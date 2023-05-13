Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide for All Characters

By Haider Khan

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide in which we have detailed all the Special Moves, Hyper Combos, Target Combos, and Command Normals for all characters. If you have played previous Marvel vs. Capcom games, you should be well-versed with most of these moves.

Our Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide will help you set-up devastating combos, punish your opponents’ mistakes, or to simply poke them. I would also like to bring up that this is an incredibly long guide which is why I recommend using ‘Ctrl + F’ to find moves for your favorite characters.

Accessing these moves while playing the game can hinder the gameplay that is something that nobody wants. Lastly, I have also provided a key that should help you understand all these moves. Personally, I think it is a good idea to learn about these universal fighting games notations if you are into playing them.

  • qcf – Quarter-Circle Forward = d, f
  • qcb – Quarter Circle Backward = d, b
  • + = Moves Must be Done Together
  • , = Moves Must be Done Immediately after the Other

Arthur

Special Moves
Air Ax Toss
Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick

Air Scatter Crossbow
Jump, qcb + Light Punch

  • qcb + Light Punch

Air Scythe Toss
qcb + Light Kick

  • qcb + Light Kick

Ax Toss
qcb + Heavy Kick

Dagger Toss
qcf + Light Punch

  • Jump, qcf + Light Punch

Fire Bottle Toss
qcb + Heavy Punch

Jump, qcb + Heavy Punch

Heavenly Slash
Down, Down + Light Punch

Hellbound Slash
Down, Down + Heavy Punch

Lance Toss
qcf + Heavy Punch

  • Jump, qcf + Heavy Punch

Scatter Crossbow
qcb + Light Punch

  • Jump, qcb + Light Punch

Scythe Toss
qcb + Light Kick

  • qcb + Light Kick

Shield Deflect
Down, Down + Any Kick

Hyper Combo
Goddess’ Bracelet
qcf + Punch 2x

Golden Armor
Down, Down + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Cross Sword
Right + Heavy Punch

Lance Charge
Right + Light Kick

Lance Impale
Jump, Right + Light Kick

Lance Thrust
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Captain America

Special Moves
Backflip
Kick 2x

Charging Star
qcb + P

Liberty Shock
qcb + K

Shield Slash
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Stars & Stripes
Down, Down + P

Trick Shield
qcf + K

Hyper Combo
Hyper Charging Star
qcb + Punch 2x

Hyper Stars & Stripes
Down, Down + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Air Chop
Jump, Down + Light Punch

Air Raid Kick
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Leap Kick
Right + Light Kick

Middle Kick – On Hit
Light Kick Light Kick

Power Swing
Right + Heavy Punch

Shield Bash
Down Right + Heavy Punch

Captain Marvel

Special Moves
Blitz Blow
Kick 2x

  • Jumpick 2x

Flight
qcb + Kick 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Photon Absorber
Down, Down + K

  • Jump, Down, Down + K

Photon Blast
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Strike Flurry
qcb + P

  • Jump, qcb + P

Takeoff
Half Circle Back + K

Hyper Combo
Binary Ignition
Down, Down + Kick 2x

  • Jump, Down, Down + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Power Blaster
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Photon Impact
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Sliding Straight
Down Right + Light Punch

Smash Hook
Right + Heavy Punch

Turn Kick
Right + Heavy Kick

Chris Redfield

Special Moves
Combination Punch H
qcb + Heavy Punch

  • Heavy Punch

Combination Punch L
qcb + Light Punch

Grenade Toss
Down, Down + K

Gun Fire
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Magnum Shot
qcf + Heavy Kick

  • Jump, qcf + Heavy Kick

Reload
qcf + Light Kick

  • Jump, qcf + Light Kick

Hyper Combo
Grenade Launcher
qcf + Punch 2x

Satellite Laser
qcb + Kick 2x

Sweep Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Elbow Drop
Jump, Down + Light Punch

