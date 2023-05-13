Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide for All Characters

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide in which we have detailed all the Special Moves, Hyper Combos, Target Combos, and Command Normals for all characters. If you have played previous Marvel vs. Capcom games, you should be well-versed with most of these moves.

Our Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide will help you set-up devastating combos, punish your opponents’ mistakes, or to simply poke them. I would also like to bring up that this is an incredibly long guide which is why I recommend using ‘Ctrl + F’ to find moves for your favorite characters.

Accessing these moves while playing the game can hinder the gameplay that is something that nobody wants. Lastly, I have also provided a key that should help you understand all these moves. Personally, I think it is a good idea to learn about these universal fighting games notations if you are into playing them.

For more help on Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, you can check out our Ultron Omega Boss Guide, Stages/Colors Unlocks Guide, Infinity Stones Guide, and Beginners Guide.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide

In this Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide, we have detailed all the Special Moves, Hyper Combos, Target Combos, and Command Normals for all the characters in the game.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos

qcf – Quarter-Circle Forward = d, f

qcb – Quarter Circle Backward = d, b

+ = Moves Must be Done Together

, = Moves Must be Done Immediately after the Other

Arthur

Special Moves

Air Ax Toss

Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick

Air Scatter Crossbow

Jump, qcb + Light Punch

qcb + Light Punch

Air Scythe Toss

qcb + Light Kick

qcb + Light Kick

Ax Toss

qcb + Heavy Kick

Dagger Toss

qcf + Light Punch

Jump, qcf + Light Punch

Fire Bottle Toss

qcb + Heavy Punch

Jump, qcb + Heavy Punch

Heavenly Slash

Down, Down + Light Punch

Hellbound Slash

Down, Down + Heavy Punch

Lance Toss

qcf + Heavy Punch

Jump, qcf + Heavy Punch

Scatter Crossbow

qcb + Light Punch

Jump, qcb + Light Punch

Scythe Toss

qcb + Light Kick

qcb + Light Kick

Shield Deflect

Down, Down + Any Kick

Hyper Combo

Goddess’ Bracelet

qcf + Punch 2x

Golden Armor

Down, Down + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Cross Sword

Right + Heavy Punch

Lance Charge

Right + Light Kick

Lance Impale

Jump, Right + Light Kick

Lance Thrust

Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Captain America

Special Moves

Backflip

Kick 2x

Charging Star

qcb + P

Liberty Shock

qcb + K

Shield Slash

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Stars & Stripes

Down, Down + P

Trick Shield

qcf + K

Hyper Combo

Hyper Charging Star

qcb + Punch 2x

Hyper Stars & Stripes

Down, Down + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Air Chop

Jump, Down + Light Punch

Air Raid Kick

Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Leap Kick

Right + Light Kick

Middle Kick – On Hit

Light Kick Light Kick

Power Swing

Right + Heavy Punch

Shield Bash

Down Right + Heavy Punch

Captain Marvel

Special Moves

Blitz Blow

Kick 2x

Jumpick 2x

Flight

qcb + Kick 2x

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Photon Absorber

Down, Down + K

Jump, Down, Down + K

Photon Blast

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Strike Flurry

qcb + P

Jump, qcb + P

Takeoff

Half Circle Back + K

Hyper Combo

Binary Ignition

Down, Down + Kick 2x

Jump, Down, Down + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Power Blaster

