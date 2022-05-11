Mass Effect 5 Might See Commander Shepard Return

Commander Shepard, the protagonist of the original trilogy, might be returning to active duty in the upcoming Mass Effect 5 game.

The speculation stems from a product description on the official BioWare store (via VGC) where a Mass Effect 5 poster teased Shepard as one of the main characters in the new storyline and not just as a cameo appearance.

“The show goes on,” read the original poster description. “Shepard’s final quest may have ended the threat of the Reapers but at great cost including Earth itself. While Shepard and the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans are left wondering what’s next.”

The description was then quickly edited to remove the mention of Shepard. “The threat of the Reapers might have been ended, but at great cost including Earth itself,” reads the current poster description. “While the survivors are left to pick up the pieces, fans are left wondering what’s next.”

Commander Shepard led all three games in the original trilogy. He perished in Mass Effect 3 by sacrificing himself to stop the Reapers in seven out of eight possible endings. Even in the last potential ending, it was vaguely left to the players to decide whether Shepard survived or not.

Neither developer BioWare nor publisher Electronic Arts have ever officially confirmed his cannon status in the franchise. If the store listing was an accidental leak, fans are going to be thrilled to be able to fill the shoes of Commander Shepard in a leading role when Mass Effect 5 rolls out.

BioWare was “actively prototyping new ideas and experiences” for the next Mass Effect game before confirming the new installment last December. The developer has made it clear that Mass Effect 5 is currently in the early stages of development and has no intention to rush the game in any way.

BioWare will be prioritizing quality over everything else, which should be a sigh of relief for fans who had to endure Mass Effect: Andromeda. The developer also plans to take feedback from players along the way to shape the next Mass Effect game as a worthy start to a new series of games.

Speaking of the troubled Andromeda game, it is believed that BioWare is building Mass Effect 5 on Unreal Engine just like the original trilogy. The developer has apparently abandoned Frostbite Engine which reportedly led to a slew of technical problems in the case of Andromeda as well as Anthem.

The new Mass Effect game will not release for another three or four years. BioWare has not confirmed platforms but considering the far-off release, it might as well be a current-generation only game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.