Flamethrower
Right + Heavy Punch

Prone Position
Down, Down + P

  • Light Punch or Any Kick
  • Heavy Punch

Slide
Down Right + Heavy Kick

Stun Rod
Right + Light Punch

Chun-Li

Special Moves
EX Spinning Bird Kick
Down Charge + K

  • Jump, Down Charge + K

Hyakuretsukyaku
qcf + K

  • Heavy Kick
  • Jump, qcf + K
  • Heavy Kick

Kikoanken
Left Charge + P

Kikoken
qcf + P

Spinning Bird Kick
qcb + K

  • Heavy Kick
  • Jump, qcb + K
  • Heavy Kick

Tenshokyaku
Down, Down + K

  • Jump, Down, Down + K

Hyper Combo
Gekko Senkukyaku
Jump, qcf + Kick 2x

Hoyokusen
qcf + Kick 2x

Kikosho
qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Kakukyakuda
Jump, Right + Light Kick

Kakukyakuraku
Right + Heavy Kick

Kakuyokuda
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Yoshirenken
Jump, Right + Heavy Punch

Yosodokyaku
Jump, Down + Light Kick

Dante

Special Moves
Acid Rain
qcf + Heavy Kick

Air Play
Jump, qcf + Light Kick or Hold Light Kick

Air Raid – Devil Trigger
qcb + Kick 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Air Trick
qcb + Light Punch

Bold Move
Kick 2x

Crystal
qcf + Heavy Punch

Jet Stream
qcb + Heavy Punch

  • Light Punch
  • Heavy Punch
  • Heavy Punch, Heavy Punch

Killer Bee
Jump, qcf + Heavy Kick

Multi-Lock
qcf + Light Kick or Hold Light Kick

Reverb Shock
Down, Down + Light Punch

  • Light Punch

Scatter Shot – Rapid Option
qcf + Light Punch

  • Left or Right
  • Heavy Punch

Sky Dance
Jump, qcf + Heavy Punch

The Hammer
Jump, qcf + Light Punch

Thunder Bolt – Devil Trigger
Jump, qcb + Light Kick

Volcano
Down, Down + Heavy Punch

  • Heavy Punch

Vortex – Devil Trigger
Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick

Hyper Combo
Devil Trigger
Down, Down + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Million Dollars
qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Clay Pigeon
Right + Heavy Kick

Helmet Breaker
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Rain Storm
Jump, Down + Heavy Kick

Raise the Flag
Right + Light Punch

Reverse Edge
Jump, Right + Light Punch

Stinger
Right + Heavy Punch

  • Heavy Punch
  • Heavy Punch, Light Punch
  • Heavy Punch, Heavy Punch
  • Heavy Punch, Light Kick
  • Heavy Punch, Heavy Kick
  • Heavy Punch, Heavy Kick, Heavy Punch

Dormammu

Special Moves
Dark Hole
qcf + P or Any Kick

  • Jump, qcf + P or Any Kick

Dark Spell, Destruction
qcb + Light Punch

  • qcb + Light Kick
  • qcb + Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick
  • Jump, qcb + Light Punch
  • Jump, qcb + Light Kick
  • Jump, qcb + Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick

Dimension Fang, Destruction
Right + Kick 2x

  • Left + Kick 2x
  • Down + Kick 2x

Flight
qcb + Kick 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Mass Change
Down, Down + P or Any Kick

  • Jump, Down, Down + P or Any Kick

Purification
Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick

  • Jump, Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick

Hyper Combo
Chaotic Flame
qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Stalking Flare
qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Chaos Ripper
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Dark Matter
Right + Heavy Kick

Dr. Strange

Special Moves
Air Daggers of Denak
Jump, qcf + K

Bolts of Balthakk
qcf + Heavy Punch

Daggers of Denak
qcf + K

Eye of Agamotto
qcb + Heavy Kick, + Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick

Flames of the Faltine
qcf + Light Punch, + Jump, qcf + Light Punch

Flight
qcb + Kick 2x, + Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Grace of Hoggoth
qcb + P

