Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Windows Version Error Fix

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is now officially available for PC, and some players are facing different issues like Windows Version Error. To fix this and all other issues players face while playing this game on PC, we have created this comprehensive guide for you. Here you will find all the reported issues and fixes for them.

How to Fix the Windows Version Error in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

The most common issue players face in the PC version is Windows Version Error. Before we tell you a solution for this issue, you will need to know a few things.

First of all, this time, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is using the Direct X Agility SDK, which needs a new version of Windows 10 or Windows 11. Below you will find all the supported versions of Windows.

Windows 11 (All versions)

Windows 10 Version 1909 (Build 18363) OR Newer

Windows 10 LTSC 2021 OR Newer

If you are using the required or higher version of Windows and still facing the issue, then we have a fix for you.

The reason why you are facing this issue is that you are running the Steam.exe in compatibility mode. You must ensure that the compatibility mode is off if you want to enjoy this game without any error.

Now to off the compatibility mode, the process is quite simple.

Just go to the Steam installation folder. The most commonly used location is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam.

Here you will find the Steam.exe file. Right-click on it and select properties.

Now click the Compatibility Tab and make sure the compatibility mode option is not checked.

If you have multiple users change this option and restart the PC.

Hopefully, this will fix the Windows Version Error you are facing in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_HUNG Fix

Some players see this error after the game crash. Fixing this error is relatively easy as well. You have to disable the Ray Tracing and then complete the game’s opening sequence.

After that, you can enable the Ray Tracing again, and the game will no longer crash with this error.

The other reason behind that could be your GPU. Try lowering the FPS and Refresh Rate, which will solve the issue.

Game Not Saving and PCWARNING Fix

Many players are also facing issues related to being unable to save the game progress. To fix these issues, the first thing that you can try is to start this game in Administrator mode.

That has fixed the problem for many players. If you are still facing the related issue, you have to check whether the one drive backup is enabled or not. If it is enabled, you have to disable it immediately to fix the issue.

Out of Video Memory Fix

Some players are also facing the Out of Video Memory issue on Windows. The reason behind that you have more video memory available. To fix it, you have to lower the resolution and close all the unnecessary apps running in the background.

To enjoy the game in high settings, you must use a 12 GB VRAM. If you are using less than that, lower the GPU settings, and the game will work fine.

Lagging, Crashing, Black Screen, and Shutter Fix

Lagging and Shuttering is the most common error in most of the games, and it is primarily due to the requirements problem. First, you must ensure you meet the minimum requirements for playing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC. The requirements can be seen below.

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Windows 10 64 bit Processor: AMD OR Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz

AMD OR Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 470 OR NVIDIA GTX 950

AMD Radeon RX 470 OR NVIDIA GTX 950 Storage: 75 GB

75 GB DirectX: Version 12

If you meet the requirements and still facing the issues, update all your drivers, and it will fix the issue. You can even try uninstalling and reinstalling them again for better results.