In Metroid Dread, Charge Beam is a navigation tool that allows Samus to unlock doors and secret passages that would otherwise be locked. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to Unlock the Charge Beam in Metroid Dread.

How to Unlock the Charge Beam in Metroid Dread

The Charge Beam is a valuable navigation tool in Metroid Dread, but if you run out of missiles to fight, you can use it as a backup weapon to deal damage. Aside from that, it introduces new ways to navigate the map.

The location where you can find the Charge Beam is pretty straightforward to find. It can be found at the very bottom left of the Artaria map.

Simply head to the marked location and follow these steps to get your hands on the Charge beam.

On your journey to find the Charge beam, you’ll have to pass through two EMMI zones and face two of the deadly EMMI robots.

First EMMI Zone

Since there’ll be combat so prepare accordingly. Enter the first EMMI zone on your path and defeat the first EMMI Robot there to proceed further.

After defeating the first EMMI, proceed to the right side of the area and follow the flooded corridors until they reach the second EMMI zone.

Second EMMI Zone

Go all the way down to the bottom of the area. When you reach the bottom, you’ll come across the pump and pressure plate.

You must now position yourself on the high platform on the left side of the room and activate the pump.

When you activate the pump, it’ll cause a flood and you’ll fall to the bottom of the zone, from which you will be able to exit the EMMI zone.

Charge Beam Room

After escaping the second EMMI zone, you’ll be in another flooded room with an energy recharge station. At this point, you must turn left and descend to find a missile door.

Smash the door open, then go inside. The only way out of this room is to use a charge beam. Now, slide through the bottom tunnel on the left. You’ll be transported to another room where you must locate a statue.

You’ll find the statue quickly because it’s quite huge and difficult to miss. All that remains is for you to destroy the orb in its hand in order to activate the Charge Beam ability.

Now that the charge beam has been unlocked, here’s how to use it. To use the charge beam, simply hold down the Y button on the keyboard until Samus’s arm flashes, then let go of the button to fire a blast.