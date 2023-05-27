CoD Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Best Loadouts

A new zombie map has been announced for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies by the name of Mauer Der Toten, which puts us on the battlefield against new zombies and bosses to survive against. We’ll be showing you the CoD War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Best Loadouts.

Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Best Loadouts

For survival, it is important to enter the map with the best loadouts and weapons. This guide will cover 4 of the best zombie classes that will come in handy to complete the Mauer Der Toten map.

Mauer Der Toten is a small map that requires a lot of movement and maneuvering to escape from zombies attacks. You need to have the best possible weapons that deal high damage and provide greater movement speeds.

The ideal scenario would be to have your friends indulge in different roles in order to tackle the increasingly difficult zombies.

Below you’ll find the best loadouts for Mauer Der Toten.

Agility-Based Loadout

As the map is more congested than others and requires you to be agile, the best starting weapon that you can use is the Gallo SA12 shotgun.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Loadout

Gallo SA12

Duckbill Choke

SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

Wire Stock

9 Round Tube

4” Reinforced Heavy

Aether Shroud Field Upgrade

Heavy Shooter Loadout

In a more condensed situation where a horde of zombies is running towards you, you need to be fully loaded to start blasting. This is where the Stoner 63 LMG comes in. Pair it up with the Healing Aura field upgrade and you have the best heavy shooter Mauer Der Toten loadout.

Loadout

Stoner 63

Muzzle Brake 5.56

Steady Aim Laser

Field Agent Grip

Fast Mag

8″ Task Force

Hawksmoor

Raider Pad

Serpent Wrap

Healing Aura Field Upgrade

Best All-Rounder Loadout

This is the best overall class that you can use in Cold War Zombies. Whether it is the damage you need or agility, this class has it all.

Loadout

Krig 6

Infantry Compensator

Ember Sighting Point

Field Agent Grip

40 Round Magazine

7″ Ranger

Raider Stock

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Energy Mine Field Upgrade

Small But Powerful

For some reason, the Dual-Wielded AMP63 pistols do an extreme amount of damage against zombies and bosses. It is mandatory for at least one person to use this Mauer Der Toten loadout.

Loadout