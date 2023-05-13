Luigi’s Mansion 3 Bosses Guide

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is now out and players need to get all those bosses on all the floors of the Last Resort Hotel in Luigi’s Mansion 3. In the last resort hotel, there are quite a number of floors that have their own special themes. Each floor has a special ghost at the end that players have to defeat to recover the special button of elevator to get to the next floor. Luigi has to go through all the floors getting through all the floors and defeating their respective bosses to save his family from imprisonment.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Bosses

Here we have the guide for you to defeat all the bosses of Luigi’s Mansion 3. This guide below will explain each and everything that will help players getting to know the special tactics of different bosses and how to defeat them. This guide is in the same order as you will face bosses in the game.

Basement – B1 (Steward Boss)

Floor 5 (Chambrea – The Maid Ghost)

Floor 3 (Kruller – the Hotel Shops Ghost)

Floor 2 (Chef Soulflle and the Rats – Chef Ghost)

Floor 4 (Amadeus Wolfgiest – the Pianist Ghost)

Floor 6 (King MacFrights – Knight Ghost)

Floor 7 (Dr. Potter – the Garden Ghost)

Floor 8 (Goober Kaiju and Morty – the Director Ghost)

Floor 8 and 7 (Polterkitty – First encounter)

Floor 9 (T-Rex Skelton and Ug – Dinosaur ghost)

Floor B2 (Clem – the Mechanic ghost)

Floor 10 (Serpci – the Ancient Egyptian ghost)

Floor 11 (Nikki, Lindsey and Ginny – the Magician Ghosts)

Floor 11, 12, 13 (Polterkitty Ghost – Second encounter)

Floor 14 (DJ Phantasmagloria – The Dance Hall Ghost)

Floor 15 (Hellen Gravely – Master Suite Ghost)

Basement – B1 (Steward Boss)

You will face this boss in the garage and this is the first boss of Luigi’s Mansion 3 that you will encounter so it’s just going to be a standard ghost with some extra health. One thing that distinguish it from the standard ghost is that it will throw a suitcase at every once in a while, which you can easily dodge. You can go at him aggressively and use the option (ZL+ZR) and stomp him to throw him off balance and then strobulb him just like any other ghost and repeat this process until you defeat him.

You will get the elevator buttons for floor 1 and 5.



Floor 5 (Chambrea – The Maid Ghost)

You will encounter Chambrea in Room 508 of the hotel. But this one has some twists as you will fight it at different places in the game. First you will fight her several rooms of the hotel and defeat her as you would with any other normal ghost. It will appear to be very easy at first, then it will just sunaway after certain amount of health. When you encounter her again, it will be impossible to vacuum her as she will just swipe you with a feather which will cause you to sneeze.

You will have to shoot Poltergust’s plunger (L) at E. Gadd’s Briefcase, it has stowed away her ghostly body. Now just pull the rope and throw her around the room until her health is fully depleted. Defeating her will give you the elevator button for floor 3.



Floor 3 (Kruller – the Hotel Shops Ghost)

You will fight this boss in his office. When you acquire the star key by looting the cash register of every shop you will be able to get to the office of the Mall Cop. You will be using gooigi most of the time during level and he will play a very important role during the boss fight as well. Just keep an eye as Kruller can use a water pistol to douse gooigi.

Kruller will be wearing sunglasses and they will deflect all the Strobulb that you shoot at him. You need to vacuum off those glasses off him (this will take a lot of effort and tries) before you strobulb him. After the sunglasses are off you can take him down like any other ghost in the game. Keep in mind that he may find his glasses back during the fight. Beating him will give you the elevator button for floor 2.



Floor 2 (Chef Soulflle and the Rats – Chef Ghost)

This ghost will be in the Kitchen as the name implies he is a chef. In the kitchen you will see a haze of black smoke on one side of the room. You will have to remove all that smoke to make this part of the room accessible. For that, put gooigi on the suction mode and switch back to Luigi and swallow up last bit of the remaining smoke. This smoke will be coming from a chef who is cooking something on a big fry pan. He will be angry with the interruption and will use that same fry pan to fight you. He will use this pan as a shield against your Strobulb and also to attack you. Shoot him at the pan with plunger and vacuum up the rope to wrench the pan out of his hands. Once the pan is gone he will be vulnerable to all your attacks. Now overpowering the chef will earn you the elevator button to floor 4.

