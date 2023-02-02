Marvel’s Wolverine Will Reportedly Be Rated M, Semi-Open Scenario

Back in September of 2021, Insomniac Games released a trailer for their next superhero game, this time based around Wolverine from the X-Men. Now, industry insider Jeff Grubb has stated on a livestream that the game will apparently be rated M, for Mature, and is going to be releasing sometime in 2024 or 2025.

The game has already been guessed by multiple fans to be more mature than Insomniac’s previous superhero game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, considering the darker subject matter that Wolverine runs with. Grubb even speculated that the game will include limb removal for enemies, something that even Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was unable to do with its T rating.

It’s not surprising that it would be either, considering the trailer shows the aftermath of a brutal bar fight, with blood on full display. However, it still remains to be seen just how brutal the game’s combat will be when the game actually releases.

Along with the combat, Marvel’s Wolverine will also apparently be different to Insomniac’s Spider-Man game in world design as well. Rather than having the run of a fully-open New York City borough, Wolverine will instead only be a semi-open scenario, likely meaning a number of levels that are fairly large in scope.

Of course, considering that we haven’t seen any actual gameplay about Wolverine, we don’t know whether or not Grubb is actually correct about any of it. However, we do at least know that with Wolverine, the limb-cutting part is likely accurate, especially considering the violence he’s been shown to be capable of in his various movies.

Either way, hopefully Grubbs is right and we’ll be seeing something from about the game in this coming year. With Insomniac also working on a sequel to their Spider-Man game, it might still be a while, but if Grubb is right and the game is coming sometime next year or the year after, hopefully we’ll get something about it this summer or at some other major gaming event.