  • Any Punch
  • Any Punch, Any Punch
  • Any Punch, Any Punch, Light Punch or Light Kick
  • Any Punch, Any Punch, Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick
  • Jump, qcb + P
  • Any Punch
  • Any Punch, Any Punch
  • Any Punch, Any Punch, Light Punch or Light Kick
  • Any Punch, Any Punch, Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick

Mystic Sword, Duel Slash
Dragon Punch + P

Mystic Sword, Shockwave
Dragon Punch + K

Tears of Agamotto
qcb + Light Kick

  • Jump, qcb + Light Kick

Teleportation
Down, Down + P or Any Kick

  • Jump, Down, Down + P or Any Kick

Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Seven Rings of Raggadorr
qcb + Punch 2x

Spell of Vishanti
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Illusion
Right + Heavy Kick

Impact Palm
Right + Heavy Punch

  • Jump, Right + Heavy Punch

Mysterious Slice
Right + Light Punch

  • Jump, Right + Light Punch

Spirit Circle
Down Right + Light Punch

Firebrand

Special Moves
Demon Missile
Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick

  • Jump, Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick

Hell Dive
Jump, qcb + P or Any Kick

Hell Spitfire
qcf + P or Any Kick

  • Jump, qcf + P or Any Kick

Hell’s Elevator
qcb + P or Any Kick

Tornado
Down, Down + P

Wall Cling – Near Wall
Jump, Left, Left

  • Any Punch or Light Kick
  • Heavy Kick

Hyper Combo
Dark Fire
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
Down, Down + Kick 2x

Luminous Body
Down, Down + Punch 2x

  • Jump, Down, Down + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Demonic Knife
Right + Light Punch

Devil’s Claw
Jump, Down + Heavy Kick

Twin Fang
Down Right + Light Punch

Frank West

Special Moves
Level 2 Barrel Roll
Light Kick Plus + Heavy Kick

Bottoms Up
Down, Down + Light Punch

Giant Swing
qcb + K

Hammer Throw
qcf + K

Outside the Box
Dragon Punch + P

  • Jump, Dragon Punch + P

Level 2 Roundhouse Kick
Dragon Punch + K

Shot Timer
Down, Down + Heavy Punch

Snapshot
qcb + P

  • Jump, qcb + P

Tools of Survival
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Hyper Combo
Blue Light Special
qcf + Kick 2x

Case: West
qcf + Punch 2x

Funny Face Crusher
qcb + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Crude Sweep
Down Right + Light Punch

Knee Drop
Jump, Down + Heavy Kick

Object Throw
Right + Heavy Punch

This Looks Useful
Right + Light Punch

Gamora

Special Moves
Arch Shot
qcb + K

  • Jump, qcb + K

Fatal Rise
Down, Down + P

Godslayer
qcf + P

  • Heavy Punch

Shoot & Slice
qcf + K

  • Light Punch
  • Heavy Punch
  • Any Kick

Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Shadow Combination
Down, Down + Kick 2x

Slash Rush
qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Dagger Flip
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Dagger Throw
Right + Light Kick

Twin Shot
Jump, Right + Light Kick

Ghost Rider

Special Moves
Chain of Punishment
Down, Down + Light Punch

Chain of Rebuttal
qcf + Light Punch

Chaos Bringer
qcb + Light Punch

Conviction Slam
qcb + Heavy Punch

Hell’s Embrace
Down, Down + Heavy Punch

Hellfire
qcf + Light Kick

  • qcf + Heavy Kick or Hold Heavy Kick

Judgement Strike
qcf + Heavy Punch

Seventh Circle Punishment
qcb + K

  • Light Punch
  • Heavy Punch

Hyper Combo
Hellfire Maelstrom
qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Spirit of Vengeance
qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Damnation Whip
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Rage Whip – During Hit
Heavy Punch Heavy Punch

Shoulder Slam
Down Right + Light Punch

Wraith Whip
Down Right + Heavy Punch

Hagger

Special Moves
Cleanin’ Up The City
qcb + K

  • Left or Right
  • Any Kick
  • Any Punch
  • Jump, qcb + K
  • Left or Right
  • Any Kick
  • Any Punch

