The following Lost Ark guide will mark the locations of all the hidden stories you can find in Yudia for your adventure tome.

Lost Ark Hidden Stories for Yudia Adventure Tome

There are seven hidden stories that you must find to complete your Yudia adventure tome in Lost Ark. They all are listed below.

The Mirage

To find this hidden story in Yudia, go to the location shown below on the map.

The Ominous Prediction

To find this hidden story in Yudia, you must go to the location marked below.

Spending an Eternity Together

This Hidden Story in Yudia is in the location shown below. You must go to the location shown below in order to find this hidden story. This Hidden story has been spread across 3 different locations. You must get to all these points to complete this hidden story.

Flawless Marksmanship

To find this hidden story in Yudia, you must go to the location below.

The Origin of the Name

This Hidden Story in Yudia is in the location shown below. You must go to the location shown below in order to find this hidden story.

Tododo Song

To find this hidden story in Yudia, go to the location shown below on the map. This Hidden story has been spread across 4 different nearby locations. You must go to all these points to complete this hidden story.

Solar Salt Candy

This Hidden story has been spread across 3 different nearby locations. These locations are marked below. You must interact will all these points to complete this hidden story.