But that button will immediately be stolen by some rats. Now you will have to lure that rat out by placing some cheese near rat hole in the dining room. Get Luigi and gooigi off screen and when rat comes to eat that cheese dash towards it and hit it with strobulb, just then the button will be stolen by another rat. Run behind this rat and you will find whole lot of them in the ladies restroom behind a cubicle door. You can get the button from the rats there.



Floor 4 (Amadeus Wolfgiest – the Pianist Ghost)

As the name implies, you will find this ghost in the auditorium playing piano. Wolfgiest is game’s first multi-phase ghost and its biggest challenge yet. In the first phase, the ghost will be uninterested in Luigi and will keep pushing him away into the audience by throwing chairs at him and will keep playing piano in his concert. You can easily dodge all these chairs by your own, it is very simple. But once all the chairs are thrown, Wolfgiest will be in fury and send a flurry of dancing ghost towards you. These ghosts will be wearing masks and will didge your strobulb. You will have to stomp them to get their masks off, you can also get those mass off of them by slamming them into each other. Once the masks are off you can easily take those dancing ghost out.

After all the dancing ghosts are dispatched, Wolfgiest will get very angry and intervene himself. He will smash piano on you so be very careful and stay on the move always. After sometime, he will disappear for a longer time and that means he is going for a final smash, you will have to be on the lookout for that and jump to dodge the shockwave that radiates when he smashes the piano.

Now the piano will be back on stage and he will open its lid and start throwing bombs at you. You need to pick up the bomb that don’t flash immediately and throw at the piano. It will destroy its lid and you can use plunger to pull the piano to you and damage it. This will leave the piano open and you can now strobulb Wolfgiest and take some of his health. This process will repeat many times, and when you have done enough damage to the piano it will be destroyed and final phase of the fight will start. Wolfgiest will fly and throw flaming notes at you, now you need to just dodge his attacks and finish him off. Defeating him will give you elevator button of floor 6.



Floor 6 (King MacFrights – Knight Ghost)

King Macfright is the king of Macfright castle which is the name of floor 6. HE is a huge and heavily armored ghost and at first will appear to be indestructible. You will not be able to place any hit on his armor as it will deflect all of your strobulbs very effectively. You can try any attack you want and it will be unphased. Here you need to understand that the key with this boss is not amount of attacks but the timing of your attacks. This indestructible monster will be invulnerable when he is circling around and cheering and starting an attack towards you. So you will have to wait for him to lower his shield, which he does when he lunges at you with his lance. During that period, his head will come out briefly, giving you a green signal for strobulbing him. Doing that will made him collapse on a pile of armor immediately, now without wasting any time attacks him with plunger and throw him out of his armor.

After repeating this thing a few times you will be able to get him out of his armor. After he is out of his armor he will just swing his big sword and wedge it in the ground, you need to run away from hum during that. After that, strobulb him and throw him around just like a normal ghost. You will be able to get Floor 7 elevator button from him.



Floor 7 (Dr. Potter – the Garden Ghost)

This is the boss of floor 7 and will be in the Atrium, and you will face this Dr. Potter and his vicious man-eating plant. when you fail to attain the elevator button for floor 8 after you have ascended the giant plant in Atrium. This plant will block all the possible attacks from you and you will have to devise some way to neutralize it. Game will give you a special buzzsaw for this level only.

Now you just need to cut the plant from its neck, to do that just stand on the opposite side of the Dr. Potter and wait until that carnivorous plant grows gradually and lock its jaws around the nut, this is the opportunity for you to get there and cut it with buzzsaw (activated by strobulb) from the neck. Now that Dr. Potter is plant less you can attack and take him down just like any ordinary ghost. This will give you the elevator button for floor 8.



Floor 8 (Goober Kaiju and Morty – the Director Ghost)

This ghost is very interesting one, you will find him in the Studio 5 of the 8th floor. In this level you won’t really fight him but will help him shoot his film. So in this case you will be acting in his film and will fight a giant dinosaur on his City Set. To get to this stage to shoot his film on the city set you will have to complete the studio puzzles before on different other sets.

To complete all the Floor 8 puzzles, go to our floor 8 guide and when you’re done with all those puzzles you will get to the big City set. There the director ghost will cast you as the star to his Godzilla movie. Here you will fight the Kaiju monster. This Godzilla monster will spit fireballs and energy balls at you and their power will keep on increasing and you will have to use Gooigi as well to blow air on those energy balls to throw them back at the monster. In the meantime you will have to dodge small fireballs. You will have to push a few of energy balls back at the Godzilla and this way the monster will be defeated. Morty will give you the elevator button for floor 9.



