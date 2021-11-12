In this guide, we will teach you how to save your game in Shin Megami Tensei V story campaign before you lose all of your progress.

How to Save Your Game in Shin Megami Tensei V

The all-new post-apocalyptic RP game Shin Megami Tensei V is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 12, and it consists of a pretty hefty story campaign.

As there is no auto-save feature in the game, you need to create a save file on your own and make sure to save your progress on your own to load the game from the previous spot after you die.

How to Save Progress in SMT5

To save your progress in Shin Megami Tensei 5, you will need to interact with ley line sources that are peppered all over the game world. Once you interact with it, choose the Chronicle Deeds option.

You will see multiple slots that you can save on. It is recommended to use all of the slots instead of just overwriting on a single save slot.

When you think that there is a turning point to happen in the story campaign, find a ley line source and save your game.

Make sure you save your game whenever you interact with a ley line source in SMT5 so that you don’t accidentally lose your progress with a game update or crash.

Considering Shin Megami Tensei V is a pretty heft game, losing your progress halfway through or even near the end would be devastating especially if you have some high-level demons recruited.

It’s a shame that even in 2021 so many developers skip auto-save features forcing players to navigate through different menus.