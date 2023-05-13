Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide for All Characters

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide in which we have detailed all the Special Moves, Hyper Combos, Target Combos, and Command Normals for all characters. If you have played previous Marvel vs. Capcom games, you should be well-versed with most of these moves.
Our Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide will help you set-up devastating combos, punish your opponents’ mistakes, or to simply poke them. I would also like to bring up that this is an incredibly long guide which is why I recommend using ‘Ctrl + F’ to find moves for your favorite characters.
Accessing these moves while playing the game can hinder the gameplay that is something that nobody wants. Lastly, I have also provided a key that should help you understand all these moves. Personally, I think it is a good idea to learn about these universal fighting games notations if you are into playing them.
- qcf – Quarter-Circle Forward = d, f
- qcb – Quarter Circle Backward = d, b
- + = Moves Must be Done Together
- , = Moves Must be Done Immediately after the Other
Arthur
Special Moves
Air Ax Toss
Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick
Air Scatter Crossbow
Jump, qcb + Light Punch
- qcb + Light Punch
Air Scythe Toss
qcb + Light Kick
- qcb + Light Kick
Ax Toss
qcb + Heavy Kick
Dagger Toss
qcf + Light Punch
- Jump, qcf + Light Punch
Fire Bottle Toss
qcb + Heavy Punch
Jump, qcb + Heavy Punch
Heavenly Slash
Down, Down + Light Punch
Hellbound Slash
Down, Down + Heavy Punch
Lance Toss
qcf + Heavy Punch
- Jump, qcf + Heavy Punch
Scatter Crossbow
qcb + Light Punch
- Jump, qcb + Light Punch
Scythe Toss
qcb + Light Kick
- qcb + Light Kick
Shield Deflect
Down, Down + Any Kick
Hyper Combo
Goddess’ Bracelet
qcf + Punch 2x
Golden Armor
Down, Down + Kick 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Cross Sword
Right + Heavy Punch
Lance Charge
Right + Light Kick
Lance Impale
Jump, Right + Light Kick
Lance Thrust
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick
Captain America
Special Moves
Backflip
Kick 2x
Charging Star
qcb + P
Liberty Shock
qcb + K
Shield Slash
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Stars & Stripes
Down, Down + P
Trick Shield
qcf + K
Hyper Combo
Hyper Charging Star
qcb + Punch 2x
Hyper Stars & Stripes
Down, Down + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Air Chop
Jump, Down + Light Punch
Air Raid Kick
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick
Leap Kick
Right + Light Kick
Middle Kick – On Hit
Light Kick Light Kick
Power Swing
Right + Heavy Punch
Shield Bash
Down Right + Heavy Punch
Captain Marvel
Special Moves
Blitz Blow
Kick 2x
- Jumpick 2x
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x
- Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Photon Absorber
Down, Down + K
- Jump, Down, Down + K
Photon Blast
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Strike Flurry
qcb + P
- Jump, qcb + P
Takeoff
Half Circle Back + K
Hyper Combo
Binary Ignition
Down, Down + Kick 2x
- Jump, Down, Down + Kick 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Power Blaster
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Photon Impact
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch
Sliding Straight
Down Right + Light Punch
Smash Hook
Right + Heavy Punch
Turn Kick
Right + Heavy Kick
Chris Redfield
Special Moves
Combination Punch H
qcb + Heavy Punch
- Heavy Punch
Combination Punch L
qcb + Light Punch
Grenade Toss
Down, Down + K
Gun Fire
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Magnum Shot
