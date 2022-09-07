Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gameplay Reveal Soon, Says Insider

By Omer Dursun

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the next big incoming PlayStation 5 exclusive title, following God of War Ragnarok. The game was announced last year at the PlayStation Showcase with a 2023 release date. However, we haven’t seen or heard much since then, though this is expected to change “soon.”

Millie Amand, a PlayStation insider who has previously leaked many games and updates, tweeted some information regarding Spider-Man 2 development.

According to the leaker, Insomniac Games is preparing to show off Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gameplay. Millie Amand stated that Spider-Man 2 is “exceeding expectations” at Marvel Games.

Marvel employees praised the game’s “striking fluidity” and “visual punch.” The new game appears so unique that employees assumed they saw a cutscene. Amand didn’t mention much else about when this gameplay reveal for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 would happen.

On the other hand, recent rumors claim that a PlayStation Showcase is planned for later this month. And Marvel’s Spider-Man is expected to appear at the event. It should be noted that the Disney x Marvel Games Showcase will take place on September 9. So we can expect to see Spider-Man 2 in action at these events.

We’ve heard a lot about the Spider-Man franchise lately. Marvel’s Spider-Man was just released on PC last month, and it has been an enormous success. Moreover, the new Spider-Man 2 will be a sequel to Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was announced in 2020.

The only certainty about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is that it will be released on PS5 in 2023. Insomniac Games is also working on Marvel’s Wolverine for the PS5, though this game isn’t expected until later in the year.

