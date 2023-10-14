Luigi’s Mansion 3 Gems Locations Guide

There are six gems on each floor in Luigi’s Mansion 3. There is a total number of 102 gems in the game. While you can also equip yourself with the Section Shot C item, which is a diamond attachment for the suction cup. There are a total of fifteen floors at Luigi’s Mansion 3, with addition to B1 and B2 and in this guide, we will show you how to locate and collect gems across all of them.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Gems Locations

This guide shows a list of gems locations, and how to get these gems. Here, the gems are categorized on the basis of the floors that they are located at the mansion. You should also note that a number of gems are not accessible with your first visit to that particular floor.

1F – Gems

Elevator

You will see a vase on the right side of the elevator’s entrance, break it using a suction cup to get the gem.

Lobby 1

Go to the check-in desk in the lobby. To raise the barrier, slam down by jumping and you will see a green switch which you can trigger by using your flashlight. Once you do this, the gem will reveal itself.

Lobby 2

Go left towards the table of pumpkins and shine the Dark Light over the area below the blinds, right next to the sofa. This will reveal a sofa, and the Gem Ghost will appear, capture it to get the white gem.

Lobby 3

Go to the center of the lobby, where you will see pressure pads at both sides of the chandelier. You will have to use Gooigi and Luigi to trigger the chandelier, and then use the vacuum to spin the main chandelier to get your gem.

Lobby 4

Go up the escalator and head leftwards where you’ll see a carpet that you can roll up. Once you do this, you will see a drain, go down the drain with Gooigi and jump to slam down so that you can get the gem.

Elevator Hall 2

You will see a portrait of the hotel at the left side of the elevator. Below the portrait, there will be a switch, use the suction cup to trigger the switch.

2F – Mezzanine

Entertainment Room

You will see some swords on the wall at your right, pick them up by using the vacuum and shoot them towards the dartboard to reveal a gem.

Restroom

Go to the restroom stall on the far right, interact with it and then the toilet to see a gem ghost.

Dressing Room

Head to the dressing room and remove the coats on the left side of the dressing room. Doing this will allow you to see a safe, flash on the safe to get your gem!

Hallway

In the hallway, use the vacuum to spin the forks that are situated to the right side of the door that leads to the restaurant. Once you do this, you will be able to see the gem.

Kitchen

Use the suction cup to open the freezer. Once the freezer is open, grab the ice block on the left and take it to the flame and hold it upwards, and you will get your gem.

Ballroom

Spin the chandelier in the Ballroom, using the vacuum to reveal the gem.

3F – Hotel Shops

Boutique

Once you’re in the boutique, you will see a mannequin bust at the left side of the area’s entrance. Using the suction cup, get inside the secret passageway and you will see a chest here containing the gem.

Accessories

You will see a display case against the wall, use the suction cup to pick an item up and throw it towards the display case to break its glass. There will be a gem located here.

Men’s Restroom

Flash the Dark Light on the floor to reveal a drain. Use Gooigi and go down the drain, and you will be able to turn the water off by the blow function.

You will see a panel at the left wall, open it to go to the other restroom and grab the gem once the water has been stopped.

Elevator Hall 1

Go up the escalator on the right and head rightwards towards a screen. You will come across a gate that you can break by jumping. Roam around to find a chest that will contain the gem.

Elevator Hall 2

Go towards the left this time with Gooigi. Head down a nearby drain while staying on top, and head into the wall to find the gem.

Mall Lobby

Go to the shops section and you will be able to reveal a ladder by flashing the Dark Light at the left of the Accessories store.

Climb up the ladder and go to the far right, where you will be able to see a chest. Open the chest to get the green gem.

If you encounter any bats, use the burst move followed by the vacuum or flash to get rid of them.

Hallway 3

Go to the hallway on this floor, here you will come across a vending machine at the end of the hallway. Flash the vending machine continually to receive your gem.

4F – The Great Stage

Elevator Hall

You will see a trumpet right outside the elevator. Use Luigi to blow on the trumpet, and use Gooigi to get the gem.

Concession Stand

To get the gem, use the blow function on the bottles that are placed in a line while you’re moving right from left.

Elevator Hall 2

You will see a bunch of carpet rolls, dodge them and head leftwards in the room. Defeat the ghost here, and you will come across a popcorn machine. Trigger the popcorn machine a couple of times to get the gem.

