Rumored Metal Gear Project Might Be A Complete 4K Remake

There have been several rumors that publisher Konami has outsourced its Metal Gear license for an unannounced Metal Gear project. That now appears to be really happening in the form of a complete remake of one of the best installments in the iconic franchise.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, LinkedIn sleuth Faizan Shaikh pointed out that lead programmer Zhiyang Li at developer Virtuos has listed himself to have worked on an “unannounced triple-a action adventure game remake” for at least nine months before departing.

Virtuos was only recently rumored to be helming a Metal Gear project. That was after Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was rumored to be receiving some sort of overhaul. Following the newly found breadcrumbs, Virtuos appears to be possibly working on a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake.

Some of the other details gathered from the LinkedIn listing suggests that the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake will feature support for 4K resolution on only current-generation consoles and PC.

That in addition to hinting a release for previous-generation consoles as well as featuring “quality level art” and “set piece destruction.” Furthermore, the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake seems to have been in development for at least a couple of years now.

The rumored Metal Gear project being a remake and not a brand new game may as well back recent reports that franchise creator Hideo Kojima will only be consulting with Virtuos as an ambassador and will not be involved directly.

Konami is said to have brought in Kojima just for his name. Konami President Hideki Hayakawa believes (or knows) that the Kojima name will help with sales since any Metal Gear project is and should be naturally assumed to involve Kojima in one way or the other.

Konami was recently reported to be reviving its flagship franchises: Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill. Konami is apparently also planning to remaster the earlier Metal Gear games down the road.