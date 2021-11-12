The shop system in Shin Megami Tensei V centers around a single merchant Gustave. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock Gustave’s shop in Shin Megami Tensei V.

How to Unlock Gustave’s Shop in Shin Megami Tensei V

Gustave is the only merchant available in Shin Megami Tensei V, and you must unlock him in order to use his services. However, once unlocked, he will be available as a permanent merchant.

Another thing to keep in mind is that he does not travel around at all. Here is how to unlock Gustave shop (Cadaver’s Hollow) in Shin Megami Tensei V. Simply follow these steps, and you’ll do just fine.

First things first, you need to land in Netherworld area of SMT 5. Following that, you must eliminate the first few enemies, which will result in a column of light.

These Ley lines provide access to a variety of services, the first of which is Cadaver’s Hollow. After unlocking Cadaver’s Hollow, all future Ley lines will have access to it, so don’t worry, Gustave isn’t leaving.

Now with the Cadaver’s Hollow unlocked, you’ll have access to a wide range of items, from healing to the offensive. As you progress in the game, Gustave will sell Essences of Demons, which will allow you to fuse skills and affinities to your roster.

Aside from that, you’ll have access to the ability to sell your unwanted items to Macca.

You can also play the Mimin Hunt mini-game, which sends you on a quest to find Gustave’s minions all over the world. Gustave will reward you for every five items you find, so keep an eye out.