Dressing Room

Flash the Dark Light on the piano in the room, then play on it to get your gem.

Auditorium

Slam down by jumping on the square shape that is on the stage. This will show a super suction socket. Use this socket to break down the wall that is ahead of you.

Suck all of the ghosts here and walk through the television that reveals itself.

Once you’re on the other side, vacuum the popcorn to get your gem.

Women’s Restroom

Flash the Dark Light on the sink at the right to reveal a faucet. Turn the faucet on to get the gem.

5F – RIP Suites

Laundry Room

Open the vent on the far left corner of the room by using the suction cup. There will be a gem inside the vent.

Hallway Outside Room 505

You will see a statue at the right side of the picture of Luigi hanging on the wall. The statue contains a gem inside its mouth. Use the vacuum on the statue at the left to fire it towards this statue to break it, and reveal the gem.

Room 505 Balcony

On the balcony outside of E.Gadd’s room, use the telescope and defeat the gem ghost to get the gem.

Room 501 Balcony

On the balcony outside of room 501, flash the Dark Light to reveal the doors here. Walk rightwards along the edges to reach your gem.

Room 507 Bathroom

Get to the bathroom at the right of Room 507 to get a purple gem.

502 Bathroom

Fill the bath with water by using the vacuum. This will pop a yellow box, break this box to get your gem.

6F – Gems

Armory

Go to the Armory, here you will see a small crack in the wall between the racks with spears and swords and the guards. Break the ball down by using the suction cup to reveal the gem.

Cellar

In the cellar, open the rightmost keg. Walk inside the keg and head rightwards. Here, you will see a ladder that will lead you to the gem.

Cage-Lift Room

Use the cage to head downwards. Once you’re here, use the windmill’s switch located at the top left. This will lower the cage, now grab the gem that’s inside the cage by using Gooigi.

Royal Coffers

Go to the Royal Coffers located on Level 1. For this, you will have to pull back a tapestry located in the Coliseum Hallway. Flash the Dark Light on the space here to reveal a door. Enter the door to find the gem.

Coliseum Balcony

After you exit the coliseum, you will get to the area’s balcony. You will come across knights sitting in the stalls. Use the vacuum on the one located nearest to your screen.

Hall of Armor

You will see an empty slot at the right side once you’re at the far end of the Hall of Armor. The empty slot should contain a statue, flash the Dark Light on this area to reveal the statue. Smash the statue to reveal your gem.

7F – Gems

Blooming Bathroom

You will see various piles of pink petals over here, suck the petals up by using the vacuum. This will reveal a drain. Travel through the drain by using Gooigi to get the gem.

Mushroom Suite

Get to the lower area of the Mushroom Suite. Here, you will see a pipe located nearby, use Gooigi to head into it, in order to get the gem.

Top of the plant

Climb up on top of the plant, head left and onto the rafters that are located behind you. Stroll rightwards across the rafters, where you will see a hidden room. Enter the room to find the gem.

Elevator Room

Around the corner of the elevator’s area, you will see a yellow painting on the wall. Flash the Dark Light on the painting to reveal the gem.

Blooming Suite

You will see a table of drawers in front of the bed in the suite. Clear the chest of drawers by using the suction cup. This will reveal a drain. Use Gooigi to head through the drain and flash the plant that’s on top of the bed to reveal the gem.

Ivy Bathroom

You will be able to identify a hidden grate by using the mirror, and then flashing the Dark Light to produce it. Using Gooigi, go down the grate and flash the Dark Light on the hidden pipe located at the right.

Turn on the faucet of the bath located at the top, you can do this by using Gooigi. Once you do this, a plant will grow, flash the plant to get the gem.

8F – Paranormal Productions

Outside the Elevator

Use the vacuum on the helicopter to reveal the gem.

Studio Entrance

You will see a film reel on the desk, pull down the lever to reveal the gem.

Move Studio 3

Inside the movie studio, you will see a bicycle right outside of one of the houses here. Use the vacuum to reveal a ghost, kill the ghost to get your gem.

Once you’ve gotten all the 102 gems, go to the lab in Luigi’s Mansion 3. Once you’re here, you can go up the gallery.

Backstage

Get inside the rafters by using the lift on the left. Knock down the frozen gem and use the flames inside of the Studio 3 to melt it down.

