Marvel’s Spider-Man: Which Skills To Unlock First?

Leveling up in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will allow you to unlock new abilities and skills from three separate skill trees.

The Innovator tree focuses on gadgets and web attacks, while the Defender tree focuses on combat. Webslinger, the third and last skill tree, focuses purely on webslinging.

Every node in all three skill trees requires a different number of skill points to unlock with some having prerequisites. The more you advance in a skill tree, the more skill points you will need.

You should hence not be wasting your skill points by throwing them on a random tree. The following guide will help you understand the best skills to unlock first in all three skill trees of Spider-Man Remastered.

Best Innovator Skills To Unlock First

Peter Parker focused his energy and time on developing different tools and gadgets that have different functions such as electrocuting enemies and thus, they help Spider-Man in his fights against the villains. The main focus of skills in this Skill Tree is the use of gadgets and equipment during battles which is an effective method to incapacitate or knock down enemies.

Web Throw

Using this skill, you can grab webbed or electrified enemies and throw them against any wall or other enemies that will enable you to take out multiple enemies at a time.

Hazard Zone

This skill will enable you to attack multiple enemies at a time which will clear the surrounding area. This skill is best used when you are surrounded by enemies and need to clear up the area.

Pistol and Bacon Yank

As the name suggests, this skill will enable you to leave the enemies unarmed by taking weapons such as pistols, etc. out of their hands using Spider-Man’s web.

Spin Cycle

Using this skill, you can continuously spin your enemies before throwing them.

Best Defender Skills To Unlock First

The main focus of skills in this Skill Tree is on fighting abilities that will enable you to put some distance between Spider-Man and the enemies and reduce the speed of time during any attack upon Spider-Man.

Perfect Dodge

Get this skill as fast as you possibly can to dodge blows you couldn’t before. Perfect Dodge will turn your Spider-Sense blue at exactly the right time. When that happens, you can dodge and the enemy will be stunned temporarily because you will have shot a web at them.

Dodge Window

This skill combines with the Perfect Dodge as well. What this does is increase the time that your Spider-Sense is blue which means that you can get many Perfect Dodges off than you would be able to otherwise.

Throw

This skill is helpful to clear out an area full of enemies by just grabbing and throwing them anywhere.

Perfect Hit

This skill performs the opposite of what Perfect Dodge does as it will enable you to increase the damage dealt in every attack and also changes the Hue of the attacks to a slightly orange color.

Last Stand

Are you low on health and an enemy is just about to deal a final blow? Worry not because this skill lets you reduce the speed of time so that you can focus and dodge the enemies’ attacks easily that might have been difficult if everything progressed at normal speed.

Best Webslinger Skills To Unlock First

Skills in this Skill Tree focus mainly on increasing the mobility of Spider-Man and helping him zip through NYC faster than before so that he can quickly reach his destination.

Swing Kick

Use this skill to attack enemies, while in the air, with a swing kick.

Quick Zip

Using this skill, you will be able to web zip again and again without any reduction in altitude.

Point Launch Boost

This skill will boost your forward momentum whenever you land on a post or rooftop etc. using your double webshot.