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Photon Impact

Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Sliding Straight

Down Right + Light Punch

Smash Hook

Right + Heavy Punch

Turn Kick

Right + Heavy Kick

Chris Redfield

Special Moves

Combination Punch H

qcb + Heavy Punch

Heavy Punch

Combination Punch L

qcb + Light Punch

Grenade Toss

Down, Down + K

Gun Fire

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Magnum Shot

qcf + Heavy Kick

Jump, qcf + Heavy Kick

Reload

qcf + Light Kick

Jump, qcf + Light Kick

Hyper Combo

Grenade Launcher

qcf + Punch 2x

Satellite Laser

qcb + Kick 2x

Sweep Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Elbow Drop

Jump, Down + Light Punch

Flamethrower

Right + Heavy Punch

Prone Position

Down, Down + P

Light Punch or Any Kick

Heavy Punch

Slide

Down Right + Heavy Kick

Stun Rod

Right + Light Punch

Chun-Li

Special Moves

EX Spinning Bird Kick

Down Charge + K

Jump, Down Charge + K

Hyakuretsukyaku

qcf + K

Heavy Kick

Jump, qcf + K

Heavy Kick

Kikoanken

Left Charge + P

Kikoken

qcf + P

Spinning Bird Kick

qcb + K

Heavy Kick

Jump, qcb + K

Heavy Kick

Tenshokyaku

Down, Down + K

Jump, Down, Down + K

Hyper Combo

Gekko Senkukyaku

Jump, qcf + Kick 2x

Hoyokusen

qcf + Kick 2x

Kikosho

qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Kakukyakuda

Jump, Right + Light Kick

Kakukyakuraku

Right + Heavy Kick

Kakuyokuda

Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Yoshirenken

Jump, Right + Heavy Punch

Yosodokyaku

Jump, Down + Light Kick

Dante

Special Moves

Acid Rain

qcf + Heavy Kick

Air Play

Jump, qcf + Light Kick or Hold Light Kick

Air Raid – Devil Trigger

qcb + Kick 2x

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Air Trick

qcb + Light Punch

Bold Move

Kick 2x

Crystal

qcf + Heavy Punch

Jet Stream

qcb + Heavy Punch

Light Punch

Heavy Punch

Heavy Punch, Heavy Punch

Killer Bee

Jump, qcf + Heavy Kick

Multi-Lock

qcf + Light Kick or Hold Light Kick

Reverb Shock

Down, Down + Light Punch

Light Punch

Scatter Shot – Rapid Option

qcf + Light Punch

Left or Right

Heavy Punch

Sky Dance

Jump, qcf + Heavy Punch

The Hammer

Jump, qcf + Light Punch

Thunder Bolt – Devil Trigger

Jump, qcb + Light Kick

Volcano

Down, Down + Heavy Punch

Heavy Punch

Vortex – Devil Trigger

Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick

Hyper Combo

Devil Trigger

Down, Down + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Million Dollars

qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Clay Pigeon

Right + Heavy Kick

Helmet Breaker

Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Rain Storm

Jump, Down + Heavy Kick

Raise the Flag

Right + Light Punch

Reverse Edge

Jump, Right + Light Punch

Stinger

Right + Heavy Punch

Heavy Punch

Heavy Punch, Light Punch

Heavy Punch, Heavy Punch

Heavy Punch, Light Kick

Heavy Punch, Heavy Kick

Heavy Punch, Heavy Kick, Heavy Punch

Dormammu

Special Moves

Dark Hole

qcf + P or Any Kick

Jump, qcf + P or Any Kick

Dark Spell, Destruction

qcb + Light Punch

qcb + Light Kick

qcb + Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick

Jump, qcb + Light Punch

Jump, qcb + Light Kick

Jump, qcb + Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick

Dimension Fang, Destruction

Right + Kick 2x

Left + Kick 2x

Down + Kick 2x

Flight

qcb + Kick 2x

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Mass Change

Down, Down + P or Any Kick

Jump, Down, Down + P or Any Kick

Purification

Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick

Jump, Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick

Hyper Combo

Chaotic Flame

qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Stalking Flare

qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Chaos Ripper

Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Dark Matter

Right + Heavy Kick

Dr. Strange

Special Moves

Air Daggers of Denak

Jump, qcf + K

Bolts of Balthakk

qcf + Heavy Punch

Daggers of Denak

qcf + K

Eye of Agamotto

qcb + Heavy Kick, + Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick

Flames of the Faltine

qcf + Light Punch, + Jump, qcf + Light Punch

Flight

qcb + Kick 2x, + Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Grace of Hoggoth

