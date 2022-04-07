Remedy Announces Max Payne/Max Payne 2 Remakes

Max Payne and Max Payne 2 are getting remakes from developer Remedy Entertainment as part of a new agreement with publisher Rockstar Games.

According to a press release sent out earlier today, Remedy Entertainment will be using its proprietary Northlight game engine to remake both Max Payne games as a single title for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,” said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala. “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action, and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”

The highly anticipated Max Payne and Max Payne 2 remakes are currently in the conceptual phase of development. A release window has not been cited. That as well as other details are unlikely to arrive any time soon. Fans will have to wait until development has reached a few milestones before expecting updates.

Remedy Entertainment helmed the first two Max Payne games back in 2001 and 2003 respectively. Their remakes are hence in good hands.

The original Max Payne was one of the first games to feature bullet-time gameplay mechanics. Just like in The Matrix, players could slow down time to see bullets and other projectiles traveling in their trajectories with the naked eye. The bullet-time effect also allowed players to react in real-time to plan and react to enemies.

Max Payne was also renowned for its internal monologue with graphic novel-styled interludes and noir-style writing.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, owns all rights to the franchise. Under the new agreement, Remedy Entertainment will earn from sales once Rockstar Games has recouped its development, marketing, and publishing costs.