Best QB in Madden 23

In Madden 23, assembling a team from a plethora of players is not an easy task to accomplish when everything is on the line. The options that are available offer something that few others lack. That can be said the same for the quarterbacks in Madden 23. This guide will list down the best QB that you can find in Madden NFL 23.
Madden 23 Best Quarterback (QB) Players
Quarterbacks or as they are well known ‘leaders of the offense’ is something that impacts your game due to their performance alone. This position requires the best of the best to launch a proper attack on the defending team, it is absolutely necessary to pick the best player you can find in Madden 23.
To help you make the decision with ease, we have narrowed down the best QB players in Madden 23.
|Name
|Team
|OVR
|SPD
|Jalen Hurts
|Philadelphia Eagles
|89
|85
|Joe Montana
|San Francisco 49ers
|89
|76
|Joe Burrow
|Cincinnati Bengals
|89
|74
|Josh Allen
|Buffalo Bills
|88
|80
|Trevor Lawrence
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|88
|81
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kansas City Chiefs
|87
|78
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay Packers
|87
|72
|Jameis Winston
|New Orleans Saints
|87
|72
|Carson Wentz
|Washington Football Team
|86
|79
|Desmond Ridder
|Atlanta Falcons
|86
|83
|Kenny Pickett
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|86
|78
|Justin Herbert
|Los Angeles Chargers
|86
|78
|Tom Brady
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|86
|57
|Kirk Cousins
|Minnesota Vikings
|85
|70
|Derek Carr
|Las Vegas Raiders
|85
|74
|Mathew Stafford
|Los Angeles Rams
|85
|63
|Kyler Murray
|Arizona Cardinals
|85
|85
|Russell Wilson
|Denver Broncos
|84
|78
The Beast of Philadelphia Eagles ‘Jalen Hurts’ is best among the best in the QB role. Hurts has 88 throwing power with the quickdraw ability that’ll help in passing the ball when under pressure. Hurts also have 85 speed which makes him the fastest alongside Escape Artist ability, which makes him slip out when in a pinch.
Next up, you will find ‘Joe Montana’ of San Francisco 49ers with 76 speed and 89 overall. He may be a bit slow but his passing rating is the highest of all the selected QB players. He fits up in any formation and can perform really well when under pressure.
The 6’4” of Cincinnati Bengals is ‘Joe Burrow’. He has a balanced QB style with aggressive Force Passes that makes him an ideal leader to launch out an offense. He also has a Disciplined Penalty and is ideal for any aggressive formation.
‘Josh Allen’ of Buffalo Bills comes with standard 80 speed, offering the second-highest throwing power. Allen has a pocket QB style alongside aggressive force passes that fits him in any formation you’re going for.
‘Trevor Lawrence’ of Jacksonville Jaguars has overall stats of 88 with 81 speed. His throwing power is exceptional with a Balanced QB style and Aggressive Force Passes making him best for any formation your playstyle suits at