Studio 4

Use Gooigi to head inside the bottle to get the green gem.

Studio Entrance 2

Roll the rug place on the left side of the television. This will reveal a drain, head down the drain to get your gem.

9F – Unnatural History Museum

Elevator Hall 1

There will be a desk placed outside the elevator, spin the chair by using the vacuum to flip the desk. This will reveal a chest with the gem inside it.

Elevator Hall 2

Head left from the elevator and walk around the right wall to come across a switch. Flash on this switch to reveal a wall. Here, you will see a safe with a gem inside it.

Elevator Hall 3 and Elevator Hall 4

After rescuing Toad, use him to open the cases located at the right side of the room. There will be two gems here.

You can also use bones to break open the cases, you can find the bones near the place where you put the T-rex down.

Elevator Hall 5

Fire a bone towards the skeleton placed over the elevator to get the gem. You will also see a glass case at the left side of the elevator, break this case by using a bone. Flash the Dark Light to reveal the gem.

You can find the bones near the place where you put the T-rex down.

10F – Tomb Suites

Sandy Grand Hall 1

There will be a snake buried at the right side of the pyramid. Flash the Dark Light to rebuild it. The snake will have a gem inside its mouth.

Sandy Grand Hall 2

Head to the left side of the pyramid, there will be a gem buried here.

Elevator Hall

Head right until you come across a statue of a snake. There will be a switch which you can pull to reveal the gem.

Scale Chamber

There will be a drain at the left side of the Scale Chamber. Enter the drain by using Gooigi. Open the chest containing the gem.

Jewel Chamber

There will be a blue-colored and cross-shaped socket placed on the wall right after you enter the Jewel Chamber. You can find the socket by smashing a bunch of vases placed in the next room.

Flash the socket to reveal a secret room.

Central Chamber

There will be a statue in the middle, use the vacuum on a total of three to open so that a ghost is revealed. Kill the ghost to get the gem.

11F – Twisted Suites

Bladed Bedroom

Use the vacuum on the bookshelf poster on the wall to your left, after which you will have to flash the Dark Light to produce a door. Go inside the door and spin the giant wheel on the wall. This will make the ghost swords hit the wheel and spawn a red gem.

Suite Bathroom

You will have to find all of the cards to reveal the gem, while the most difficult one to search for will be located above the toilet in the bathroom.

The Lounge

Use the suction panel on the wall in front. You will have to use Gooigi and make him stand on the left side of the lounge, then use Luigi to flash at the panel so that Gooigi can get the gem.

Mirror Bathroom

Use the Dark Light on the painting of the Gem inside the mirrors.

Hall

Wear the hat and slam down by jumping next to the statue of the 3 ghosts. This will spawn a staircase. Climb up top to find a chest with a gem.

Trainer’s Bedroom

Spin the metal ring located at the far left side of the Trainer’s Bedroom. This will reveal the gem.

12F – The Spectral Catch

Beach 1

Go right once you’re at the beach, you will come across a few bridges that you can form by using the Dark Light.

Cross the bridges and vacuum the sand on the last island to reveal a chest with the gem.

Grotto Lounge

After you enter the area, flash the Dark Light on the area that is below the skull next to a big lantern.

Elevator Hall 1

Once you’re at the lobby area, at the right side of where you destroyed the boat, you will see a red dotted marking which will lead you to a breakable floor.

You will have to reveal the floor by using the super-socket on the left. Break the floor to get to the gem.

Beach 2

There will be a mermaid’s statue on the left, shoot 3 coconuts at the statue to reveal the gem. You can get the coconuts by slamming the coconut trees nearby.

Beach 3

Go back to the right side of the Beach area, towards the place where you built the bridges using the Dark Light. Cross the first bridge and start digging this area to reveal a gem.

Elevator Hall 2

Get the globe from behind the main desk and shoot it towards the cannonballs that are hanging down from the ceiling near the elevator’s entrance. This will reveal a gem.

13F Fitness Center

Locker Room

Shoot a soccer ball towards the sign with an arrow pointing towards the reddish-brown door at its left. The sign will also be lit by a light source hung on top of it. Doing so will reveal a gem.

Weight Room

Using the mirror, go up the stairs in the Weight Room. Here, you will see a set of scales at the end of the room. Step onto these scales and use Gooigi to get the gem.