Double Lariat
Kick 2x

Flying Piledriver
Half Circle Back + P

  • Jump, Half Circle Back + P

Hoodlum Launcher
qcf + K

Violent Ax
qcf + P

Wild Swing
Jump, qcf + K

Command Normals & Target Combos
Aerial Steel Pipe
Jump, Right + Heavy Punch

Body Blow
Right + Light Punch

Flying Bodyslam
Jump, Down + Light Kick

Head Butt
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Steel Pipe
Right + Heavy Punch

Hawkeye

Special Moves
Quick Shot Greyhound
qcf + Light Punch

  • Jump, qcf + Light Punch

Quick Shot Spritzer
qcf + Heavy Punch

  • Jump, qcf + Heavy Punch

Ragtime Shot Balalaika
Down, Down + Heavy Punch

Ragtime Shot Kamikaze
Down, Down + Light Punch

Trick Maneuver
qcb + K

  • Light Punch
  • Light Kick
  • Heavy Punch
  • Heavy Kick

Hyper Combo
Gimlet
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Kiss of Fire
qcf + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Arrow Scratch
Right + Light Punch

Bow Sweep
Down Right + Heavy Kick

Shock Value
Right + Light Kick

Slide
Down Right + Light Kick

Thrust Shot
Jump, Right + Light Kick

Hulk

Special Moves
Gamma Air Charge
qcb + K

Gamma Charge
qcf + K

Gamma Tornado
Half Circle Back + P

Gamma Wave
qcf + P

Hyper Combo
Gamma Crush
qcf + Kick 2x

Gamma Tsunami
qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Gut Punch
Right + Light Punch

Impact Punch
Right + Heavy Punch or Hold Heavy Punch,

Incredible Punch
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Wall Jump
Jump, Right

Iron Man

Special Moves
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Repulsor Ray
qcf + K

  • Any Kick
  • Jump, qcf + K
  • Any Kick

Smart Mine
qcb + P

  • Jump, qcb + P

Unibeam
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Hyper Combo
Angled Proton Cannon
qcf + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Proton Cannon
qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Arm Missile
Right + Heavy Punch

Focus Shot
Jump, Down or Up + Heavy Punch

Jedah

Special Moves
Dolore Oscuro
Jump, qcf + K

Falce Inizio
qcf + K

Falce Primordiale
Jump, qcb + P

Flight
qcb + Kick 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Sangue Sacrificale
qcb + P

Spirale Divina – Charge Option
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Turbine Dell’lra
Jump, qcb + K

Hyper Combo
Finale Rosso
qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Spirale Infernale
Jump, qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Colpo dell’Oscurità
Down Right + Heavy Punch

Dita del Lamento
Right + Light Punch

Dita della Calma
Jump, Right + Light Punch

Dita della Pietà
Down Right + Light Kick

Falce Mortale
Down Right + Light Punch

Mega Man X

Special Moves
Boomerang Cutter
qcb + K

Frost Shield
qcf + K

Rising Fire
Down, Down + P

Sonic Slicer
qcb + P

X Buster
qcf + P or Hold Punch,

  • Light Punch
  • Heavy Punch
  • Light Kick
  • Heavy Kick
  • Jump, qcf + P or Hold Punch

Hyper Combo
Armor of Light
Down, Down + Kick 2x

Double Charge Shot – Armor
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Full-Power Charge Shot
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Special Weapon Rush
qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Buster Blow
Right + Heavy Punch

Point Blank Buster
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Shoulder Tackle
Right + Heavy Kick

Morrigan

Special Moves
Flight
qcb + K

  • Jump, qcb + K

Harmonious Spear
qcf + K or Hold Kick,

  • Jump, qcf + K or Hold Kick

Shadow Blade
Down, Down + P

  • Jump, Down, Down + P

Soul Fist
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Vector Drain
Half Circle Back + P