qcf + Heavy Kick
- Jump, qcf + Heavy Kick
Reload
qcf + Light Kick
- Jump, qcf + Light Kick
Hyper Combo
Grenade Launcher
qcf + Punch 2x
Satellite Laser
qcb + Kick 2x
Sweep Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Elbow Drop
Jump, Down + Light Punch
Flamethrower
Right + Heavy Punch
Prone Position
Down, Down + P
- Light Punch or Any Kick
- Heavy Punch
Slide
Down Right + Heavy Kick
Stun Rod
Right + Light Punch
Chun-Li
Special Moves
EX Spinning Bird Kick
Down Charge + K
- Jump, Down Charge + K
Hyakuretsukyaku
qcf + K
- Heavy Kick
- Jump, qcf + K
- Heavy Kick
Kikoanken
Left Charge + P
Kikoken
qcf + P
Spinning Bird Kick
qcb + K
- Heavy Kick
- Jump, qcb + K
- Heavy Kick
Tenshokyaku
Down, Down + K
- Jump, Down, Down + K
Hyper Combo
Gekko Senkukyaku
Jump, qcf + Kick 2x
Hoyokusen
qcf + Kick 2x
Kikosho
qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Kakukyakuda
Jump, Right + Light Kick
Kakukyakuraku
Right + Heavy Kick
Kakuyokuda
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick
Yoshirenken
Jump, Right + Heavy Punch
Yosodokyaku
Jump, Down + Light Kick
Dante
Special Moves
Acid Rain
qcf + Heavy Kick
Air Play
Jump, qcf + Light Kick or Hold Light Kick
Air Raid – Devil Trigger
qcb + Kick 2x
- Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Air Trick
qcb + Light Punch
Bold Move
Kick 2x
Crystal
qcf + Heavy Punch
Jet Stream
qcb + Heavy Punch
- Light Punch
- Heavy Punch
- Heavy Punch, Heavy Punch
Killer Bee
Jump, qcf + Heavy Kick
Multi-Lock
qcf + Light Kick or Hold Light Kick
Reverb Shock
Down, Down + Light Punch
- Light Punch
Scatter Shot – Rapid Option
qcf + Light Punch
- Left or Right
- Heavy Punch
Sky Dance
Jump, qcf + Heavy Punch
The Hammer
Jump, qcf + Light Punch
Thunder Bolt – Devil Trigger
Jump, qcb + Light Kick
Volcano
Down, Down + Heavy Punch
- Heavy Punch
Vortex – Devil Trigger
Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick
Hyper Combo
Devil Trigger
Down, Down + Kick 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Million Dollars
qcf + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Clay Pigeon
Right + Heavy Kick
Helmet Breaker
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch
Rain Storm
Jump, Down + Heavy Kick
Raise the Flag
Right + Light Punch
Reverse Edge
Jump, Right + Light Punch
Stinger
Right + Heavy Punch
- Heavy Punch
- Heavy Punch, Light Punch
- Heavy Punch, Heavy Punch
- Heavy Punch, Light Kick
- Heavy Punch, Heavy Kick
- Heavy Punch, Heavy Kick, Heavy Punch
Dormammu
Special Moves
Dark Hole
qcf + P or Any Kick
- Jump, qcf + P or Any Kick
Dark Spell, Destruction
qcb + Light Punch
- qcb + Light Kick
- qcb + Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick
- Jump, qcb + Light Punch
- Jump, qcb + Light Kick
- Jump, qcb + Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick
Dimension Fang, Destruction
Right + Kick 2x
- Left + Kick 2x
- Down + Kick 2x
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x
- Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Mass Change
Down, Down + P or Any Kick
- Jump, Down, Down + P or Any Kick
Purification
Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick
- Jump, Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick
Hyper Combo
Chaotic Flame
qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Stalking Flare
qcb + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Chaos Ripper
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick
Dark Matter
Right + Heavy Kick
Dr. Strange
Special Moves
Air Daggers of Denak
Jump, qcf + K
Bolts of Balthakk
qcf + Heavy Punch
Daggers of Denak
qcf + K
Eye of Agamotto
qcb + Heavy Kick, + Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick
Flames of the Faltine
qcf + Light Punch, + Jump, qcf + Light Punch
