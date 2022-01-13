Microsoft Halts All Xbox One Production

Microsoft has officially discontinued Xbox One and will no longer manufacture any more units from here on. That brings an end to its entire previous-generation Xbox lineup since Microsoft stopped manufacturing Xbox One X and Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series launch and by the end of 2020.

“To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” said Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, in a statement to The Verge.

Considering the shortage (and high demand) of current-generation consoles in the market, chances are that retailers selling out their remaining Xbox One inventories will not be granting any price cuts. It all comes down to availability after all, but potential buyers should still consider waiting for an Xbox Series S over purchasing an Xbox One. The nearly same price tag but a massive difference in performance makes the former a logical choice.

Furthermore, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S both feature an amazing backwards compatibility support. There is hence little reason to purchase an Xbox One right now since all of those games can be played on the newer consoles. That may as well be another sales dip for Microsoft which led to the discontinuation of the entire Xbox One lineup.

Microsoft ceasing Xbox One production at the end of 2021 coincides with reports that Sony Interactive Entertainment was planning to do the same for PlayStation 4. However, those plans have changed and Sony will now be manufacturing more PlayStation 4 consoles (reportedly 1 million units) in 2022 to balance out the low availability of PlayStation 5 consoles.

Xbox One was launched in 2013 and is estimated to have sold more than 51 million units worldwide. The actual figure remains unknown because Microsoft only shared its console sales during the first year of launch. Following that, Microsoft chose to not reveal any sales figures to the public.