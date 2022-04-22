Marvel’s Wolverine Looks To Be Starting Motion Capture

In a brief development update, Marvel’s Wolverine appears to be getting ready to enter its motion-capture phase.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, lead animator Mike Yosh shared a picture of an empty motion capture studio to tease that developer Insomniac Games will soon start working with live actors on the stage for Marvel’s Wolverine.

So peaceful and quiet, ….it will not be like this for long pic.twitter.com/JvPzfPlEvS — Mike Yosh (@Mike_Yosh) April 21, 2022

Marvel’s Wolverine was announced last year with a brief cinematic teaser that gave nothing away except for the iconic adamantium claws. Insomniac Games confirmed then that the game was “very early” in development with some speculating that the project was barely out of the concept phase.

An empty motion capture studio just makes it abundantly clear that Marvel’s Wolverine will not be released for another few years. Insomniac Games should also not be expected to come forward with any updates or footage any time soon.

One thing that everyone can however be sure of is the captivating combat and gameplay. Marvel’s Wolverine is being helmed by creative director Brian Horton and game director Cameron Christian, both of whom were behind Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While Logan is not known for swinging from building to building, his close-quarters slashing combat and his animal-keen senses are something that the developer is likely to nail down.

Marvel’s Wolverine is being made exclusively for PlayStation 5, as is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which is slated for a 2023 release. Hence, the famed X-Men mutant is likely coming out afterward, perhaps in 2025.

There have been rumors that Sony is planning to make even more Marvel games. Spider-Man and Wolverine were only the start. Daredevil, Iron Man, Captain America, and the Punisher are rumored to be in line to receive their standalone games on PlayStation 5 in the future.