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x, + Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Grace of Hoggoth
qcb + P
- Any Punch
- Any Punch, Any Punch
- Any Punch, Any Punch, Light Punch or Light Kick
- Any Punch, Any Punch, Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick
- Jump, qcb + P
- Any Punch
- Any Punch, Any Punch
- Any Punch, Any Punch, Light Punch or Light Kick
- Any Punch, Any Punch, Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick
Mystic Sword, Duel Slash
Dragon Punch + P
Mystic Sword, Shockwave
Dragon Punch + K
Tears of Agamotto
qcb + Light Kick
- Jump, qcb + Light Kick
Teleportation
Down, Down + P or Any Kick
- Jump, Down, Down + P or Any Kick
Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Seven Rings of Raggadorr
qcb + Punch 2x
Spell of Vishanti
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Illusion
Right + Heavy Kick
Impact Palm
Right + Heavy Punch
- Jump, Right + Heavy Punch
Mysterious Slice
Right + Light Punch
- Jump, Right + Light Punch
Spirit Circle
Down Right + Light Punch
Firebrand
Special Moves
Demon Missile
Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick
- Jump, Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick
Hell Dive
Jump, qcb + P or Any Kick
Hell Spitfire
qcf + P or Any Kick
- Jump, qcf + P or Any Kick
Hell’s Elevator
qcb + P or Any Kick
Tornado
Down, Down + P
Wall Cling – Near Wall
Jump, Left, Left
- Any Punch or Light Kick
- Heavy Kick
Hyper Combo
Dark Fire
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
Down, Down + Kick 2x
Luminous Body
Down, Down + Punch 2x
- Jump, Down, Down + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Demonic Knife
Right + Light Punch
Devil’s Claw
Jump, Down + Heavy Kick
Twin Fang
Down Right + Light Punch
Frank West
Special Moves
Level 2 Barrel Roll
Light Kick Plus + Heavy Kick
Bottoms Up
Down, Down + Light Punch
Giant Swing
qcb + K
Hammer Throw
qcf + K
Outside the Box
Dragon Punch + P
- Jump, Dragon Punch + P
Level 2 Roundhouse Kick
Dragon Punch + K
Shot Timer
Down, Down + Heavy Punch
Snapshot
qcb + P
- Jump, qcb + P
Tools of Survival
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Hyper Combo
Blue Light Special
qcf + Kick 2x
Case: West
qcf + Punch 2x
Funny Face Crusher
qcb + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Crude Sweep
Down Right + Light Punch
Knee Drop
Jump, Down + Heavy Kick
Object Throw
Right + Heavy Punch
This Looks Useful
Right + Light Punch
Gamora
Special Moves
Arch Shot
qcb + K
- Jump, qcb + K
Fatal Rise
Down, Down + P
Godslayer
qcf + P
- Heavy Punch
Shoot & Slice
qcf + K
- Light Punch
- Heavy Punch
- Any Kick
Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Shadow Combination
Down, Down + Kick 2x
Slash Rush
qcf + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Dagger Flip
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch
Dagger Throw
Right + Light Kick
Twin Shot
Jump, Right + Light Kick
Ghost Rider
Special Moves
Chain of Punishment
Down, Down + Light Punch
Chain of Rebuttal
qcf + Light Punch
Chaos Bringer
qcb + Light Punch
Conviction Slam
qcb + Heavy Punch
Hell’s Embrace
Down, Down + Heavy Punch
Hellfire
qcf + Light Kick
- qcf + Heavy Kick or Hold Heavy Kick
Judgement Strike
qcf + Heavy Punch
Seventh Circle Punishment
qcb + K
- Light Punch
- Heavy Punch
Hyper Combo
Hellfire Maelstrom
qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Spirit of Vengeance
qcf + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Damnation Whip
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch
Rage Whip – During Hit
Heavy Punch Heavy Punch
Shoulder Slam
Down Right + Light Punch
Wraith Whip
Down Right + Heavy Punch
Hagger
Special Moves
Cleanin’ Up The City
qcb + K
- Left or Right
