Microsoft Reportedly Wants Fallout: New Vegas 2

Following more than a decade of wishes and requests, Fallout: New Vegas 2 might be on the verge of becoming a reality.

Speaking in the latest episode of his Giantbomb show Grubbsnax (via VGC) earlier today, host and VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb revealed that “a lot of people at Microsoft think this [Fallout: New Vegas 2] could work and there is a lot of interest to make it happen.”

He also added that “very early” discussions have started taking place with people mentioning “Obsidian” and “New Vegas 2” in the same sentences. However, expectations need to be kept in check. Microsoft has not greenlit the sequel yet and even if it does so, a release will still be “years and years away.”

“There is at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality,” noted Grubb.

Fallout: New Vegas was released more than a decade ago and while the years have seen numerous requests for a sequel, developer Obsidian Entertainment was never given the opportunity to do so.

However, now that Microsoft has both Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda Softworks under its wings, an option of revisiting the post-apocalyptic wastelands for Fallout: New Vegas 2 can potentially be on the cards.

Despite being a spin-off of the Fallout franchise, Fallout: New Vegas had it all and is still considered as one of the best installments in the franchise. From having one of the best storylines and role-playing elements in the franchise to having a great soundtrack and post-release content expansions. The game has aged gracefully in the past decade and remains an experience which is worth playing even today.

Fallout: New Vegas 2 was hence bound to happen eventually and fans will definitely be keeping their fingers crossed to hear more on that in the near future.

Last year, well-known Valve insider Tyler McVicker claimed to have felt rumblings for Fallout: New Vegas 2 which he expects to release somewhere “in the latter half of this decade,” pegging the release window somewhere between 2025 and 2030.