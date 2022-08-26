Best QB in Madden 23

In Madden 23, assembling a team from a plethora of players is not an easy task to accomplish when everything is on the line. The options that are available offer something that few others lack. That can be said the same for the quarterbacks in Madden 23. This guide will list down the best QB that you can find in Madden NFL 23.

Madden 23 Best Quarterback (QB) Players

Quarterbacks or as they are well known ‘leaders of the offense’ is something that impacts your game due to their performance alone. This position requires the best of the best to launch a proper attack on the defending team, it is absolutely necessary to pick the best player you can find in Madden 23.

To help you make the decision with ease, we have narrowed down the best QB players in Madden 23.

Name Team OVR SPD Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles 89 85 Joe Montana San Francisco 49ers 89 76 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 89 74 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills 88 80 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars 88 81 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 87 78 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers 87 72 Jameis Winston New Orleans Saints 87 72 Carson Wentz Washington Football Team 86 79 Desmond Ridder Atlanta Falcons 86 83 Kenny Pickett Pittsburgh Steelers 86 78 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers 86 78 Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers 86 57 Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings 85 70 Derek Carr Las Vegas Raiders 85 74 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals 85 71 Mathew Stafford Los Angeles Rams 85 63 Kyler Murray Arizona Cardinals 85 85 Russell Wilson Denver Broncos 84 78

The Beast of Philadelphia Eagles ‘Jalen Hurts’ is best among the best in the QB role. Hurts has 88 throwing power with the quickdraw ability that’ll help in passing the ball when under pressure. Hurts also have 85 speed which makes him the fastest alongside Escape Artist ability, which makes him slip out when in a pinch.

Next up, you will find ‘Joe Montana’ of San Francisco 49ers with 76 speed and 89 overall. He may be a bit slow but his passing rating is the highest of all the selected QB players. He fits up in any formation and can perform really well when under pressure.

The 6’4” of Cincinnati Bengals is ‘Joe Burrow’. He has a balanced QB style with aggressive Force Passes that makes him an ideal leader to launch out an offense. He also has a Disciplined Penalty and is ideal for any aggressive formation.

‘Josh Allen’ of Buffalo Bills comes with standard 80 speed, offering the second-highest throwing power. Allen has a pocket QB style alongside aggressive force passes that fits him in any formation you’re going for.

‘Trevor Lawrence’ of Jacksonville Jaguars has overall stats of 88 with 81 speed. His throwing power is exceptional with a Balanced QB style and Aggressive Force Passes making him best for any formation your playstyle suits at