- Any Kick
- Any Punch
- Jump, qcb + K
- Left or Right
- Any Kick
- Any Punch
Double Lariat
Kick 2x
Flying Piledriver
Half Circle Back + P
- Jump, Half Circle Back + P
Hoodlum Launcher
qcf + K
Violent Ax
qcf + P
Wild Swing
Jump, qcf + K
Command Normals & Target Combos
Aerial Steel Pipe
Jump, Right + Heavy Punch
Body Blow
Right + Light Punch
Flying Bodyslam
Jump, Down + Light Kick
Head Butt
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch
Steel Pipe
Right + Heavy Punch
Hawkeye
Special Moves
Quick Shot Greyhound
qcf + Light Punch
- Jump, qcf + Light Punch
Quick Shot Spritzer
qcf + Heavy Punch
- Jump, qcf + Heavy Punch
Ragtime Shot Balalaika
Down, Down + Heavy Punch
Ragtime Shot Kamikaze
Down, Down + Light Punch
Trick Maneuver
qcb + K
- Light Punch
- Light Kick
- Heavy Punch
- Heavy Kick
Hyper Combo
Gimlet
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Kiss of Fire
qcf + Kick 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Arrow Scratch
Right + Light Punch
Bow Sweep
Down Right + Heavy Kick
Shock Value
Right + Light Kick
Slide
Down Right + Light Kick
Thrust Shot
Jump, Right + Light Kick
Hulk
Special Moves
Gamma Air Charge
qcb + K
Gamma Charge
qcf + K
Gamma Tornado
Half Circle Back + P
Gamma Wave
qcf + P
Hyper Combo
Gamma Crush
qcf + Kick 2x
Gamma Tsunami
qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Gut Punch
Right + Light Punch
Impact Punch
Right + Heavy Punch or Hold Heavy Punch,
Incredible Punch
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch
Wall Jump
Jump, Right
Iron Man
Special Moves
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x
- Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Repulsor Ray
qcf + K
- Any Kick
- Jump, qcf + K
- Any Kick
Smart Mine
qcb + P
- Jump, qcb + P
Unibeam
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Hyper Combo
Angled Proton Cannon
qcf + Kick 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Proton Cannon
qcf + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Arm Missile
Right + Heavy Punch
Focus Shot
Jump, Down or Up + Heavy Punch
Jedah
Special Moves
Dolore Oscuro
Jump, qcf + K
Falce Inizio
qcf + K
Falce Primordiale
Jump, qcb + P
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x
- Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Sangue Sacrificale
qcb + P
Spirale Divina – Charge Option
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Turbine Dell’lra
Jump, qcb + K
Hyper Combo
Finale Rosso
qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Spirale Infernale
Jump, qcf + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Colpo dell’Oscurità
Down Right + Heavy Punch
Dita del Lamento
Right + Light Punch
Dita della Calma
Jump, Right + Light Punch
Dita della Pietà
Down Right + Light Kick
Falce Mortale
Down Right + Light Punch
Mega Man X
Special Moves
Boomerang Cutter
qcb + K
Frost Shield
qcf + K
Rising Fire
Down, Down + P
Sonic Slicer
qcb + P
X Buster
qcf + P or Hold Punch,
- Light Punch
- Heavy Punch
- Light Kick
- Heavy Kick
- Jump, qcf + P or Hold Punch
Hyper Combo
Armor of Light
Down, Down + Kick 2x
Double Charge Shot – Armor
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Full-Power Charge Shot
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Special Weapon Rush
qcf + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Buster Blow
Right + Heavy Punch
Point Blank Buster
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch
Shoulder Tackle
Right + Heavy Kick
Morrigan
Special Moves
Flight
qcb + K
- Jump, qcb + K
Harmonious Spear
qcf + K or Hold Kick,
- Jump, qcf + K or Hold Kick
Shadow Blade
Down, Down + P
- Jump, Down, Down + P
Soul Fist
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Vector Drain
Half Circle Back + P
Hyper Combo
