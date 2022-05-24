Marvel’s Midnight Suns has reportedly revamped its random cards mechanics

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has reportedly undergone massive changes that could address its random card-based combat mechanics.

According to a report by Try Hard Guides earlier today, authored by the well-known insider and reporter Tom Henderson, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has received “some form of huge revamp” after the tactical role-playing game was delayed last year, just three months following a criticism-riddled reveal.

It has also been claimed that developer Firaxis Games will reveal “a new revamped trailer” next month to showcase Marvel’s Midnight Suns in its new form. The reveal is presumed to take place during Summer Games Fest 2022 which begins on June 9. Firaxis Games could furthermore use the opportunity to announce a release date.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was initially leaked as an XCOM game with Marvel characters. The game was however eventually revealed to feature a card-based combat system that tasked players to build decks for abilities.

While the combat system was never fully detailed, it was suggested as much that players will be dealt a random hand of cards at the start of every combat. The random mechanics were heavily criticized by the public, after which publisher 2K Games decided to delay the game from an early 2022 release to somewhere in the second half of 2022.

It is likely that the delay was used by Firaxis Games to address the concerning card-based mechanics. Marvel’s Midnight Suns will probably keep its deck-building system but the developer may have eased up on assigning random cards so that players are more in control of what abilities they want.

The upcoming tactical game has so far been confirmed to feature Marvel characters such as Blade, Wolverine, Iron Man, Ghost Rider, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Magik and Nico Minoru.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will release for both previous- and current-generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.