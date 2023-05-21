Mafia 3 Associates Guide – Perks, Services, Costs, Selection Wheel

The massive city can not be controlled by one man so Clay needs his underbosses. Meanwhile, his underbosses need associates to provide different perks and services to Clay during missions.

When you take control of more Rackets and Districts and keep doing favors for your underbosses, you will unlock Mafia 3 associates. Each comes with its own perk such as Vehicles delivery, arms delivery, police dispatcher and more.

You will have access to The Associates’ Services selection wheel that is made of 6 sections. Different sections will unlock as progress through the game.

The wheel is divided into Operator, Consigliere, Hit Squad, Vehicle Delivery, Police Dispatcher, and Arms Dealer. However, using associated perks will cost you markers or money.

You can earn markers by doing favors for underbosses or just pay the associated upfront in cash. Perks usually cost 1 Marker each.

Mafia 3 Associates Guide – Associate Perks and Cost

Thomas Burke

1: Bomb Expert Terry Daly

2: Car Thief Hank McGahee

3: Police Insider Fiona Davidson

Call in a car from your collection – 0$

Cops will ignore your crimes for 30 seconds – 30K

Mark police cars on radar – 60K

Explosives unlock at Arms Dealer – 100K

Cops will ignore your crimes for 2 min – 140K

Steal cars undetected – 180K

All cops ignore your crimes for 2 min – 220K

Expand explosive inventory – 280K

All cops ignore your crimes for 5 min – 320K

Steal occupied cars without commotion – 370K

Vito Scaletta

1: Doctor Gianni Bruno

2: Scout Betty Johnson

3: Hired Thug/Bodyguard Bobby Navarro

Same time and hire a courier to deposit money – 0

Call in armed backup – 30K

Max HP upgrade – 60K

Adrenaline storage upgrade -100K

Reveal enemy locations and collect racket money – 140K

HP regeneration upgrade – 180K

Call in heavily-armed backup to your location – 220K

Max HP upgrade – 270K

Adrenaline shots will heal full HP – 320K

Call an elite four-man kill squad to your location – 370K

Max HP upgrade – 420K

Cassandra

1: Gunsmith Jean-Baptiste

2: Switchboard operator Jennifer Moran

3: Arms Dealer – Jackie DuVernay

Mobile arms dealer – 0

Screaming Zemi – 30K

Gun accuracy upgrade – 60K

Shut down all phones for 5 min – 100K

Increased ammo capacity – 140K

Screaming Zemi Smoke Bomb – 180K

Improved stability of weapon – 220K

Shut down all phones for 10 min – 270K

Screaming Zemi exploding ability – 320K

Quick reload upgrade – 370K

Shut down all phones in the area and call for backup – 420K

Vehicle Delivery

The vehicle delivery perk lets call a vehicle to your locations. You can unlock different vehicles.

Berkley Executive – Unlocked alongside Vehicle Delivery perk

Samson Drifter – Unlocked after “Get Grecco”

Pinkerton Titan – Unlocked after “Kill The Butcher”

Armored Majesty – Unlocked after “Kill Tony”

De’Leo Traviata – Unlocked after “Kill Frank”

Bulworth Mohican – Unlocked after “Find Enzo”