Hyper Combo
Astral Vision
Down, Down + Kick 2x

Finishing Shower
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Shadow Servant
Down, Down + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Heart Piercing
Right + Light Punch

Mystery Arc
Down Right + Heavy Punch

Necro Desire
Right + Light Kick

Shell Kick
Jump, Down + Heavy Kick

Nemesis

Special Moves
Clothesline Rocket
qcf + P

Launcher Slam
qcb + P

Rocket Launcher – Charge Option
qcf + Light Kick

  • Any Kick
  • qcf + Heavy Kick
  • Any Kick
  • Jump, qcf + K

Tentacle Slam
Half Circle Back + K

Hyper Combo
Biohazard Rush
qcf + Punch 2x

Bioweapon Assault
qcf + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Deadly Reach
Right + Heavy Kick

  • Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Nova

Special Moves
Air-Energy Javelin
Jump, Down, Down + P

  • Down, Down + P

Centurion Rush
qcb + K

Jump, qcb + K

Energy Javelin
Down, Down + P

  • Jump, Down, Down + P

Flight
qcb + Kick 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Flight – Air
Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

  • qcb + Kick 2x

Gravimetric Pulse
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Nova Strike
qcb + P

  • Jump, qcb + P

Hyper Combo
Gravimetric Blaster
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Super Nova
qcb + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Aerial Uppercut
Jump, Right + Light Punch

Backstep Kick – on hit
Heavy Kick, Heavy Kick

Moon Tracer Kick
Right + Heavy Kick

Nova Slam
Right + Heavy Punch

Shooting Punch
Down Right + Light Punch

Slash Kick
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Rocket Raccoon

Special Moves
Angel Gift
qcb + Light Punch

Grab Bag
qcb + Heavy Punch

Groot Slam
qcb + Light Kick

Groot Splinter
qcb + Heavy Kick

Rocket Skate
Kick 2x

  • Jumpkick 2x

Spitfire
qcf + P

  • Any Punch
  • Jump, qcf + P
  • Any Punch

Spitspark
qcf + K

  • Jump, qcf + K

Tunnel Rat
Down, Down + P

Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Mad Hopper
qcb + Punch 2x

Rock ‘N’ Roll
qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Sucker Punch
Right + Light Punch

Wild Ripper
Right + Heavy Punch

Ryu

Special Moves
Aerial Hurricane Kick
Jump, qcf + K

Donkey Kick
qcf + K

Dragon Punch
Dragon Punch + P

Fireball
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Hurricane Kick
qcb + K

Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Shinku Hadouken
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Shinku Tatsumaki Senpukyaku
qcb + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Aerial Hiza Geri
Jump, Down + Light Kick

Aerial Mawashi Geri
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Collarbone Breaker
Right + Heavy Punch

Hiza Geri
Light Punch or Light Kick, Right + Light Kick

Sukui Tsuki
Jump, Right + Light Punch

Spencer

Special Moves
Armor Piercer
qcb + P

Bionic Bomber
Jump, qcb + K

Hand Grenade
qcb + K

Jaw Breaker
Down, Down + K

Heavy Kick

Reel In Punch
qcf + P or Any Kick

  • Light Punch
  • Heavy Punch

Wire Grapple
qcf + P or Any Kick

Zip Line
Kick 2x

Hyper Combo
Bionic Lancer
qcf + Kick 2x

Bionic Maneuvers
qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Head Smasher
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Leg Breaker
Down Right + Heavy Punch

Right Hook
Right + Heavy Punch

Throat Shock
Down Right + Light Punch

Spider-Man

Special Moves
Spider Cannon
qcf + K

Spider Sting
Down, Down + P

  • Any Punch

Web Ball
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Web Glide
Kick 2x

  • Jumpick 2x

Web Swing
qcb + K

  • Jump, qcb + K

Web Throw
Half Circle Back + Light Punch

  • Half Circle Back + Heavy Punch or Hold Heavy Punch

Hyper Combo
Crawler Assault
qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Maximum Spider
qcb + Kick 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Ultimate Web Throw
qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Flying Roundhouse
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Hidden Kick
Down Right + Light Kick