Shower Room

Use Gooigi to go down the drain in the shower room. Drain the water and collect the gem placed on the right.

Elevator Hall

Use Gooigi and Luigi to stand on the circle and use the vacuum to suck the gem that is revealed on the trophy case.

Gym Lobby

By using the Dark Light, produce a bell on the broken desk. Exit the room from the right side and you will hear the bell ring thrice, after which you will have to head back into the room and hear it thrice again. This will reveal a ghost that you will have to catch in order to get the gem.

Training Room

Go to the Boom Box and switch it to channel 3. Doing so will reveal a gem ghost.

14F

Elevator Hall 1

You will have to run over all the unlit squares on the dance mat in one go. After which you will have to place Luigi and Gooigi on the following unlit squares.

Go down the revealed stairs and grab the gem here by using Gooigi.

Elevator Hall 2

Go behind the counter located at the right side of the elevator entrance. Remove the poster that you see here to go into the other room. Use the vacuum on the coats hanging on the left side of the room to raise the bench. Doing so will get you the gem.

Elevator Hall 3

Use vacuum on the turntables on the wall to your left, followed by slamming below the block that will reveal itself to get the gem.

Dance Floor 1

There will be 2 black square on the dance floor, stand on these square and use the super suction to break the wall right in front of you. Spawn stairs by using the light switch.

Now use Luigi and Gooigi to turn the records and get the gem.

Dance Floor 2

Use the Dark Light on the left staircase that previously spawned in the Dance Floor. Use the Dark Light on the shelves placed on to your right, in the room with turntables. Doing so will spawn a head, use the vacuum on it to get the gem.

Dance Floor 3

Head towards the turntable on the left and go up the staircase that you see on your left. Stroll towards the screen while you use the Dark Light, this will reveal a table and a gem ghost from which you can get the gem.

15F

Hallway

Go left, and you will see a shadow boo statue puzzle. You will have to line the shadow up with the portraits to reveal the gem.

Library

Go down the stairs and inside the room to your left. Slam down to break the books, although one will remain unbroken. Pick this book up and take it upstairs, and place it on the bookcase to get the gem.

Master Bathroom 1

Go down the drain alongside Gooigi, you will see the shadow of a gem here. Follow it to get the gem.

Master Bedroom 2

Go to the top by using the scales. You can head through the area by using Gooigi to get to the gem.

Elevator Hall 2

You will see a rug in the middle of the room in the elevator hall. Stroll onto the tables that are places at either side, by using Gooigi and Luigi. This will reveal a gem for you to grab.

Elevator Hall 3

Use Gooigi to get on top of the elevator by going through the drain. You may drop down to the right side of the drain. There is a gem located behind the elevator.

B1

Service Hallway

Use the Dark Light on the painting outside the lab room in the service hallway. The painting will be placed between an icon of a car and a painting of a landscape. Doing so will reveal the gem.

Laundry Room

Use the suction cup on the door of the laundry machine located in the middle to get to the gem.

Garage 1

You will find a gem in the blue-colored car parked at the right side of the lab.

Garage 2

Head to the Generator Room located in the left side of the area. Go inside the generator room by using Gooigi. Use suction on the electrical switch and flash it to get the gem.

Service Stairwell

There is a gem located below the stairs that lead to the floor one. Drop down the drain by using Gooigi.

Garage 3

You will need to head into the elevator shaft by making use of the suction cup on the vent that will be placed at the right side of the pink car.

Climb up on top of the ladder while you use Gooigi to go down and collect.

B2 Boilerworks

Waterworks 1

You will come across a red gem in the room located to your left. Go through the pipes with the help of Gooigi. Once the area is drained, leave the water switch. This is allow you to grab the gem.

Waterworks 2

You will come across a raise-able platform if you go down the way. Get on the platform by using Luigi and get your gem.

Elevator Hall

Go to the right side of the room in the Elevator Hall, after which you will have to go through the second pipe so that you can get on the platform. Head left to get to your gem.

Old Reservoir

Once you’re at the bottom floor in the Old Reservoir, go to the lower area and shoot paint cans towards the red brick wall. This will make a gem ghost appear, from which you can get your gem.

Observation Area

Produce a disco ball by using the Dark Light, and play music. After this, you will have to use the Dark Light to spawn a boiler in the left part of the room. You will have to turn the coffee machine on to get your gym.