Floor 8 and 7 (Polterkitty – First encounter)

When you get the floor 9 elevator button, Hellen Gravely’s cat will appear suddenly and snatch the button from you, and you will have to chase her down through floor 7 and 8 to get that button back. When she snatch the button, you will have to run behind her and she will be hiding behind a piece of furniture and when you disturb that she will turn into a larger cat and will jump on a higher vantage point, which you cannot reach. When Luigi turn away from her, she will jump down.

You cannot attack Polterkitty when she is stalking Luigi and will have to wait until she stands on hind-legs with retracted claws and poses to strike Luigi, just hit her with strobulb and vacuum her up just like any other ghost. But you will only be able to take one of her tails and she will run to another room, this time on floor 8’s Studio 3. It will first jump backstage, then through floor to the Blooming Suite and then back in Ivy Bathroom at floor 7. She will have just one health remaining when she will run away and leave the floor 9 button behind.



Floor 9 (T-Rex Skelton and Ug – Dinosaur ghost)

This T-rex is on display in Exhibit hall and will come to life once you interact with the painting of toad. This T-rex will stomp and two eggs and some debris will fall down from the ceiling. Look out for the smashing of T-rex and throw those eggs and other debris into his mouth and then onto its chest.

You will notice that when you throw debris onto its chest it breaks some of those chest bones. Repeat this process until all the chest bones are broken and then final blow will break down the whole T-rex. But this is not the end and there comes another ghost from that pile of bones. Its name is Ug and it will have a club made out of the bone of T-rex. It will strike on ground with that club and it will create a shockwave, just dodge that shockwave and strobulb him in his opening and throw him like any other ghost until he’s down. He will give you elevator button to floor B2 at the end.



Floor B2 (Clem – the Mechanic ghost)

This is quite a simple fight if you’ve been through all the previous work. This fight will take place in a water filled tank. You and ghost both will be on a duck, yours will be floating in water while Clem’s will be hovering over it. What you need to do is strobulb him and throw him to the spiked side of the tank which will make its duck go spin around and will make him dizzy, and keep in mind to keep gooigi on the ground so that when clem is dizzy you can use gooigi to strobulb him and throw him to get his health. Repeat this same process a few times and you will be able to defeat clem very easily. This will give you the elevator button to floor 10.



Floor 10 (Serpci – the Ancient Egyptian ghost)

After you come back from the Pyramid, a big ghost who attempted to entomb you will appear in the Sandy Grand Hall. It will be like a giant sandy head and will follow you around the hall. You can suck up it the sand of this giant head and it will decrease in size. When you have eaten sufficient amount of its sand it will take a medusa like shape with several snake heads who will attack at you. They will be vulnerable to vacuum after they have attacked you.

After that Serpci will come herself with some small snakes. These snakes will throw projectiles at you that you will have to dodge and then use vacuum to suck the sand from Serpci. After that, that big head will appear again this time smashing sand fists at you and then turning into a big ball and smashing at you. You just need to dodge those attacks and suck up to the sand whenever you find the chance. After a sufficient amount of sand has be taken out, it will go back to medusa snakes and you will be clear to take out serpci. It will give you the elevator button for floor 11.



Floor 11 (Nikki, Lindsey and Ginny – the Magician Ghosts)

First up, it will appear as a trio of magicians rather than just one. They will be taunting you for going room to room and will jumble up things to confuse you. Once you reach their dressing room, all the other rooms will be mixed up and you won’t remember what room is what. You will have to keep trying the room doors and eventually you will make it back to the stage. There the fight with these three magicians will start. They will take you to a hexagonal stage, where they will throw cards at you and then circle you in an ever closing circle and then will try to kill you. When they do that, just stomp and they will trip over.

You will see a handkerchief chain coming out of one of those hats, you need to vacuum that chain which will take out that ghost for you to strobulb and them vacuum. Repeat this process for the remaining ghosts as well but the twist is that whichever ghost you remove will be replaced by a bomb and you will have to remember the hat which still has the ghost in it. Last ghost will be difficult as you will have to keep track even when the lights are off. When you are done you will get the elevator button for floor 12.



Floor 11, 12, 13 (Polterkitty Ghost – Second encounter)

This will be your second encounter with this polterkitty and will play out the same as first. She is goung to snatch you key to floor 14 and will disappear. This time the difference you will notice is that she will even go to lower floors like 11 and 12 as well. She can be chased out of the punching bag in the weight room then she has to be evacuated from the gym lobby in lower floor, she will also be in keg at the beach and inside the sword-filled casket as well.