qcb + P

Any Punch

Any Punch, Any Punch

Any Punch, Any Punch, Light Punch or Light Kick

Any Punch, Any Punch, Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick

Jump, qcb + P

Any Punch

Any Punch, Any Punch

Any Punch, Any Punch, Light Punch or Light Kick

Any Punch, Any Punch, Heavy Punch or Heavy Kick

Mystic Sword, Duel Slash

Dragon Punch + P

Mystic Sword, Shockwave

Dragon Punch + K

Tears of Agamotto

qcb + Light Kick

Jump, qcb + Light Kick

Teleportation

Down, Down + P or Any Kick

Jump, Down, Down + P or Any Kick

Hyper Combo

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Seven Rings of Raggadorr

qcb + Punch 2x

Spell of Vishanti

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Illusion

Right + Heavy Kick

Impact Palm

Right + Heavy Punch

Jump, Right + Heavy Punch

Mysterious Slice

Right + Light Punch

Jump, Right + Light Punch

Spirit Circle

Down Right + Light Punch

Firebrand

Special Moves

Demon Missile

Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick

Jump, Dragon Punch + P or Any Kick

Hell Dive

Jump, qcb + P or Any Kick

Hell Spitfire

qcf + P or Any Kick

Jump, qcf + P or Any Kick

Hell’s Elevator

qcb + P or Any Kick

Tornado

Down, Down + P

Wall Cling – Near Wall

Jump, Left, Left

Any Punch or Light Kick

Heavy Kick

Hyper Combo

Dark Fire

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

Down, Down + Kick 2x

Luminous Body

Down, Down + Punch 2x

Jump, Down, Down + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Demonic Knife

Right + Light Punch

Devil’s Claw

Jump, Down + Heavy Kick

Twin Fang

Down Right + Light Punch

Frank West

Special Moves

Level 2 Barrel Roll

Light Kick Plus + Heavy Kick

Bottoms Up

Down, Down + Light Punch

Giant Swing

qcb + K

Hammer Throw

qcf + K

Outside the Box

Dragon Punch + P

Jump, Dragon Punch + P

Level 2 Roundhouse Kick

Dragon Punch + K

Shot Timer

Down, Down + Heavy Punch

Snapshot

qcb + P

Jump, qcb + P

Tools of Survival

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Hyper Combo

Blue Light Special

qcf + Kick 2x

Case: West

qcf + Punch 2x

Funny Face Crusher

qcb + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Crude Sweep

Down Right + Light Punch

Knee Drop

Jump, Down + Heavy Kick

Object Throw

Right + Heavy Punch

This Looks Useful

Right + Light Punch

Gamora

Special Moves

Arch Shot

qcb + K

Jump, qcb + K

Fatal Rise

Down, Down + P

Godslayer

qcf + P

Heavy Punch

Shoot & Slice

qcf + K

Light Punch

Heavy Punch

Any Kick

Hyper Combo

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Shadow Combination

Down, Down + Kick 2x

Slash Rush

qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Dagger Flip

Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Dagger Throw

Right + Light Kick

Twin Shot

Jump, Right + Light Kick

Ghost Rider

Special Moves

Chain of Punishment

Down, Down + Light Punch

Chain of Rebuttal

qcf + Light Punch

Chaos Bringer

qcb + Light Punch

Conviction Slam

qcb + Heavy Punch

Hell’s Embrace

Down, Down + Heavy Punch

Hellfire

qcf + Light Kick

qcf + Heavy Kick or Hold Heavy Kick

Judgement Strike

qcf + Heavy Punch

Seventh Circle Punishment

qcb + K

Light Punch

Heavy Punch

Hyper Combo

Hellfire Maelstrom

qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Spirit of Vengeance

qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Damnation Whip

Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Rage Whip – During Hit

Heavy Punch Heavy Punch

Shoulder Slam

Down Right + Light Punch

Wraith Whip

Down Right + Heavy Punch

Hagger

Special Moves

Cleanin’ Up The City

qcb + K

Left or Right

Any Kick

Any Punch

Jump, qcb + K

Left or Right

Any Kick

Any Punch

Double Lariat

Kick 2x

Flying Piledriver

Half Circle Back + P

Jump, Half Circle Back + P

Hoodlum Launcher

qcf + K

Violent Ax

qcf + P

Wild Swing

Jump, qcf + K

Command Normals & Target Combos

Aerial Steel Pipe

Jump, Right + Heavy Punch

Body Blow

Right + Light Punch

Flying Bodyslam

Jump, Down + Light Kick

Head Butt

Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Steel Pipe

Right + Heavy Punch

Hawkeye

Special Moves

Quick Shot Greyhound

qcf + Light Punch

Jump, qcf + Light Punch

Quick Shot Spritzer

qcf + Heavy Punch

Jump, qcf + Heavy Punch

Ragtime Shot Balalaika

Down, Down + Heavy Punch

Ragtime Shot Kamikaze

Down, Down + Light Punch

Trick Maneuver

qcb + K

Light Punch

Light Kick

Heavy Punch

Heavy Kick

Hyper Combo

Gimlet

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Kiss of Fire

qcf + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Arrow Scratch

Right + Light Punch

Bow Sweep

Down Right + Heavy Kick

Shock Value

Right + Light Kick

Slide

Down Right + Light Kick

Thrust Shot

Jump, Right + Light Kick

Hulk

Special Moves

Gamma Air Charge

qcb + K

Gamma Charge

qcf + K

Gamma Tornado

Half Circle Back + P

Gamma Wave

qcf + P

Hyper Combo

Gamma Crush

qcf + Kick 2x

Gamma Tsunami

qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Gut Punch

Right + Light Punch

Impact Punch

Right + Heavy Punch or Hold Heavy Punch,

Incredible Punch

Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Wall Jump

Jump, Right

Iron Man

Special Moves

Flight

qcb + Kick 2x

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Repulsor Ray

qcf + K

Any Kick

Jump, qcf + K

Any Kick

Smart Mine

qcb + P

Jump, qcb + P

Unibeam

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Hyper Combo

Angled Proton Cannon

qcf + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Proton Cannon

qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Arm Missile

Right + Heavy Punch

Focus Shot

Jump, Down or Up + Heavy Punch

Jedah

Special Moves

Dolore Oscuro

Jump, qcf + K

Falce Inizio

qcf + K

Falce Primordiale

Jump, qcb + P

Flight

qcb + Kick 2x

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Sangue Sacrificale

qcb + P

Spirale Divina – Charge Option

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Turbine Dell’lra

Jump, qcb + K

Hyper Combo

Finale Rosso

qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Spirale Infernale

Jump, qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Colpo dell’Oscurità

Down Right + Heavy Punch

Dita del Lamento

Right + Light Punch

Dita della Calma

Jump, Right + Light Punch

Dita della Pietà

Down Right + Light Kick

Falce Mortale

Down Right + Light Punch

Mega Man X

Special Moves

Boomerang Cutter

qcb + K

Frost Shield

qcf + K

Rising Fire

Down, Down + P

Sonic Slicer

qcb + P

X Buster

qcf + P or Hold Punch,

Light Punch

Heavy Punch

Light Kick

Heavy Kick

Jump, qcf + P or Hold Punch

Hyper Combo

Armor of Light

Down, Down + Kick 2x

Double Charge Shot – Armor

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Full-Power Charge Shot

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Special Weapon Rush

qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Buster Blow

Right + Heavy Punch

Point Blank Buster

Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Shoulder Tackle

Right + Heavy Kick

Morrigan

Special Moves

Flight

qcb + K

Jump, qcb + K

Harmonious Spear

qcf + K or Hold Kick,

Jump, qcf + K or Hold Kick

Shadow Blade

Down, Down + P

Jump, Down, Down + P

Soul Fist

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Vector Drain

Half Circle Back + P

Hyper Combo

Astral Vision

Down, Down + Kick 2x

Finishing Shower

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Shadow Servant

Down, Down + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Heart Piercing

Right + Light Punch

Mystery Arc

Down Right + Heavy Punch

Necro Desire

Right + Light Kick

Shell Kick

Jump, Down + Heavy Kick

Nemesis

Special Moves

Clothesline Rocket

qcf + P

Launcher Slam

qcb + P

Rocket Launcher – Charge Option

qcf + Light Kick

Any Kick

qcf + Heavy Kick

Any Kick

Jump, qcf + K

Tentacle Slam

Half Circle Back + K

Hyper Combo

Biohazard Rush

qcf + Punch 2x

Bioweapon Assault

qcf + Kick 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Deadly Reach

Right + Heavy Kick

Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Nova

Special Moves

Air-Energy Javelin

Jump, Down, Down + P

Down, Down + P

Centurion Rush

qcb + K

Jump, qcb + K

Energy Javelin

Down, Down + P

Jump, Down, Down + P

Flight

qcb + Kick 2x

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Flight – Air

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

qcb + Kick 2x

Gravimetric Pulse

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Nova Strike

qcb + P

Jump, qcb + P

Hyper Combo

Gravimetric Blaster

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Super Nova

qcb + Punch 2x

Jump, qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Aerial Uppercut

Jump, Right + Light Punch

Backstep Kick – on hit

Heavy Kick, Heavy Kick

Moon Tracer Kick

Right + Heavy Kick

Nova Slam

Right + Heavy Punch

Shooting Punch

Down Right + Light Punch

Slash Kick

Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Rocket Raccoon

Special Moves

Angel Gift

qcb + Light Punch

Grab Bag

qcb + Heavy Punch

Groot Slam

qcb + Light Kick

Groot Splinter

qcb + Heavy Kick

Rocket Skate

Kick 2x

Jumpkick 2x

Spitfire

qcf + P

Any Punch

Jump, qcf + P

Any Punch

Spitspark

qcf + K

Jump, qcf + K

Tunnel Rat

Down, Down + P

Hyper Combo

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Mad Hopper

qcb + Punch 2x

Rock ‘N’ Roll

qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Sucker Punch

Right + Light Punch

Wild Ripper

Right + Heavy Punch

Ryu

Special Moves

Aerial Hurricane Kick

Jump, qcf + K

Donkey Kick

qcf + K

Dragon Punch

Dragon Punch + P

Fireball

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Hurricane Kick

qcb + K

Hyper Combo

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Shinku Hadouken

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Shinku Tatsumaki Senpukyaku

qcb + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Aerial Hiza Geri

Jump, Down + Light Kick

Aerial Mawashi Geri

Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Collarbone Breaker

Right + Heavy Punch

Hiza Geri

Light Punch or Light Kick, Right + Light Kick

Sukui Tsuki

Jump, Right + Light Punch

Spencer

Special Moves

Armor Piercer

qcb + P

Bionic Bomber

Jump, qcb + K

Hand Grenade

qcb + K

Jaw Breaker

Down, Down + K

Heavy Kick

Reel In Punch

qcf + P or Any Kick

Light Punch

Heavy Punch

Wire Grapple

qcf + P or Any Kick

Zip Line

Kick 2x

Hyper Combo

Bionic Lancer

qcf + Kick 2x

Bionic Maneuvers

qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Head Smasher

Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Leg Breaker

Down Right + Heavy Punch

Right Hook

Right + Heavy Punch

Throat Shock

Down Right + Light Punch

Spider-Man

Special Moves

Spider Cannon

qcf + K

Spider Sting

Down, Down + P

Any Punch

Web Ball

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Web Glide

Kick 2x

Jumpick 2x

Web Swing

qcb + K

Jump, qcb + K

Web Throw

Half Circle Back + Light Punch

Half Circle Back + Heavy Punch or Hold Heavy Punch

Hyper Combo

Crawler Assault

qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Maximum Spider

qcb + Kick 2x

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Ultimate Web Throw

qcb + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Flying Roundhouse

Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Hidden Kick

Down Right + Light Kick

Straight Arrow

Right + Heavy Punch

Strider

Special Moves

Ame-no-Murakumo

qcf + P

Excalibur

Jump, qcf + P or Any Kick

Formation B

qcb + Heavy Kick

Formation C

qcb + Light Kick

Gram

qcb + P

Jump, qcb + P

Vajra

Down, Down + P or Any Kick

Wall Cling

qcf + Light Kick

Light Punch

Heavy Punch

Light Kick

Heavy Kick

Hyper Combo

Brionac

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Legion

qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Ouroboros

Down, Down + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Aerial Lateral Slice

Jump, Right + Light Punch

Arch Cut

Down Right + Light Kick

Formation A1

Right + Heavy Punch

Formation A2

Right + Heavy Kick

Lateral Slice

Right + Light Punch

Slide

Down Right + Heavy Kick

Thanos

Special Moves

Emperor’s Stance

qcf + K

Insurrection’s End

Half Circle Back + P

Titan Charge

qcf + P

Titan’s Deceit

Down, Down + P

Titan’s Shield

qcb + K

Hyper Combo

Final Judgement

qcf + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Sovereign Decree

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Hand Bomb

Right + Light Punch

Insolence Crusher

Right + Heavy Punch

Palm Breaker

Jump, Right + Heavy Punch

Titan’s Gaze

Right + Heavy Kick

Thor

Special Moves

Flight

qcb + Kick 2x

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Mighty Blow

qcf + K

Mighty Hurricane

Half Circle Back + P

Jump, Half Circle Back + P

Mighty Smash

Down, Down + P

Mighty Spark

qcf + P

Any Punch

Jump, qcf + P

Any Punch

Mighty Strike

Jump, qcf + K

Hyper Combo

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Mighty Punish

qcb + Punch 2x

Mighty Tornado

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Divine Drop

Jump, Down + Heavy Punch

Hammer Straight

Right + Light Punch

Lightning Swipe

Down Right + Heavy Punch

Mighty Speech

Down, Down + Heavy Kick

Spinning Thunder

Right + Heavy Punch

Special Moves

Air Death Ray

Jump, qcf + P

qcf + P

Air Smash Drone

Jump, qcb + Light Kick

qcb + Light Kick

Blaster Drone

qcb + Heavy Kick

Jump, qcb + Heavy Kick

Death Ray

qcf + P

Jump, qcf + P

Fatal Swipe

Jump, qcf + K

Flight

qcb + Kick 2x

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

Flight – Air

Jump, qcb + Kick 2x

qcb + Kick 2x

Melt Blast

qcf + K

Protonium Emitter

qcb + P

Smash Drone

qcb + Light Kick

Jump, qcb + Light Kick

Hyper Combo

Destruction Wave

qcf + Punch 2x

Jump, qcf + Punch 2x

Encephalo-Ray

qcb + Punch 2x

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcf + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Eraser

Down Right + Heavy Kick

Raid Slash

Right + Light Kick

Spear Needle

Right + Light Punch

Zero

Special Moves

Hadangeki

qcf + P

Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Hienkyaku

qcb + P or Any Kick

Jump, qcb + P or Any Kick

Hyper Zero Blaster

Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Jump, Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Raikousen

Jump, qcf + P

Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Ryuuenjin

Down, Down + P

Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Sentsuizan

Jump, qcf + K

Hold Punch or Hold Kick

Hyper Combo

Level 3 Hyper Combo

qcb + Punch 2x

Raijinshou

Down, Down + Punch 2x

Rekkoha

qcf + Punch 2x

Sougenmu

Down, Down + Kick 2x

Command Normals & Target Combos

Koketsuga

Down Right + Heavy Punch

Kuuenzan

Jump, Left + Heavy Punch

Rasenkyaku

Jump, Right + Heavy Kick

Resshoukyaku

Right + Heavy Kick

Shippuuga

Right + Heavy Punch

Youdantotsu

Right + Light Punch

This is all we have in our Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Moves List and Combos Guide for All Characters. If there is anything else that you would like to add, feel free to let us know in the comments section below!