Straight Arrow
Right + Heavy Punch

Strider

Special Moves
Ame-no-Murakumo
qcf + P

Excalibur
Jump, qcf + P or Any Kick

Formation B
qcb + Heavy Kick

Formation C
qcb + Light Kick

Gram
qcb + P

  • Jump, qcb + P

Vajra
Down, Down + P or Any Kick

Wall Cling
qcf + Light Kick

  • Light Punch
  • Heavy Punch
  • Light Kick
  • Heavy Kick

Hyper Combo
Brionac
Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Legion
qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Ouroboros
Down, Down + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Aerial Lateral Slice
Jump, Right + Light Punch

Arch Cut
Down Right + Light Kick

Formation A1
Right + Heavy Punch

Formation A2
Right + Heavy Kick

Lateral Slice
Right + Light Punch

Slide
Down Right + Heavy Kick

Thanos

Special Moves
Emperor’s Stance
qcf + K

Insurrection’s End
Half Circle Back + P

Titan Charge
qcf + P

Titan’s Deceit
Down, Down + P

Titan’s Shield
qcb + K

Hyper Combo
Final Judgement
qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Sovereign Decree
Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Hand Bomb
Right + Light Punch

Insolence Crusher
Right + Heavy Punch

Palm Breaker
Jump, Right + Heavy Punch

Titan’s Gaze
Right + Heavy Kick

Thor

Special Moves
Flight
qcb + Kick 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Mighty Blow
qcf + K

Mighty Hurricane
Half Circle Back + P

  • Jump, Half Circle Back + P

Mighty Smash
Down, Down + P

Mighty Spark
qcf + P

  • Any Punch
  • Jump, qcf + P
  • Any Punch

Mighty Strike
Jump, qcf + K

Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Mighty Punish
qcb + Punch 2x

Mighty Tornado
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Divine Drop
Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Hammer Straight
Right + Light Punch

Lightning Swipe
Down Right + Heavy Punch

Mighty Speech
Down, Down + Heavy Kick

Spinning Thunder
Right + Heavy Punch

Special Moves
Air Death Ray
Jump, qcf + P

  • qcf + P

Air Smash Drone
Jump, qcb + Light Kick

  • qcb + Light Kick

Blaster Drone
qcb + Heavy Kick

  • Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick

Death Ray
qcf + P

  • Jump, qcf + P

Fatal Swipe
Jump, qcf + K

Flight
qcb + Kick 2x

  • Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Flight – Air
Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

  • qcb + Kick 2x

Melt Blast
qcf + K

Protonium Emitter
qcb + P

Smash Drone
qcb + Light Kick

  • Jump, qcb + Light Kick

Hyper Combo
Destruction Wave
qcf + Punch 2x

  • Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Encephalo-Ray
qcb + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Eraser
Down Right + Heavy Kick

Raid Slash
Right + Light Kick

Spear Needle
Right + Light Punch

Zero

Special Moves
Hadangeki
qcf + P

  • Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Hienkyaku
qcb + P or Any Kick

  • Jump, qcb + P or Any Kick

Hyper Zero Blaster
Hold Punch or Hold Kick

  • Jump, Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Raikousen
Jump, qcf + P

  • Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Ryuuenjin
Down, Down + P

  • Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Sentsuizan
Jump, qcf + K

  • Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Hyper Combo
Level 3 Hyper Combo
qcb + Punch 2x

Raijinshou
Down, Down + Punch 2x

Rekkoha
qcf + Punch 2x

Sougenmu
Down, Down + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos
Koketsuga
Down Right + Heavy Punch

Kuuenzan
Jump, Left + Heavy Punch

Rasenkyaku
Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Resshoukyaku
Right + Heavy Kick

Shippuuga
Right + Heavy Punch

Youdantotsu
Right + Light Punch

This is all we have in our Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide for All Characters. If there is anything else that you would like to add, feel free to let us know in the comments section below!

