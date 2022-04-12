Lost Ark White Wave Island Guide

In this guide, we’ll be covering all the information you need to know about the White Wave Island in Lost Ark, including the island quest and the process of obtaining the island’s token.

How to Find White Wave Island in Lost Ark

The White Wave Island is located to the west of Arthetine. You can also head southeast from Shushire to reach it.

This island is available early on in the game, right after you unlock sailing. Even though there are no Mokoko Seeds on the island, there is a very simple island quest that you can complete to gain some decent rewards.

How to Get the White Wave Island Token

To get the White Wave Island Token, you need to build a Trusted Rapport with an NPC on the island named “Stranded Temma.” You will find Temma standing right next to the entrance of the island.

To unlock Rapport with her, you have to complete the two quests that she gives you.

Lost Ark White Wave Island Quests

There are two quests available on the White Wave Island. Both of these quests are incredibly easy to complete.

Lonely Island

To start the first quest of the White Wave Island, all you need to do is talk to Stranded Temma. Once you’ve done that, the second quest will begin.

This quest will reward you with:

Silver x11,000

Charisma +2

Lavish Destruction Stone Fragment Chest x2

Lavish Guardian Stone Fragment Chest x4

Lavish Harmony Leapstone Chest x2

Splendid Shard Chest (S) x5

Many Islands, One Legend

For this quest, you’ll need to find a treasure map split into three pieces. Each piece is located on different islands.

To find out where these three islands are, you need to first head to Peyto. Once there, go to the Ship Deck and talk to Treasure Hunter Igran. He will tell you where the three map pieces are located.

The first map piece is present on Little Luck Island, located to the northwest of Luterra. Once you arrive at this island, dig next to the two palm trees to find the map.

After that, make your way over to the Outlaw Isle, located to the south of Lagoon Island. Do note that you need to be level 460 to reach this island.

Once you arrive at the island, take a few steps forward and dig the ground to find the second piece of the map.

Finally, head back to the White Wave Island. You’ll see a pile of snow to your left from the entrance. Dig the ground there to find the final piece of the map.

After doing so, talk to Temma. You’ll then see a map icon show up to the left of the quest tab on the right side of your screen. Click on it to open the treasure map. Now, talk to Temma, and the quest will be completed. This quest will reward you with: