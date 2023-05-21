Mafia 3 Nicki Burke Side Missions and Favors ‘The Righteously Fucked Guide

Mafia 3 Nicki Burke Side Missions and Favors Guide to help you complete The Righteously Fucked side mission for Nicki Burke.

Nicki is the daughter of Thomas Burke and a lieutenant in the Irish Mob. Planning on starting moonshine operation in the Butcher’s meat facility, Nicki Burke wants you to steal the moonshine from the rednecks in Bayou. Do, however, note that you must complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown to get these side missions.

For more help on Mafia 3, read out our Cassandra Side Missions Guide, Burke Side Missions Guide, and Vito Side Missions Guide.

Mafia 3 Nicki Burke Side Missions and Favors Guide

Mafia 3 Nicki Burke Side Missions and Favors Guide, we have detailed everything you need to know about completing The Righteously Fucked mission.

Nicki Burke Side Missions

The Righteously Fucked: Steal the Moonshine Truck

How to Get : Complete an Emotional Attachment in Bayou Fantom: Sitdown

After speaking with Nicki, head over to the moonshine shipment in Bayou Fantom. Once at the designated location, do not head towards the gas station and instead climb the fence near the carwash. After hopping across, turn right and eliminate a few guards along the way.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From there, you need to head towards the truck, but make sure to clear the area of enemies so that you do not receive unnecessary fire while escaping the area. Once done, drive the truck to the designated location and then talk to Nicki afterwards in order to complete the mission.

This is all we have on Mafia 3 Nicki Burke Side Missions and Favors Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!