Once you catch and defeat her you will be able to get the elevator button to floor 14.



Floor 14 (DJ Phantasmagloria – The Dance Hall Ghost)

When you get to floor 14 you will get the elevator button for next floor very easily and when Luigi hold it aloft to cheer for victory it will be blown by a strong wave of sonic blast. This is from the ghost DJ Phantasmagloria. She is DJing in the Dance Hall and has some pesky ghost wearing tracksuits and hoodies to follow you. They will have the button and will dance around. You need to go closer to the ghost with button and stomp to reveal the button. That ghost will throw the button to another ghost. Keep an eye on the button and keep looking for the opportunity and whenever you get it stomp near the ghost and then strobulb it to get the button.

Luigi will fire the button to DJ herself accidently and now she will come down the stage to fight herself. She will throw sharp records at you, all you need to do is dodge and stomp when you’re near her, this will throw her afro wig in the air and leave her vulnerable to you. This is the time to strobulb and vacuum her. You will get the elevator button of floor 15 at the end.



Floor 15 (Hellen Gravely – Master Suite Ghost)

This is a two-level boss fight and you will have to work simultaneously with Luigi and Gooigi to finish this off. You will face Hellen Gravely’s Boss in the Main Observation hall of the floor 15. Here you will have to control jump and outrun those red lasers coming at you in the room at the beginning. Then Gravely will appear.

When Gravely appears, send gooigi to the nearest drain down, you can use those green pipes if you are at the wrong side of the room. Here you have to keep an eye on luigi and hazards he is facing, use gooigi to flip switch and navigate through barriers accordingly. Here is an example if you are starting at the lower right drain:

Head up to plunger-pull the purple switch

Expell air from the Poltergust to rotate the barrier to the left and head through

Get to the green switch in the upper left by walking through the grate

Pull the yellow switch in the mid-left, blowing on the rotating barrier if necessary

Plunger-pull the orange switch in the south

You might not be able to disable all four of the barriers, if you can then must do it but three barriers are enough to fight against Gravely. She will attack you by lunging at you and will stick her handmirror into the ground. This will leave her open and you can strobulb and vacuum during that time.

You can repeat this process, during that sometimes you will see a rush in water level in lower floors, you will have to send gooigi down periodically. Some lasers will also rake on the upper floors which you cannot jump and will have to outrun.

Eventually you will do enough damage to Gravely and will be able to vacuum her to add to your ghost library. Then you will free Mario and you both will go in search of princess peach and king boo. Here you will approach the front door and as E. Gadd has mentioned this is the point of no return, and if you think you want more gems and boos you can go back before going ahead.



Luigi’s Mansion 3 (King Boo – The Final Boss)

This door in front of you at the end of floor 15 is the door to hotel roof. You will face off with the king boo at the roof of the hotel. King Boo has an array of attacks, here is the list:

Will strike waves of lighting on a 4×4 grid square area, you can move out of illuminated area to dodge that.

King Boo will also slap his tongue on the ground, which you can easily dodge as well.

With his tongue, he will also do a sweep. To dodge that you will have to jump.

He will also throw balls of fire that are casted from his crown. You have to dodge them too.

Will throw a spiked ball in the arena which will just shatter and reveal many bombs.

This last attack is what you have to wait for, dodge every other attack. After those bombs appear on the arena, pick one of those bombs and throw it into King Boo’s mouth and he will collapse and roll his tongue back. Then you will need both Luigi and Gooigi to do the vacuuming.

Here starts the next phase of the fight. It has some new attacks:

A doppelganger of King Boo will also appear and now the intensity of attacks will be doubled and you will have to dodge all of those attacks.

This time both King Boo and his copy will stomp on the ground near Luigi which will send a shockwave on the ground. You can dodge it by jumping.

A hail of bombs will happen for you to dodge.

Both King Boos will sweep their tongues on the ground and you will have to either jump or duck down to dodge it.

You will again have to pick up the bomb and throw at the king boo to startle him and take on his health. Just keep in mind to throw the bomb on the right King Boo, the copy has a red tint to it and will be easily distinguishable.

Next phase will add another king boo to the fight and you will have to just repeat all the thing and then throw bomb on the correct king boo. After third phase, king boo will be defeated and this will mark the end of Luigi’s Mansion 3 adventure