Astral Vision
Down, Down + Kick 2x
Finishing Shower
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Shadow Servant
Down, Down + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Heart Piercing
Right + Light Punch
Mystery Arc
Down Right + Heavy Punch
Necro Desire
Right + Light Kick
Shell Kick
Jump, Down + Heavy Kick
Nemesis
Special Moves
Clothesline Rocket
qcf + P
Launcher Slam
qcb + P
Rocket Launcher – Charge Option
qcf + Light Kick
- Any Kick
- qcf + Heavy Kick
- Any Kick
- Jump, qcf + K
Tentacle Slam
Half Circle Back + K
Hyper Combo
Biohazard Rush
qcf + Punch 2x
Bioweapon Assault
qcf + Kick 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Deadly Reach
Right + Heavy Kick
- Jump, Right + Heavy Kick
Nova
Special Moves
Air-Energy Javelin
Jump, Down, Down + P
- Down, Down + P
Centurion Rush
qcb + K
Jump, qcb + K
Energy Javelin
Down, Down + P
- Jump, Down, Down + P
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x
- Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Flight – Air
Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
- qcb + Kick 2x
Gravimetric Pulse
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Nova Strike
qcb + P
- Jump, qcb + P
Hyper Combo
Gravimetric Blaster
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Super Nova
qcb + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcb + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Aerial Uppercut
Jump, Right + Light Punch
Backstep Kick – on hit
Heavy Kick, Heavy Kick
Moon Tracer Kick
Right + Heavy Kick
Nova Slam
Right + Heavy Punch
Shooting Punch
Down Right + Light Punch
Slash Kick
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick
Rocket Raccoon
Special Moves
Angel Gift
qcb + Light Punch
Grab Bag
qcb + Heavy Punch
Groot Slam
qcb + Light Kick
Groot Splinter
qcb + Heavy Kick
Rocket Skate
Kick 2x
- Jumpkick 2x
Spitfire
qcf + P
- Any Punch
- Jump, qcf + P
- Any Punch
Spitspark
qcf + K
- Jump, qcf + K
Tunnel Rat
Down, Down + P
Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Mad Hopper
qcb + Punch 2x
Rock ‘N’ Roll
qcf + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Sucker Punch
Right + Light Punch
Wild Ripper
Right + Heavy Punch
Ryu
Special Moves
Aerial Hurricane Kick
Jump, qcf + K
Donkey Kick
qcf + K
Dragon Punch
Dragon Punch + P
Fireball
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Hurricane Kick
qcb + K
Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Shinku Hadouken
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Shinku Tatsumaki Senpukyaku
qcb + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Aerial Hiza Geri
Jump, Down + Light Kick
Aerial Mawashi Geri
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick
Collarbone Breaker
Right + Heavy Punch
Hiza Geri
Light Punch or Light Kick, Right + Light Kick
Sukui Tsuki
Jump, Right + Light Punch
Spencer
Special Moves
Armor Piercer
qcb + P
Bionic Bomber
Jump, qcb + K
Hand Grenade
qcb + K
Jaw Breaker
Down, Down + K
Heavy Kick
Reel In Punch
qcf + P or Any Kick
- Light Punch
- Heavy Punch
Wire Grapple
qcf + P or Any Kick
Zip Line
Kick 2x
Hyper Combo
Bionic Lancer
qcf + Kick 2x
Bionic Maneuvers
qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Head Smasher
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch
Leg Breaker
Down Right + Heavy Punch
Right Hook
Right + Heavy Punch
Throat Shock
Down Right + Light Punch
Spider-Man
Special Moves
Spider Cannon
qcf + K
Spider Sting
Down, Down + P
- Any Punch
Web Ball
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Web Glide
Kick 2x
- Jumpick 2x
Web Swing
qcb + K
- Jump, qcb + K
Web Throw
Half Circle Back + Light Punch
- Half Circle Back + Heavy Punch or Hold Heavy Punch
Hyper Combo
Crawler Assault
qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Maximum Spider
qcb + Kick 2x
- Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Ultimate Web Throw
qcb + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Flying Roundhouse
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick
Hidden Kick
Down Right + Light Kick
Straight Arrow
Right + Heavy Punch
Strider
Special Moves
Ame-no-Murakumo
qcf + P
Excalibur
Jump, qcf + P or Any Kick
Formation B
qcb + Heavy Kick
Formation C
qcb + Light Kick
Gram
qcb + P
- Jump, qcb + P
Vajra
Down, Down + P or Any Kick
Wall Cling
qcf + Light Kick
- Light Punch
- Heavy Punch
- Light Kick
- Heavy Kick
Hyper Combo
Brionac
Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Legion
qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Ouroboros
Down, Down + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Aerial Lateral Slice
Jump, Right + Light Punch
Arch Cut
Down Right + Light Kick
Formation A1
Right + Heavy Punch
Formation A2
Right + Heavy Kick
Lateral Slice
Right + Light Punch
Slide
Down Right + Heavy Kick
Thanos
Special Moves
Emperor’s Stance
qcf + K
Insurrection’s End
Half Circle Back + P
Titan Charge
qcf + P
Titan’s Deceit
Down, Down + P
Titan’s Shield
qcb + K
Hyper Combo
Final Judgement
qcf + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Sovereign Decree
Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Hand Bomb
Right + Light Punch
Insolence Crusher
Right + Heavy Punch
Palm Breaker
Jump, Right + Heavy Punch
Titan’s Gaze
Right + Heavy Kick
Thor
Special Moves
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x
- Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Mighty Blow
qcf + K
Mighty Hurricane
Half Circle Back + P
- Jump, Half Circle Back + P
Mighty Smash
Down, Down + P
Mighty Spark
qcf + P
- Any Punch
- Jump, qcf + P
- Any Punch
Mighty Strike
Jump, qcf + K
Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Mighty Punish
qcb + Punch 2x
Mighty Tornado
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Divine Drop
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch
Hammer Straight
Right + Light Punch
Lightning Swipe
Down Right + Heavy Punch
Mighty Speech
Down, Down + Heavy Kick
Spinning Thunder
Right + Heavy Punch
Special Moves
Air Death Ray
Jump, qcf + P
- qcf + P
Air Smash Drone
Jump, qcb + Light Kick
- qcb + Light Kick
Blaster Drone
qcb + Heavy Kick
- Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick
Death Ray
qcf + P
- Jump, qcf + P
Fatal Swipe
Jump, qcf + K
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x
- Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
Flight – Air
Jump, qcb + Kick 2x
- qcb + Kick 2x
Melt Blast
qcf + K
Protonium Emitter
qcb + P
Smash Drone
qcb + Light Kick
- Jump, qcb + Light Kick
Hyper Combo
Destruction Wave
qcf + Punch 2x
- Jump, qcf + Punch 2x
Encephalo-Ray
qcb + Punch 2x
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Eraser
Down Right + Heavy Kick
Raid Slash
Right + Light Kick
Spear Needle
Right + Light Punch
Zero
Special Moves
Hadangeki
qcf + P
- Hold Punch or Hold Kick
Hienkyaku
qcb + P or Any Kick
- Jump, qcb + P or Any Kick
Hyper Zero Blaster
Hold Punch or Hold Kick
- Jump, Hold Punch or Hold Kick
Raikousen
Jump, qcf + P
- Hold Punch or Hold Kick
Ryuuenjin
Down, Down + P
- Hold Punch or Hold Kick
Sentsuizan
Jump, qcf + K
- Hold Punch or Hold Kick
Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x
Raijinshou
Down, Down + Punch 2x
Rekkoha
qcf + Punch 2x
Sougenmu
Down, Down + Kick 2x
Command Normals & Target Combos
Koketsuga
Down Right + Heavy Punch
Kuuenzan
Jump, Left + Heavy Punch
Rasenkyaku
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick
Resshoukyaku
Right + Heavy Kick
Shippuuga
Right + Heavy Punch
Youdantotsu
Right + Light Punch
