Metal Gear Survive Guide – Crafting, Leveling Up, CQC

This Metal Gear Survive Guide will ensure that you have a basic idea of how the game works and what you need to do in order to excel at it. We will also provide you Tips and Tricks that will ensure that you have fun while playing the game.

Also, be sure to check out our S-Rank Guide that details everything you need to know about earning S-Grade in Daily Hard Missions.

Metal Gear Survive Guide

Before we start, it is a good idea to head over to the training area and check out your loadout. You can also get used to some of the mechanics of the game as they are quite a new experience, even for the Metal Gear Solid 5 veteran.

Metal Gear Survive is out now and many players will not know how the game works. The new iteration of the franchise works quite different from previous games of the series as it is based on something completely new.

For this reason, even experienced players of the franchise may be dumbfounded to learn that the mechanics and the strategies that they have perfected are quite obsolete in the new game.

Starting the game, you will be in an online lobby. You will have to defend a wormhole generator from a horde. You will be given a few minutes of respite before the attack actually begins.

It is best if you use this time to collect materials around the map and add them to your inventory. You can harvest materials in this game such as tires and get the rubber out of them.

Understanding of the UI is also important for success in Metal Gear Survive. The white meter on your left is the health and the blue bar is the stamina. You can see your current weapon on your right in the green zone with the other two items appearing on both of the sides. You can change your weapon using your D-pad. Items to your left and right can be changed using the left and right bumper keys.

Beginners Tips And Tricks

The basic idea is simple; survive for as long as you can using whatever means may be at your disposal. Remember to save your ammo as much as you can because chances are that you will not run into a lot of weapons. You need gunpowder to craft them that is rare, so utilizing ammo is crucial to success.

Sometimes you will be given a side mission that may reward you with a powerful weapon. Try to take them as much as you can. Keep an eye out on the bottom right as it shows your score. The better your grade, the better the rewards at the end of the game. Keep the generator safe as it can lower your score if it is damaged.

Levelling up is done by Kuban Energy, which is earned from completing missions. Increasing the level will give you survivor points that will help you level up certain stats of your character. Standard RPG skill tree stuff. There are a lot of options from which you can choose what to upgrade such as Health, Strength, Endurance, and Dexterity.

Some really good things to be aware of are the detonators as they only spawn on harder difficulties. Stab them in the back to stop them from detonating and collect loot. It is also worthwhile to remember that grenade turrets are quite strong in the game and it might help to have them for use.

You can use CQC to knock the helmet off from armored targets and make them vulnerable. Combine this tactic with a focus on warp points as they are shared between players and can be especially useful during side quests.

Crafting is also very useful. You can craft up to 2 bullets and 10 arrows. Try to craft as much ammo as you can and put it in a repository so as to have enough of it at all times. Crafting broken gear may also increase the chance of you getting a more durable version of your current gear.

Interact with the drills to increase their speed and summon support to kill animals. Make sure the drill is not destroyed as it will lower your iris and remember that for each chunk of health you lose on the drill, a blast will destroy nearby enemies.

That is all we have for our Metal Gear Survive Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!