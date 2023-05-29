MGSV: Phantom Pain Weapons Customization Guide – How to

A detailed guide on how to customize your weapons in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

MGSV has pretty detailed customization system which allows players to change your weapons’ stats, paint-job, camo, and so much more. In this guide, I will provide an overview of how to customize your weapons in the game.

For more help on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, read our Enemies Combat Guide, Uniforms Unlocks, Specialists Locations and Interpreters Locations.

MGSV: Phantom Pain Weapons Customization

In order to start customizing your weapons, you need to recruit a Legendary Gunsmith. However, in order to recruit the gunsmith, you need to complete his questline comprising of 3 side-ops.

How to Recruit Legendary Gunsmith

The Legendary Gunsmith is a specialist in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain who can be recruited to bring about weapon customization in the game. Here is how you can do it:

To start, you need to head over to Bwala ya Masa – Angola – where you will find him with three soldiers. It’s better to silence the soldiers before fulton extracting the guy who will turn out to be the wrong one.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Second time, you will need to head over to the Afghanistan Central Base Camp; on the south of the westernmost hanger. You need to ensure to deal with the sniper before fulton-extracting the wrong guy again.

Finally, you need to head over to the Yakho Oboo Supply Outpost; to the very same area where you found Malak in Mission-10 to find the true specialist.

How to Customize Weapons

Once you have successfully hired the Legendary Gunsmith, you will be able to see the Weapon Customization in the Customization Menu.

To begin, you need to open up your iDroid, open up the Mother Base tab, select Customize, and then open up Weapons.

After entering the said menu, you will be asked to choose the weapon that you wish to change and you will see a list of swap-able parts will appear on your screen. You will also be able to change the camo pattern on a specific gun.

Aside from camo patterns, other parts can drastically change the way a weapon operates.

One important thing to note here is that once you have applied a particular part on a weapon say, muzzle on a SMG; you will be able to use that muzzle on pretty much all SMGs in the game.

This thing also holds true for most of the weapons in the game. Aside from muzzles, you can also add suppressors, grips, magazines, scopes, and more.

We have compiled a complete list of weapons and their supported customization items; make sure to check out our Weapons Customization for more information.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the comments section below!