

Shadow of War Act 1 Minas Ithil Walkthrough

Fellowship

As the mission begins, your objective will be to find intel on the Orc Commander. Once you gain control, you can interrogate a Worm below you in the tent. Just jump off the cliff and there will be a Worm in the nearby tent. Interrogate the Worm the target will be revealed.

Here you have a choice you can either go through the camp or fight your way through the Orc Commander or you can sneak around the camp to avoid any further engagements. However, if you decide to go through camps you can interrogate Worms along the way, which will greatly help you defeating hostile orcs and the Orc Commander.

As you get the bow, kill the Orcs in front of you with the bow, investigate the Commander’s trail, and follow the trail. Mark your target, make your way to the Orc Commander, and traverse the city to get to him. It all depends on you whether you want to keep a low profile to go in while killing everyone in your path.

It is recommended that you get a drop on the Orc commander as it will daze him for a while which gives you a window of opportunity to strike as much as you can. Once the Orc Commander is dead, follow Idril through the city and you will stop a few times on your way to fight orcs.

After a while, Idril will you alone and you will have to kill three Orc Commanders. Once the Orcs are dead, you will then have to defend the gate and the quest will be complete.

The Eyes of Sauron

As the cutscene is over, get to the quest start point to start the quest. As you get to the quest starting point a cutscene will play, after that, activate the Haedir when prompted and you need to mark locations of interest and the quest is done.

Shadows of the Past

Proceed to the mission start point, as you get there you will have to locate the entrance of Celebrimbor’s Ancient Barrows. To locate the entrance just go along the patch and use the Wraith ability to locate the entrance. Now, there is a matter of unlocking it.

Take control of Calibrimbor and unlock the Elven Rage ability, fight the Orcs to fully charge the ability and then activate it.

The Seeing Stone

As the mission starts, follow Idril, defend the gate by killing Orcs, and watch out for catapult shots. Follow Idril and kill Orcs along the way and you will come face to face with the Siege Beast, which you will have to kill. Use Wraith ability to reveal blue areas on the Siege Beast.

Show these spots with the bow, and mount the Siege Beast. Use the Siege beasts’ catapult to throw rocks at Orcs below you and after killing enough Orcs a prompt will appear to kill the Siege Beast.

Go to the next waypoint, and there you will meet another Siege Beast. Do what you did with the previous one and the mission will be done.

The Arena

After the cutscene, the mission starts with Talion in an Arena ready for a fight against the Orc champion. You must keep the Orcs distracted in the Arena while the other do their job.

Use your abilities to reveal its weaknesses and follow the prompt on the screen to quickly defeat it. When the first champion has been defeated, go to the marker and taunt the crowd. More orcs will start coming slowly and you’ll have to survive through them defeated three more archer and marksmen champion.

Follow the prompt on the screen to dodge the ranged attacks when required and kill them quickly to end the mission.

Before Dawn

The mission begins after the cutscene when Idril and Talion leave the castle to rescue the Commander from the Orcs camp.

After you regain control, you must sneak into the Orc Camp and free 8 soldier that are captives there. You must make your way stealthily, using the Wraith ability at every turn to locate the orcs. Command Idril to kill the orcs that you mark.

Once all 8 soldeirs have been freed, kill the remain orcs, you ccan sneak on top of them by using the structures and ropes above. Afterwards you must free the Commander at the objective marker and head back to MinasIthil while making way through a few more orcs.

The Fall

The scene starts with orcs storming through the gate and you must fight them. The orcs keep coming in great numbers, keep fending them off.

Soon a Drake will appear in the sky above and start setting the field ablaze. You can kill it by aiming for its head when it hovers above to shoot fire.

After some time, an orc warlord will appear once reinforcements arrive. Your best shot against it is to take it to a side away from the orc rushed area so you can focus your attacks on it and kill it quickly. When that’s done with, a cutscene will put you into a fight with 9 Ringwraiths; that’ll be a challenging battle.

Once the battle has been done with, you find yourself outside an orc camp. After a cutscene, you must head to the encampment and sneak up to the archers and control them using your Wraith abilities.

Once 10 archers have been recruited, you have to kill 25 orcs to end the mission. You’ll have the option to dominate them or kill them straightaway with the help of your recruited archers